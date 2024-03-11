Navy

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $38,902,047 firm-fixed-price order under previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00024-22-G-5311) for the procurement of Japan AEGIS system equipped vessel components and AEGIS components for Navy guided-missile destroyers. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (4%); and the government of Japan (96%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts (88%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (10%); and Chesapeake, Virginia (2%), and is expected to be completed by July 2027. FMS Japan funds in the amount of $37,173,966 (96%); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,728,081 (4%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Q.E.D. Systems Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded a $30,799,231 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded contract N0002424C4201 for the specification development and availability execution Support requirements for the DDG, CG, LPD, LSD, LHA, LHD, and LCS Navy ship classes. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia (50%); San Diego, California (30%); Marysville, Washington (10%); and Atlantic Beach, Florida (10%), and is expected to be completed by February 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,306,225 (98.69%); fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $54,700 (0.73%); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $43,200 (0.58%), will be obligated at time of award, of which, $7,306,225 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 7, 2024)

Marine Hydraulics International LLC, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a not-to-exceed $19,084,186, firm-fixed-price, procuring contracting officer modification to the previously awarded, undefinitized contract action (N0002424C4406) for the repair, maintenance, and modernization of USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) fiscal 2024 selected restricted availability. The scope of this procurement includes all labor, materials, supervision, facilities, equipment, production, testing, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the Chief of Naval Operations availabilities for critical modernization, maintenance and repair programs. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $147,248,303. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,349,955 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $17,105,151 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded delivery order (N00024-23-F-6313) under indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00024-20-D-6337 to exercise an option for Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessels and Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicles operations and sustainment. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia (51%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (26%); La Jolla, California (7%); Morgan City, Louisiana (6%); Lexington Park, Maryland (5%); Newport News, Virginia (4%); and Bethpage, New York (1%), and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Oregon, was awarded a $15,845,754 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-4447) to perform a 237-day pier side extension for the USS Cape St. George (CG 71) fiscal 2021 modernization period availability. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed by October 2024. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $15,845,754 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Bremerton, Washington, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Mar. 4, 2024)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $15,636,492 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-6258) to exercise options for engineering support, component procurements, and other direct costs in support of the Integrated Submarine Imaging System. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (49%); Orlando, Florida (33%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (15%); Clearwater, Florida (1%); Andover, Massachusetts (1%); and Arlington, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,700,000 (94%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $627,146 (4%); and fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $309,346 (2%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $309,346 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land and Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minnesota, is awarded a $12,967,143 firm-fixed-price delivery order against previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00174-23-G-0001, for the procurement of 39 MK38 MOD3 conversion kits. Work will be performed in Haifa, Israel (70%); and Louisville, Kentucky (30%), and is expected to be completed by January 2027. Fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,967,143 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This delivery order was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.) Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0017424F0068).

L3Harris Maritime Power & Energy Solutions Inc., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $12,960,623 cost-plus-fixed-fee, level-of-effort, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering and technical services required for obsolescence management of circuit protection and switchboard products on Navy ships and land-based test sites. This contract does not include options. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by March 2029. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award via the initial task order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-24-D-4005).

Air Force

Akima Intra-Data LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, have been awarded a $28,958,885 firm-fixed-price modification (P00017) to previously awarded contract FA3002-23-C-0007 for base operations support services at Keesler AFB, Mississippi. Work will be performed at Keesler AFB and is expected to be completed March 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $24,178,885 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $51,692,873. The 81st Contracting Squadron, Keesler AFB, Mississippi, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $18,824,820 contract for cryptologic training-intelligence operations support. Work will be primarily performed in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by March 16, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,700,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Detachment 2, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA7037-24-C-0004).



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a $13,562,839 cost contract for the design, development, evaluation, and demonstration of a software system that will effectively use privilege policy enforcement to compartmentalize existing software. The effort will provide both system and application-level solutions as well as provide support for variable compartment size and number of principals. The location of performance is Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the work is expected to be complete by March 7, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and 27 offers were received. Air Force Research Laboratory/RIKE, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-24-C-B042).

Stellar Science Ltd. Co., Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been awarded a $11,368,809 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order for research and development, phase three foundation and expansion of the advanced framework for simulation integration modeling. The work is expected to be complete by July 2025. This award is the result of a fair opportunity proposal request, three solicitations mailed, and three offers received. Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $839,038 is being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Aerospace Systems Contracting Branch, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-21-D2621/FA2391-24-FB008).

Radiance Technologies, Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee $10,298,158 task order for research and development, phase three foundation and expansion of the advanced framework for simulation integration modeling. The work is expected to be complete by July 2025. This award is the result of a fair opportunity proposal request, three solicitations mailed, and three offers received. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $750,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Aerospace Systems Contracting Branch, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-21-D2622/FA2391-24-FB007).

Raytheon BBN Technologies Corp., Cambridge, Massachusetts, was awarded a $9,659,284 cost-plus, fixed-fee contract for analysis and restructuring containment. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by March 6, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 27 offers were received. Fiscal 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $1,234,582 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory/RIKE, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-24-C-B031).

Defense Health Agency

Cellphire Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded $20,000,000 for a cost-reimbursement, ceiling increase, in-scope modification (W81XWH-20-C-0030) to achieve a commercially viable cryopreserved platelet product for U.S. Food and Drug Administration licensure. The new contract ceiling is $44,909,972. Place of performance is Frederick, Maryland. The period of performance is Dec. 20, 2019, to July 31, 2028. The awardee will conduct all development, test and evaluation, manufacturing, and regulatory activities to achieve an FDA-licensed cryopreserved platelet product that is suitable for both civilian and military use. The awardee will explore development strategies that will enable rapid licensure and availability of CPP. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funding is obligated at the time of award. The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded an $8,570,199 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Quantum Augmented Network (QuaNET) program. QuaNET seeks to integrate quantum and classical networking approaches to provide quantum physics-based security capabilities to critical network infrastructures. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (34%); Huntsville, Alabama (26%); Vista, California (22%); and Austin, Texas (18%), with an expected completion date of June 2028. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,057,807 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under Broad Agency Announcement HR001123S0035, and 18 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-24-C-0438).

Raytheon BBN Technologies Corp., Cambridge, Massachusetts, was awarded a $7,527,101 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Quantum Augmented Network (QuANET) program. QuANET seeks to integrate quantum and classical networking approaches to provide quantum physics-based security capabilities to critical network infrastructures. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Massachusetts (72%); Tucson, Arizona (12%); Austin, Texas (5%); La Jolla, California (5%); Hadley, Massachusetts (5%); and San Jose, California (1%), with an expected completion date of December 2025. Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,981,195 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under Broad Agency Announcement HR001123S0035, and 18 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-24-C-0405).

*Small Business