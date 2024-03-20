Navy

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a not-to-exceed $1,137,300,000, firm-fixed-price, undefinitized modification (P00047) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1046). This modification procures 10 F/A-18F Lot 46 aircraft, as well as two F/A-18F and five F/A-18E Lot 47 aircraft. This modification also provides for Phase One of the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G technical data package including the operation, maintenance, installation and training data in support of F/A-18 and EA-18G sustainment efforts for the Navy. Work will be performed in Hazelwood, Missouri (46.7%); El Segundo, California (35.8%); Bloomington, Maine (1.6%); Quebec, Canada (1.6%); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (1.4%); Vandalia, Ohio (1.0%); various locations within the continental U.S. (CONUS) (10.8%); and various location outside of the CONUS (1.1%), and is expected to be completed in April 2027. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,000,000; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $213,060,349, will be obligated at the time of award, $213,060,349 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

JCB Inc., Pooler, Georgia, is awarded a firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the multi-terrain loader (MTL) replacement and Type II work tool attachments with a total value of up to $39,000,000. The intent of this contract is to procure the next generation MTL and Type II work tool attachments replacing the current MTL which is reaching the end of its economical service life. Work will be performed in Pooler, Georgia, and is expected to be completed in March 2029. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task and delivery orders as they are issued. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-24-D-5000).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $26,073,321 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2116) for Ford Class Shore Based Spares-Switchboards and Load Centers. Work will be performed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (92%); and Newport News, Virginia (8%), and is expected to be completed by March 30, 2026. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,073,321 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Geolabs Inc.,* Waipahu, Hawaii, is awarded a $20,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineer (A-E) contract for A-E services at various Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and other government facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of operations. The work to be performed provides for A-E services for various geotechnical and land/water survey projects, and other projects at locations under the cognizance of NAVFAC Pacific. Work will be performed in, but not limited to, Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands (70%); Hawaii (15%); Japan (10%); and Australia (5%). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of March 2029, or until all task orders have been completed. Fiscal 2022 military construction (MILCON) (planning and design) funds in the amount of $10,000 are obligated for the minimum guarantee of this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by MILCON (planning and design). This contract was competitively procured via the Sam.gov website with three proposals received. NAVFAC Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-24-D-0001).

Creare LLC*, Hanover, New Hampshire, is awarded a $12,627,937 firm-fixed-price contract for the production and delivery of 2,000 full-rate production Hearing Protection Helmets, to include 676 communication boom helmets, 658 communication cup helmets, 584 basic helmets, and 82 helmets with communication for sound and accessories, as well as provides associated program management, systems engineering, qualification, verification and logistics support in support of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III effort based on Phase II SBIR Topic N04-255, titled “Advanced Helmet for Maintainer Head and Hearing Protection” for the Navy. Work will be performed in Salem, Oregon (39%); Carpentersville, Illinois (25%); Lebanon, New Hampshire (18%); Hanover, New Hampshire (16%); Hillsboro, Oregon (1%); and Ottawa, Ohio (1%), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,627,937 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 15 U.S. Code 638(r)(4). Naval Air Systems Command Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924C0006).

Daniel H. Wagner Associates Inc.,* Exton, Pennsylvania, is awarded an $8,859,432 modification (P00001) to previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00014-23-C-2029 for the Probabilistic Sensor Performance Prediction project and other Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (ML) services to optimize naval mission effectiveness. This modification provides for the exercise of Option Two to contribute valuable probabilistic modeling and ML software to benefit the overall effort. The total cumulative value of this contract is $10,639,355, inclusive of the base period and exercised Option two. This contract includes an unexercised Option One which, if exercised, would bring the total cumulative value of this contract to $11,685,796. Work will be performed in Exton, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed in September 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $150,000 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Pergravis LLC, Tampa, Florida, has been awarded a $250,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide emergency maintenance and preventative maintenance services for all Department of Defense and federal installations throughout the continental U.S., as well as installations outside of the U.S. This contract will provide maintenance for uninterruptable power supplies for all federal entities and work will be performed worldwide. Work is expected to be complete April 13, 2034, and is the result of a competitive acquisition where two bids were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance appropriation funds in the amount of $206,611 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management/HBZK, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8217-24-D0002).

Army

McKnight Construction Co. Inc., Augusta, Georgia, was awarded a $16,682,972 modification (P00004) to contract W912HN-20-C-3007 for hangar construction. Work will be performed in Valdosta, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2026. Fiscal 2019 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $16,682,972 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Threat Reduction Agency

K2 Group Inc.*, Vienna, Virginia, was awarded a $7,935,247, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00004) to previously awarded contract HDTRA123C0061 for Nimble Elder technical support group services. This modification brings the cumulative face value of the contract to $12,465,511 from $4,530,264. The principal place of performance is Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Work is expected to be completed by March 25, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of modification. Mission support Division, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

*Small Business