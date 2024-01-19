U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $107,475,142, undefinitized, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00006) to order N0001921F0849 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification adds scope to provide for the development, test and integration of the U.S. and exportable cross domain solution, interim and final components, as well as inline file encryption devices and associated systems engineering to develop mission planning enterprise country kit requirements for the F-35 NextGen Mission Planning Enterprise Software, in support of the Joint Strike Fighter Program for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corp, Foreign Military Sales customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2028. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,250,000; fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,250,000; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $1,002,238, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $71,367,372, firm-fixed-price modification (P00023) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0041). This modification adds scope to provide hardware in the loop primary mission equipment for labs supporting the integration and sell-off of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft in support of the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) partners. Work will be performed Fort Worth, Texas (81 percent); Orlando, Fla., (7 percent); Linthicum, Md., (3 percent); Nashua, N.H., (3 percent); San Diego, Calif., (2 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (2 percent); Salmesbury, United Kingdom (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $29,183,867; fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,183,867; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $12,999,638, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

JLL-Midnight Sun IFMS LLC*, Vienna, Va., is awarded a $33,078,827 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract (N69450-19-D-1750). This modification provides the exercise of Option Five for base operating support services at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Naval Air Station Jacksonville, and outlying areas. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., with an expected completion date of December 2024. The total cumulative value of the contract is increased to $152,575,147. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy), fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps); and fiscal 2024 Navy working capital funds, will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Va., is awarded a $24,999,999 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for instruction, maintenance, operation, and training support services, to include mobile training teams, in support of the national strategic sealift Cargo Offload and Discharge Systems for the Navy, as well as the Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of Agriculture, and other government agencies. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed in December 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (N6134024D0008).

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $21,391,835 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N0001924F0014) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0002). This order provides for the production and delivery of 59 line clearance kits, 18 integrated aircraft survivability equipment (IASE) A-Kits, and installation of 16 IASE A-Kits, allowing increased infrared countermeasure and radar warning capability and aircraft survivability, in support of the MV-22 Osprey aircraft sustainment efforts for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Penn., (81 percent); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (8 percent); Jacksonville, N.C., (6 percent); San Diego, Calif., (2 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (1 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (1 percent); and Patuxent River, Md., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,300,446; and fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $91,389, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Wartsila Defense Inc., Chesapeake, Va., is awarded a $12,110,972 modification to exercise Option Year One of a previously awarded firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract N55236-23-D-0002 in support of the original equipment manufacturer for the Littoral Combat Ships Independence variant for waterjets, shafts, and seals. The overall total contract value ceiling remains unchanged at $60,582,873. Work will be performed at Mayport, Fla., (40 percent); San Diego, Calif., (40 percent); and various locations that will be determined at the delivery order level (20 percent). No funds will be obligated at the time of award of contract modification; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N55236-23-D-0002).

Austal USA, LLC, Mobile, Ala., is awarded a $11,600,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-2243 for the incorporation of Engineering Change Proposal ECP 001 to modify Emergency Diesel Generator (EDG) design and acquire and install the Final EPA Tier IV EDG solution. Work will be performed in Birmingham, Ala., (7 percent); Mobile, Ala., (91 percent); and Hopkinton, Mass., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2026. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,600,000 will be obligated at time of award, of which no funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $10,580,095 modification (P00010) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001921C0040). This modification adds scope to provide continued development and integration efforts in support of F-35 system development and design for the government of Israel. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (80 percent), and various locations outside the continental U.S. (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2028. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $10,580,095 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $10,315,188 modification (P00012) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, fixed-price incentive (firm-target) order (N0001921F0030) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001917G0002). This modification exercises options to provide for retrofit installation of 12 Nacelle Improvement Kits and Conversion Area Harness onto CV-22 aircraft, as well as associated rotable pool components, electrical wiring interconnect system assessment support, sustaining engineering support, and over and above requirements for the Air Force. Work will be performed in Amarillo, Texas (53 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (46 percent); and Ridley Park, Penn., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $10,315,188 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

CACI-ISS LLC, Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $45,437,426 modification (P00144) to contract W15QKN-15-C-0049 for training, deployment, and sustainment support of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army, Increment II Program. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 other procurement, Army funds; and fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $5,800,000, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity.



Skookum, Bremerton, Wash., was awarded a $31,080,739 firm-fixed-price contract for base operation and support services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 28, 2028. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., is the contracting activity (W91QF5-23-D-0011).

Georgia Power Co., Atlanta, Ga., was awarded a $28,400,000 firm-fixed-price contract for electrical services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2028. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $28,400,000 were obligated at the time of the award. 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Stewart, Ga., is the contracting activity (W9124M-24-F-0032).

U.S. Air Force

General Dynamic Information Technology, Falls Church, Va., has been awarded a $17,755,014 modification (P000022) to a previously awarded contract (FA4890-19-F-A022). This task order supports the Distributed Common Ground System network weapon system and all supporting activities, such as the development, integration, maintenance, administration, management, documentation, assessment, disposal and troubleshooting of 480th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing information technology assets from the network and enterprise level. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $233,587,466. Work will be performed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., and Beale Air Force Base, Calif., and could expand to Fort Smith, Ark., Republic of Korea; McConnell AFB, Kansas; Birmingham, Ala., Otis Air National Guard Base, Mass., Reno, Nev., Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; Terra Haute, Ind., Ramstein Air Base, Germany; and Ogden, Utah; and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,755,014 are being obligated at time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Hampton, Va., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Marietta, Ga., has been awarded a $13,541,434 definitization modification (PZ0001) to previously awarded contract FA8553-23-F-0007 for C-130J contract logistic support. The contract modification definitizes prices for contractor sustainment support services to include technical assistance, logistics support, aircraft maintenance support, repair and procurement of C-130J spares, repair and procurement of C-130J support equipment, technical data support, and maintenance planning for the Iraq Air Force C-130J fleet. Work will be performed at Martyr Mohammed Ala Air Base, Baghdad, Iraq; and Marietta, Ga., and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2024. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Iraq. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $13,541,434 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

UPDATE: Truckcorp LLC, Canton, Ohio (SPE8EC-24-D-0029, $139,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for snow removal equipment, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0008 and awarded Jan. 20, 2023.

*Small business