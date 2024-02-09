Air Force

Battelle Memorial Institute, Columbus, Ohio (FA8684-24-D-B018); The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri (FA8684-24-D-B019); The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts (FA8684-24-D-B014); Chip Scan Inc., Rockaway Beach, New York (FA8684-24-D-B004); General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Dedham, Massachusetts (FA8684-24-D-B006); GE Aviation Systems LLC Grand Rapids, Michigan (FA8684-24-D-B008); Honeywell International, Clearwater, Florida (FA8684-24-D-B010); Idaho Scientific LLC, Boise, Idaho (FA8684-24-D-B012); Kratos SRE Inc., San Diego, California (FA8684-24-D-B005); L3Harris Technologies Inc., Palm Bay, Florida (FA8684-24-D-B007); Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida (FA8684-24-D-B009); Mercury Systems Inc., Andover, Massachusetts (FA8684-24-D-B016); Microsemi SOC Corp., San Jose, California (FA8684-24-D-B011); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland (FA8684-24-D-B003); Radiance Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA8684-24-D-B013); Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas (FA8684-24-D-B015); and Sabre Systems Inc., Warminster, Pennsylvania (FA8684-24-D-B017), were awarded a $499,000,000 multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the design, build, test, and delivery of functioning anti-tamper solutions that will be ready for follow-on production to be integrated into a broad range of Department of Defense programs. The development of these solutions enables the necessary protection of critical program information from adversarial tamper efforts. Work will be performed in the continental United States and is expected to be completed Feb. 28, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 20 offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,000 per awardee are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Roundhouse PBN LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $13,619,953 commercial, fixed-firm-price contract for a temporary and relocatable Program Integration Office/Program Management Office facility for the Sentinel Program at F. E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming. This contract provides for a one-time procurement for a secure, prefabricated, nominal 26,000-square-foot temporary facility, that will satisfy immediate requirements for additional office space for up to 200 Sentinel project personnel. This will be a commercial supply contract to procure a facility and furnishings, with a limited construction service component to conduct site preparation. Work will be performed at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 7, 2025. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,923,839; and fiscal 2024 procurement funds in the amount of $11,696,114, are being obligated at time of award. 90th Contracting Squadron, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming, is the contracting activity (FA4613-24-C-0004).

Navy

Lockheed Martin Space, Littleton, Colorado, is awarded a $193,791,834 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification (P00075) to a previously awarded contract (N00030-19-C-0025) for the design, development, build, and integration of equipment for missile flight test demonstrations and fielding. Work will be performed in Denver, Colorado (67%); Huntsville, Alabama (16%); Sunnyvale, California (11%); and various other locations (less than 1.0% each, 6% total). Work is expected to be completed on Feb. 25, 2025. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,000,000; and fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,000,000, will be obligated on this award with $17,000,000 expiring at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. code 3204(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Bascom Hunter Technologies Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was awarded a $14,982,659, 12-month, modification to establish a production line, and provide initial procurement of production ready assets of the satellite transportable terminals in support of a previously awarded Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase II contract (N68335-22-C-0473) for Satellite Terminal (transportable) Non-Geostationary (STtNG) issued by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. This modification increases the value of the SBIR Phase II contract by $14,982,659 to $22,687,820. This modification will allow for tasking on a firm-fixed-price basis to establish a production line and provide initial procurement of production ready assets of the STtNG Increment 2 (Inc.2) terminals, Full Inc.2 and Inc.2W only, to include assembly of both the STtNG Inc.2 Variant I (Protected) and STtNG Inc.2 Variant II (Wideband), integration of components, associated testing, technical support, and STtNG terminal deliveries. Work will primarily be performed at Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by January 2025. Full funding will be placed on contract and obligated at the time of award utilizing fiscal 2023 Department of Defense wide procurement funds from the Pilot Program to Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies. The funding will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Jan. 30, 2024)

CACI Inc. – Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $11,336,400 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-23-C-4122 to exercise options for an additional year of technical engineering services and program support for the Canadian Surface Combatant Program. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Canada. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by February 2025. Foreign Military Sales (Canada) funds in the amount of $10,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

GE Medical Systems Information Technology & Innovation, Niskayuna, New York, was awarded a $10,040,188 cost-type modification to previously awarded contract N66001-21-C-4014 for research and development services. These services are aimed at developing a mobile automated manufacturing platform to provide just-in-time manufacturing of nucleic acid countermeasures to rapidly produce, formulate, and package doses of nucleic acid therapeutics and prophylactics. Work will be performed in Niskayuna, New York (38.5%); New Milford, Connecticut (0.5%); Manhattan, Kansas (9%); Baltimore, Maryland (9%); Seattle, Washington (3%); and Le Kremlin-Bicêtre, France (40%), and is expected to be completed by February 2026. Fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in the amount of $5,253,625 will be obligated upon award of the contract modification. Contract funds will expire Sept. 30, 2025. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Feb. 2, 2024)

Gardner Technologies Inc.,* Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded an $8,334,768 firm-fixed-price contract to provide for various components in support of Digital Helicopter Operator Surveillance System pan, tilt, and zoom camera station manufacturing, acceptance testing, and delivery of production systems for the Navy. Additionally, this contract provides for associated spares, to include lower component spares, as well as engineering change proposal support. Work will be performed in Lakehurst, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed in February 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 15 U.S. Code 637. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N6833524D0009).

Army

Global Military Products,* Tampa, Florida (W519TC-24-F-0078); and Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Radford, Virginia (W519TC-24-F-0077), will compete for each order of the $133,900,000 firm-fixed-price contract for special ammunition and weapons systems requirements. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 19, 2024. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Western Marine Construction Inc.,* Seattle, Washington, was awarded a $19,321,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide a protective rock berm along the north bank of the Kenai River. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Kenai, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 10, 2026. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $19,321,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-24-C-0009).

Defense Logistics Agency

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $46,113,370 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for various medical and surgical products. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a one-year base contract with nine one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is Feb. 6, 2025. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2D0-24-D-0001).

Peckham Vocational Industries Inc.,** Lansing, Michigan, has been awarded a maximum $13,338,750 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for modular lightweight load-bearing equipment 4000 rucksacks. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Feb. 6, 2027. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-N005).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded an $11,061,573 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency project. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (68%); San Jose, California (18%); and Fairfax, Virginia (14%), with an expected completion date of August 2025. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $500,000; and fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $1,027,575, are being obligated at time of award. DARPA is the contracting activity (HR001124C0310).

