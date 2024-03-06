Veteran of the Year Award Nominations Open

PALMDALE, CA — The City of Palmdale invites residents to submit nominations for the 2024 Veteran of the Year award.

The Tom Hilzendeger Veteran of the Year Award aims to honor a veteran, regardless of military rank or branch of service. It recognizes the exceptional bravery, dedication and sacrifice demonstrated by the veteran and their willingness to serve their local community through acts of selflessness. Previous winners include Tony Tortolano, Jack Woolbert and Kevin Sanders.

“We are proud to launch the 2024 Veteran of the Year Award nominations in Palmdale. It is a testament to our local veterans’ unwavering dedication and sacrifice,” said Palmdale Mayor Austin Bishop. “Their commitment to selfless service and community engagement exemplifies the values we hold dear in Palmdale. I encourage our residents to participate in this meaningful recognition process by submitting nominations.”

All nominees must be residents of the Antelope Valley and know about their nomination. They must be active-duty personnel, reservists, or retired with an honorable discharge from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, or National Guard.

To nominate a veteran, fill out an application at CityofPalmdaleCA.gov/VeteranoftheYear by Sunday, March 31. If the nominee is selected for the final round, the nominator will be asked to submit additional details, such as a formal bio, a digital photo and verification documents. The award recipient will be announced and recognized at the May 15 City Council meeting.

For more information, please email CityClerk@CityofPalmdale.org or call (661) 267-5151.