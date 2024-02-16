Headlines — February 16

News

Space Force mulls 8-year active duty enlistments for new recruits

The Space Force is considering requiring prospective guardians to enlist for an initial term of eight years on active duty — twice as long as first-term troops usually sign up for — in a bid to build a more stable workforce to span the coming decades.

Air Force leaders sound alarm over looming yearlong funding delay

A full-year continuing resolution for fiscal 2024 would have “absolutely devastating” effects on the Air Force and Space Force’s ability to make progress on key programs, the Air Force’s head of acquisition said Tuesday.

CMSAF Bass pushes for first targeted pay raise in 17 years

(Air & Space Forces Magazine) The top enlisted leaders of the Air Force and Space Force reiterated calls for a broader reform of the military pay tables which lay out compensation for service members. While basic pay increases each calendar year, the charts that help guide those bumps are in need of an update, the senior leaders agreed.

Space Force

New Space Force ‘combat squadrons’ to allow tailored deployment, alleviate ‘exhaustion’: Officials

The combat squadron arrangement aligns the Space Force with how the Air Force, Army and Navy present and deploy forces to combatant commands, such as Indo-Pacific and European Command, said Lt. Gen. Doug Schiess, head of Space Forces-Space.

Defense

Lockheed anticipates stable F-35 production for next five years

Lockheed Martin expects that F-35 production will remain at about 156 aircraft per year through 2028, based on U.S. military services plans and the expected international market, according to company aeronautics executive vice president Greg Ulmer.

Veterans

Lawmakers accuse VA secretary of ignoring sexual harassment charges

House Republicans on Wednesday accused Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough of ignoring claims of sexual harassment and employee intimidation at the department’s diversity office, missteps they believe have undermined public and employee faith in the department.

Native American, Alaska Native veterans saved $2.5 million in medical costs under new VA waiver program

The Department of Veterans Affairs says it’s saved Native American and Alaska Native veterans about $2.5 million in medical costs since exempting them from copayments last year.