Headlines — March 27

News

DOD reproductive care travel policy used just 12 times in 7 months

A controversial military policy that allows service members to be reimbursed for travel if they or a family member have to go out of state for reproductive health care — including abortions — was used just 12 times from June to December last year, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

US Air Force wish list asks for spare parts, but no more fighters

The U.S. Air Force’s $3.5 billion budgetary wish list for fiscal 2025 includes more funds for spare parts to get grounded planes back in the air, and seeks resources to be able to deploy more personnel and fighter jets.

2 pilots taken to hospital after Army helicopter crashes during training in Washington state

An Army helicopter crashed at a military base in Washington state during a routine training exercise Monday night, sending the two pilots to a hospital.

Air Force sends surveys to thousands of airmen, guardians on communications, aircrew life

The Department of Air Force is asking tens of thousands of Airmen and Guardians to fill out two separate surveys related to its communication efforts and enhancing aircrew retention, it announced March 25.

Air Force

Air Force Ospreys in Japan remain grounded after deadly crash, even as Marines return to the air

The Air Force is still not flying Osprey aircraft in Japan despite getting the green light to lift a monthslong flight hold following a deadly crash off the country’s southern coast, but the Marine Corps has put its aircraft based there back in the skies.

Another airman probed by FBI for allegedly leaking intel on Discord

The FBI in 2022 investigated an Air Force intelligence analyst for allegedly leaking classified information in an anti-government group on the messaging platform Discord, according to an affidavit that was recently unsealed in federal court.

Why setting up Maj. Gen. Stewart’s court-martial could be ‘a real challenge’

Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, just the second Air Force general officer to ever face a court-martial, pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual assault, conduct unbecoming an officer, and controlling an aircraft within 12 hours of consuming alcohol, on March 21.

Air Force special operators must take class before getting shaving waivers

The class is meant to help airmen deal with facial skin conditions.

Defense

General Atomics exec: CCA will ‘go down in history’ for putting drones front and center

The Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft program, which will pair unmanned drones with manned platforms, is the start of a paradigm shift in the U.S. military’s thinking about the use of uncrewed and autonomous aircraft, beginning for the first time to place them at the core of the service’s missions, according to David Alexander, president of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

Veterans

VA patient numbers jump after efforts to improve medical access

Veterans Affairs medical sites saw a spike in patient visits and drop in wait times over the first half of the new fiscal year, thanks to the addition of more night and weekend appointments, department officials announced Tuesday.

250,000 veterans agree to $6B settlement with earplug company

A $6 billion settlement involving roughly 250,000 veterans will move forward in a lawsuit that argued faulty earplugs were sold to the military for use during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.