France’s first manned fully hydrogen-electric flight

Beyond Aero, the aircraft manufacturer, successfully completed France’s first manned flight powered entirely by hydrogen-electric technology in February 2024. The flight, piloted by the experienced Paul Prudent, was aboard the Blériot prototype. Named in honor of the pioneering French aviator Louis Blériot, known for making the first airplane flight across the English Channel, the aircraft is a retrofit from a ULA aircraft model G1 SPYL-XL.

Beyond Aero completed its test flight campaign in South France, with 10 takes-off including two complete full flights, making it France’s first electric aircraft manned on fully hydrogen-electric propulsion with an hybridation ratio of ⅔ gaseous hydrogen to ⅓ batteries.

Starting in January, the flight test campaign was conducted at the Gap-Tallard airfield, over the skies of Southern France. The Beyond Aero team completed 10 takeoffs, including two complete flights, reaching an altitude of 2,300 feet above sea level and a climbing speed of 110 km/h.

The 85kW aircraft serves as a demonstrator, validating the feasibility of Beyond Aero’s powertrain architecture as well as the manufacturer’s capability to make the first electric business aircraft designed for possible, certifiable, and profitable hydrogen propulsion.

The propulsion system is 100% hydrogen-electric, driving a single propeller. The powertrain, showcased at the last Paris Air Show in June on a bench, features an unprecedented hybridization ratio: two-thirds of its power comes from a hydrogen fuel cell, with the remaining third supplied by batteries.

Eloa Guillotin co-founder and chief executive officer said: “An idea is nothing until a team, bold enough, makes it happen. My deepest gratitude goes to Hugo, Matthieu, Luc, our partners and investors who trusted us in this adventure. It’s a big milestone for the company, but only the beginning for the New Aero industry. We’ve continued France’s pioneering legacy in aerospace and mixed it with the modern American mindset to define the next chapter with action. Aviation will be electric, let’s make it happen together!”

The Blériot prototype operates on 1.2 kg of gaseous hydrogen stored in three tanks at 340 bar, generating a maximum electrical power of 85 kW. This achievement stems from a rigorous three-month ground testing campaign that focused on the reliability of the powertrain, culminating in successful fixed-point tests at 170 kg thrust and validated rolling tests.