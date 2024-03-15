Headlines — March 15

News

Nearly 200 cancer cases surface among missileers in Air Force study

An Air Force analysis of 2.2 million airmen’s medical records revealed 198 cancer cases among missileers and 5,063 cases across the wider service.

Pentagon clears F-35 for full-rate production

The Defense Department said Tuesday it has officially made its long-awaited decision to move forward with full-rate production on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

US and Japanese forces to resume Osprey flights in Japan following fatal crash

The U.S. and Japanese militaries will resume flights of Osprey aircraft in Japan after completing necessary maintenance and training following a fatal crash in southern Japan last November, officials said Wednesday.

US military has completed additional review of deadly Kabul airport bombing

The US military has completed an additional review of the deadly Abbey Gate bombing, which killed 13 service members and dozens more Afghan civilians during the 2021 American withdrawal from Afghanistan, CNN has learned.

Congressman helps airlift author Mitch Albom, 9 others out of Haiti

Author Mitch Albom, who runs an orphanage in Haiti, said he was among 10 people rescued from the violence-ridden nation early Tuesday morning by a Republican lawmaker who has led similar evacuation missions in Afghanistan and Israel.

I commanded a Marine V-22 squadron. Here’s what I learned

The Osprey made the entire mission during a Islamic State in Libya deployment possible, this retired lieutenant colonel writes.

Air Force

KC-46’s new remote vision system likely delayed until 2026

The KC-46’s improved Remote Vision System, dubbed RVS 2.0, is “likely” to be delayed into 2026, the Air Force’s top acquisition executive said March 12.

Air Force’s T-7 trainer delayed another year

The service is also halving its planned buy of the advanced trainer in its 2025 budget request.

Air Force programs boss: No need to decide on more than 100 B-21s for at least a decade

While former generals, airpower experts, and even the head of U.S. Strategic Command have all endorsed the idea of the service buying more than 100 B-21 bombers, the Air Force deputy chief of staff for plans and programs suggested a formal decision on that front isn’t coming anytime soon.

Air power: Terre Haute Air Show in Indiana to feature Navy Blue Angels, Air Force A-10 Demo Team

Terre Haute’s 2024 Air Show will feature more than 10 acts spiraling in the skies above the airport June 1-2, with more acts still being sought.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Defense

MBDA books record orders amid European air-defense rush

Pan-European missile maker MBDA booked record orders in 2023, as countries across the region scrambled to beef up their air defenses in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Boeing’s KC-46A refueler, T-7A trainer face more delays

Air Force acquisition chief Andrew Hunter noted potential troubles ahead for the KC-46A and said T-7A production could start “a little later” than previously anticipated, but he remained confident about the way forward for the two aircraft.

Air defense for $13 a shot? How lasers could revolutionize the way militaries counter enemy missiles and drones

Britain this week showed off a new laser weapon that its military says could deliver lethal missile or aircraft defense at around $13 a shot, potentially saving tens of millions of dollars over the cost of missile interceptors that do the job now.

Veterans

Consulting firm McKinsey’s role in VA opioid prescriptions sparks new concerns among lawmakers

House lawmakers are demanding answers from the Department of Veterans Affairs about consulting firm McKinsey and Company’s role in the department’s decisions to prescribe opioids to veterans while it was also advising opioid manufacturers on how to push the highly addictive pain medications for VA care.

David Harris, the first Black pilot hired by a major US airline, has died at 89

David E. Harris, who flew bombers for the U.S. military and broke barriers in 1964 when he became the first Black pilot hired at a major U.S. airline, has died. He was 89.