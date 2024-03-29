Army

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, was awarded a $561,461,733 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Gray Eagle technical services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 28, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-D-0038).

Pond and Co., Peachtree, Georgia (W9133L-24-D-6105); FSB-Stantec JV, Denver, Colorado (W9133L-24-D-6106); Colby Co. LLC,* Portland, Maine (W9133L-24-D-6107); and Suhail-CHA JV,* Chagrin Falls, Ohio (W9133L-24-D-6108), will compete for each order of the $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for non-personal architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 16 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2029. The National Guard Bureau’s Directorate of Acquisitions, Operational Contracting Division, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Beyond Vision Inc., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was awarded a $38,339,246 firm-fixed-price contract to procure refrigeration tool kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-24-D-0008).

JCB Inc., Pooler, Georgia, was awarded a $32,675,337 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for the High Mobility Engineer Excavator service life extension program and modernization. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 24, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-24-D-0024). (Awarded March 27, 2024)

KBR Services LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $32,320,912 modification (0001B6) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0061 for maintenance and storage of government vehicles and equipment. Work will be performed in Waegwan, Korea, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $1,250,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $29,690,028 modification (P00020) to contract W91278-22-C-0008 for installation and completion of a box culvert conveyance system. Work will be performed at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, with an estimated completion date of July 15, 2026. Fiscal 2020 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $29,690,028 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Valiant Global Defense Services Inc., San Diego, California, was awarded a $14,795,127 modification (P00079) to contract W91QVN-19-F-0631 for wide area networking services. Work will be performed at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $3,514,643 were obligated at the time of the award. 411th Contracting Support Brigade, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, is the contracting activity.

Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona, was awarded a $9,991,533 firm-fixed-price contract to design, develop and deliver a foundational approach to accelerate materials discovery, development and manufacturing by creating and leveraging AI and machine learning tools. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Tempe, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of March 27, 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $4,998,407 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research and Development Center, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity (W912HZ-24-C-0022).

Rolls-Royce Solutions America Inc., Novi, Michigan, was awarded an $8,449,000 modification (P00003) to contract W56HZV-23-C-0054 for armored personnel carrier power packs. Work will be performed in Novi, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2028. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Israel) funds in the amount of $8,449,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Navy

BGI-ASI JV LLC, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, is awarded a not-to-exceed $202,100,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure new and modified Navigation, Seamanship, and Shiphandling Training Systems (NSST), continued life cycle support of existing NSST systems, as well as the continued establishment and fielding of a single scalable NSST software baseline in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD). Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (26.2%); San Diego, California (26.2%); Newport, Rhode Island (13.5%); Orlando, Florida (8.1%); Yokosuka, Japan (5.9%); Mayport, Florida (5.9%); Everett, Washington (3.6%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (3.6%); Sasebo, Japan (3.5%); Rota, Spain (3.5%), and is expected to be completed in March 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. NAWCTSD, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (N6134024D0008).



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $95,881,731 modification (P00028) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001922C0041). This modification extends services to provide continued infrastructure support, to include engineering, maintenance, logistics, manpower, and material for F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) laboratory facilities and F-35 developmental flight test activities in support of the F-35 JSF program for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and F-35 cooperative program partners. Work will be performed Fort Worth, Texas (81%); Orlando, Florida (7%); Linthicum, Maryland (3%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); San Diego, California (2%); El Segundo, California (2%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1%), and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $28,923,537; fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,923,537; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $10,284,851; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,284,851; and F-35 Cooperative Program Partners funds in the amount of $17,464,953, will be obligated at the time of award, $20,569,702 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, Sterling Heights, Michigan, is awarded a $25,660,884 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (M67854-16-C-0006) for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV). The total cumulative face value of the contract is $2,759,200,867. This contract modification provides for the exercise of options for the procurement of six full rate production ACV personnel variants and associated production, fielding and support costs, and cyclic maintenance. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania (60%); Aiken, South Carolina (15%); San Jose, California (15%); Sterling Heights, Michigan (5%); and Stafford, Virginia (5%), with an expected completion date of July 2026. Fiscal 2024 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $25,660,884 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).

Barkley Andross Corp.,* Hesperia, California, is awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for construction projects within the Naval Base (NB) Ventura County area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for new construction, repair, and renovation of commercial and institutional building construction projects in the NB Ventura County AO. Work will be performed at various locations within NB Ventura County, California AO, and is expected to be completed by March 2032. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at the time of award (minimum contract guarantee) and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov Contract Opportunities website as a Woman-Owned Small Business set-aside with 10 offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-24-D-2621).

