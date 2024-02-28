Aerotech News and Review – March 2024

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello and welcome to the March 2024 issue of Aerotech News and Review. In our cover story, we celebrate AFTC Executive Director Dr. Eileen A. Bjorkman as she retires. We are so grateful to all of her amazing contributions to Edward’s Air Force Base and the Air Force’s technological advancements.

Also included in this issue:

Honor Flights vet advocate honored at 90 – Page 2

Bamboo Eagle 24-1 lands at Edwards AFB – Page 3

High Desert Hangar Stories: F5D-1 Sky Lancers at NASA/ Edwards AFB – Page 4

Vets gather at memorial of WWII Marine – Page 5

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/030124AeroDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/hdgj/

All this and more for your reading pleasure in this edition of Aerotech News and Review. Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning March 1. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more aerospace and defense industry news, and “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.