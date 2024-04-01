Army

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $631,174,000 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive) contract for development, integration, acquisition, bridging to logistics and operations. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2034. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $116,703,697 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract for Apache logistics support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2025. Fiscal 2024 Army working capital funds in the amount of $116,703,697 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-C-0028).

IntellecTechs, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded a $15,179,601 hybrid (cost-no-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract for personnel support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2029. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-24-F-0058).

Luhr Crosby Inc., Columbia, Illinois, was awarded a $10,002,096 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Cairo, Illinois, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2010 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,002,096 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-F-0086).

Navy

ITC Defense Corp.,* North Charleston, South Carolina, is awarded a $249,520,098 cost-plus- fixed-fee, cost-indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide logistic support services for program of record (POR) and non-POR platforms, weapons, and commodities, to include support of all logistics elements associated with the acquisition, production, and sustainment of the International Partners (IP) weapons systems. Additionally, this contract provides for management of spare components, special tooling, test equipment, and services to sustain weapons systems deployed on existing platforms. This requirement will provide twelve integrated product support elements. These efforts are in support of IP nation capabilities under Foreign Military Sales, Building Partner Capacity, and International Cooperative Programs. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively awarded via electronic request for proposal, four offers were received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042124D0012).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Owego, New York, is awarded a $86,872,607 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for sustainment engineering and logistics services in support of all H-60 Naval Hawk type/model/series for the Navy and the governments of Australia, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Greece, India, and Spain. Work will be performed in Owego, New York, and is expected to be completed in March 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924D0106).

Professional Contract Services Inc., Austin, Texas, is awarded $38,572,161 for an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract (N40085-20-D-0040). This modification provides for the exercise of Option Year Four for base operating support services at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, and its outlying support sites. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $173,313,651. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia. This option period is from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $36,061,951 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Florida, is awarded a $21,450,077 cost-plus-

fixed-fee, level-of-effort, and cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract modification (P00004) to a previously awarded contract (N0003022C2023) for engineering, technical support services, operational support hardware, and consumable spares for the Fleet Ballistic Missile Program. Work will be performed in Denver, Colorado (24.64%); Valley Forge, Pennsylvania (23.30%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (23.21%); Titusville, Florida (9.75%); Sunnyvale, California (7.77 %); Coulport, Scotland (4.19%); Kings Bay, Georgia (1.83%); and various locations below one percent (totaling 5.31%). Work is expected to be completed by March 31, 2025. No year, non-appropriated funds in the amount of $20,953,765 will be obligated on this award and no funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded as a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Austal USA, Mobile, Alabama, is awarded an $11,784,350 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-2301) to exercise an option for Littoral Combat Ships industrial post-delivery availability support for USS Pierre (LCS 38). Work will be performed in Mobile, Alabama (90%); and Pittsfield, Massachusetts (10%), and is expected to be completed by May 2025. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

RTX Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $11,245,975 definitized modification (P00027) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001920C0011). This modification exercises an option and adds scope to procure Marine Corps unique spares to include three roll post ducts and nozzles; three roll post hydraulic control units; three driveshaft assemblies; and four spare clutches as well as associated engineering assistance production and program administrative labor in support of Lots 15-17 F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (20%); Indianapolis, Indiana (14.8%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (10.9%); Rocky Mountain, North Carolina (9.4%); Cleveland, Ohio (6.2%); Hartford Connecticut (2.3%); Laconia, New Hampshire (2.3%); Detroit, Michigan (1.6%); Joplin, Missouri (1.6%); Redmond, Oregon (1.6%); Phoenix, Arizona (1%); various locations within the continental U.S. (1.6%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (26.7%), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,245,975 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

*Small Business