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $23,965,354 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to contract (N00024-24-C-2115) for Naval Nuclear Propulsion Components. Work will be performed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. Fiscal 2024 National Sea-Based Deterrence funds in the amount of $23,965,354 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Cubic Defense Applications Inc., San Diego, California, is awarded an $9,701,758 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F0235) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement N0042119G0005. This order provides engineering support services for the transition of the interim Joint Secure Interoperable Live-Virtual-Constructive (JSILS), Secure Live Virtual Constructive Advanced Training Environment (SLATE) capabilities, under the Encrypted Live-Virtual Integrated Training Environment, and continue waveform analysis with Navy Research Labs and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Library in support of maturing the JSILS and SLATE technologies to provide the warfighter with a complex and realistic training environment that promotes combat readiness. Work will be performed in Yigo, Gaum (50%); and San Diego, California (50%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (service) funds in the amount of $9,701,758 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Sunnyvale, California, is awarded a $8,260,171 firm-fixed-priced, stand-alone contract for the manufacture of 55 CB stator sleeves, 65 CB rotating assemblies, and five other CB stator sleeves in support of the Virginia-class submarine engineering and diesel system. This contract includes no options. All work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California. Work is expected to be completed by April 2026. Working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $8,260,171 will be issued at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), and one offer was received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-24-C-NA17).

Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price modification (P00106) of $55,920,942 to previously awarded contract FA8615-17-C-6047 for F-16 aircraft radar systems. Work will be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed May 30, 2031. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,609,959,929. Fiscal 2023 Air Force aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $35,209,482; fiscal 2022 and 2023 National Guard and Reserve Equipment Activity funds in the amount of $14,498,022; and fiscal 2022, 2023, and 2024 Navy aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $6,213,438, for a total of $55,920,942, are being obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Tunista Logistics Solutions LLC, Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a contract in the amount of $30,883,104. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, one of solicitations mailed and four offers received. This contract will provide Air Combat Training System services, which will include an integrated realistic training environment in support of on-site and off-site aircrew and ground support crew training. Work will be performed at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, and Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Work is expected to be complete March 31, 2029. Fiscal 2024 funds in the amount of $5,759,988 are being obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is the 338 Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas (FA3002-24-D0001). (Awarded March 27, 2024)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, has been awarded a contract modification not-to-exceed $22,571,281 (P00003) to previously awarded FA8690-23-C-1001 for RQ-4 Global Hawk aircraft sustainment. This modification involves foreign military sales to Japan. The work is expected to be completed by May 31, 2025. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $6,428,583 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $180,697,494. The contracting activity is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Washington Headquarters Services

Chenega Security International LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded a firm-fixed price contract (HQ003423C0035) valued at $12,055,379 to provide security, engineering, technical, and advisory assistance to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA). Fiscal 2023 Pentagon Reservation Maintenance Revolving Funds in the amount of $6,314,729 are being obligated at the time of award. The total if all options are exercised is $35,000,000. The contractor shall be required to provide program and project management, full lifecycle systems engineering, technical construction management, system design and integration, quantitative analysis, and budget and acquisition support. The contractor shall provide support for the design, development, implementation, and administration of PFPA systems, construction projects, and analytical efforts. The work will be performed at the Pentagon Reservation, Arlington, Virginia; the Suffolk Building, Falls Church, Virginia; and at Raven Rock Mountain Complex. The estimated contract completion date is March 27, 2028. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Aero Components Inc.,* Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $10,000,000 modification (P00007) exercising the first two-year option period of a three-year base contract (SPE4A2-21-D-0002) with one two-year option period for C5 panel consumables and depot level repairables. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The performance completion date is March 24, 2026. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia. (Awarded 24 March 2024)

Top Flight Aerostructures Inc.,* Dallas, Georgia, has been awarded a maximum $10,000,000 modification (P00011) exercising the first two-year option period of a three-year base contract (SPE4A2-21-D-0006) with one two-year option period for C5 panel consumables and depot level repairables. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The performance completion date is March 24, 2026. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia. (Awarded 24 March 2024)

Honeycomb Co. of America Inc.,* Sarasota, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $10,000,000 modification (P00014) exercising the first two-year option period of a three-year base contract (SPE4A2-21-D-0005) with one two-year option period for C5 panel consumables and depot level repairables. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The performance completion date is March 24, 2026. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia. (Awarded 24 March 2024)

National Industries for the Blind,** Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $9,605,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the moisture wicking t-shirts. This is a one-year contract with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are North Carolina and New Jersey, with a March 27, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-B015).

*Small Business

**Mandatory Source