Army

BAE Systems Land and Armaments L.P., York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $754,335,634 modification (P00008) to contract W56HZV-23-C-0024 to procure Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2027. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $754,335,634 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Marine Management, Norfolk, Virginia, was awarded a $37,672,500 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for maintenance and repair of government vessels and other watercraft. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Yokohana-shi, Japan, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $600,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-14-G-0023).

The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $24,256,392 modification (P00004) to contract W58RGZ-22-F-0496 for the CH-47F Lot 2. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

SupplyCore Inc.,* Rockford, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 457-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia, with a June 15, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE8E3-24-D-0009).

Seqirus Inc., Summit, New Jersey, has been awarded an estimated $24,080,075 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for injectable influenza vaccines. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is March 12, 2025. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2DP-24-D-0004).

Federal Prison Industries,** doing business as UNICOR, Washington, D.C., has been awarded a maximum $14,025,000 modification (P00003) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-23-D-0037) with two one-year option periods for physical fitness uniform jackets. This is an indefinite-delivery contract. Location of performance is Illinois, with a March 26, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

UPDATE: Agiliti Health Inc., Minneapolis, Minnesota (SPE2DH-24-D-0005, $27,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for hospital equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-16-R-0002 and awarded Oct. 6, 2016.

Navy

Q.E.D Systems Inc. Virginia Beach, Virginia (N55236-24-D-0004); Bender CCP, Vernon, California (N55236-24-D-0005); Bay City Marine Inc., National City, California (N55236-24-D-0006); Epsilon Systems Solutions, San Diego, California (N55236-24-D-0007); Colonna’s Shipyard West San Diego, California (N55236-24-D-0008); Miller Marine Inc., San Diego, California (N55236-24-D-0009); and Propulsion Controls Engineering, San Diego, California (N55236-24-D-0010), were each awarded firm-fixed-price, multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a five base year ordering period to provide Commercial Industrial Services pumps and motors repair service. This contract will provide labor, services, equipment, and materials for the removal, overhaul, rewind, repair, installation, and testing (in-shop and shipboard) of various pumps, close-coupled pumps, and motors onboard Navy ships. These contracts have an overall maximum ceiling value of $35,000,000. These seven companies will have an opportunity to compete for individual delivery orders. Each contract’s base year begins March 11, 2024, and completes on March 10, 2029. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $70,000 ($10,000 for minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated under each contract’s initial delivery order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured via the Sam.gov web site; seven offers were received. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 12, 2024)

U.S. Special Operations Command

Iron Eagle X Inc., Tampa, Florida (47QTCA20D00DM), is being awarded a contract with a potential maximum value of $29,925,536 for one 12-month base year plus one 12-month option year to support Program Executive Office Special Operations Forces Digital Applications (PEO SDA) requirements. The PEO SDA Intelligence Data Science Team (IDST) program will be based on a hub and spoke concept of operations with analysts permanently positioned or on temporary duty status at the U.S. Special Operations Command Headquarters, Theatre Special Operations Command, component commands, Special Operations joint task forces, Combined Joint Special Operations task forces, Special Operations task forces, and Special Operations command forward elements. The IDST contractors and analysts will vary in skill sets ranging from data scientists to data integrators and will provide support to IDST leadership during recurring planning events, customer requirement discussions, and capability development in line with their respective positional technical requirements. Operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,119,702 were used to incrementally fund the base one year at time of award due to the continuing resolution currently in place. This contract is awarded as a 100% small business set-aside authorized under 10 U.S. Code 2304(b)(2). U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (Task Order H9241524F0028).

Washington Headquarters Services

ISI-Markon JV LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003424D0006) valued at $21,000,000 to provide construction management technical services in support of the Washington Headquarters Services (WHS), Facilities Services Directorate (FSD). Fiscal 2023 Pentagon Reservation Maintenance Revolving Funds in the amount of $7,699,505 are being obligated at the time of award. The total, if all options are exercised, is $105,000,000. The contractor will provide facility planning, program and project execution, project oversight, building and utility operations, design, and construction management support services to assist the WHS FSD in the accomplishment of its missions. In addition, capabilities will include program management support for identifying requirements, scheduling, estimating, and planning for construction, alterations, and repair projects. The work will be performed at the Pentagon Reservation, Arlington, Virginia; the Mark Center, Alexandria, Virginia; and Raven Rock Mountain Complex. The estimated contract completion date is March 11, 2029. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Spirit AeroSystems Inc., Wichita, Kansas, has been awarded a $12,950,335 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, for the Caliente Program. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas (86%); Monaca, Pennsylvania (10%); and San Diego, California (4%), with an estimated completion date of December 2025. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $4,500,000 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract is a competitive acquisition in accordance with the original Broad Agency Announcement, HR001123S0042. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR001124C0400).

Defense Health Agency

Axiom Resource Management Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, is awarded a $7,567,768 modification (P00005) extending services on a firm-fixed-price order (HT001123F0015) for program management support services to the TRICARE Health Plan (THP), clinical services, and all subordinate chiefs, managers, and staff. The services will support functions of management and administration of THP programs; management of the Military Health System health plan and associated managed health care programs; program and acquisition management of TRICARE purchased health care services; management and administration of programs and activities; operation of elements of the Office of the Deputy Assistant Director, Health Care Operations, and THP; and overall accomplishment of the missions, functions, and tasks of the THP enterprise and its organizational entities. The modification obligates $7,567,768 in fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance appropriations for services through Aug. 8, 2024. Total value of the order is $25,729,060. Places of performance are Falls Church, Virginia; Aurora, Colorado; and San Antonio, Texas. The modification was issued under limited sources justification with one quote received. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Mar. 8, 2024)

*Small Business

**Mandatory source