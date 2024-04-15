Army

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $296,861,979 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for M10 Booker system technical support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-24-D-0001).

Marrero, Couvillon & Associates LLC,* Baton Rouge, Louisiana (W911S7-24-D-0008); Bales Construction Co. Inc., Waynesville,* Missouri (W911S7-24-D-0007); Reese Equipment Co. LLC, Dixon,* Missouri (W911S7-24-D-0006); Olgoonik Specialty Contractors LLC,* Saint Robert, Missouri (W911S7-24-D-0005); and SDJV,* Seymour, Missouri (W911S7-24-D-0004), will compete for each order of the $42,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for sustainment, reutilization and modernization construction projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2029. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, is the contracting activity.

Veolia Technical Solutions LLC, Boston, Massachusetts, was awarded a $29,625,435 firm-fixed-price contract for hazardous waste disposal services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56ZTN-24-D-0007).

GaN Corp., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $12,796,045 modification (P00022) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-B005 for technical services support for Program Executive Office Aviation. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 14, 2026. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $12,796,045 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Navy

AeroVironment Inc., Simi Valley, California (M67854-24-D-1027); Anduril Federal, Washington, D.C. (M67854-24-D-1026); and Teledyne FLIR Detection Inc., Stillwater, Oklahoma (M67854-24-D-1028), were each awarded a hybrid, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production, delivery, test, and maintenance support of the Organic Precision Fires – Light system, up to a combined value of $249,000,000. AeroVironment Inc. was awarded $8,931,148; Anduril Federal Inc. was awarded $6,458,187; and Teledyne FLIR Detection Inc. was awarded $12,084,866. Work will be performed in Simi Valley, California (86%); and Corinne, Utah (16%), for M67854-24-D-1026; Washington, D.C. (10%); Costa Mesa, California (40%); Santa Ana, California (10%); and Mountain View, California (40%), for(M67854-24-D-1027; Stillwater, Oklahoma for (M67854-24-D-1028). The work is expected to be completed by April 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $27,474,201 will be obligated on the first delivery orders immediately following contract awards. The requirement was competitively procured through full and open competition and solicited through the System for Award Management website, with eight offers received in response to solicitation number M67854-23-R-1037. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 9, 2024)

G. Yates and Sons Construction Co., Philadelphia, Mississippi, is awarded a $103,305,221 firm-fixed-price construction contract for a facility project located at Corpus Christi Army Depot, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, construction of a new powertrain engines assembly facility to house rotary wing component rebuild activities. The contract also contains two unexercised options, which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $148,368,658. Work will be performed in Nueces County, Texas, and is expected to be completed by October 2026. Fiscal 2024 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $103,305,221 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with one offer received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N69450-24-C-0024).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Owego, New York, is awarded a $46,037,391 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F2604) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides non-recurring engineering for the development, integration, testing, and deployment of the MH-60 aircraft product line system configuration 26 fleet release for all MH-60 air platform variants, to include baseline management integrated management planning, integrated development environment support, support equipment baseline management, software architect, core lab support, problem trouble report legacy support, engineering tools support and development aircraft support for the Navy, Australia, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Norway, and Greece. Work will be performed in Owego, New York, and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, test and development (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,023,001; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $35,014,390, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Eagle Systems Inc.,*, California, Maryland, is awarded a $19,500,905 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development support for digital integrated electronic warfare simulations. The contract does not include options and has a cumulative value of $19,500,905. A $2,664,209 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order was issued concurrently. This task order includes options and has a cumulative value of $5,390,960. Work for the initial task order will be performed at the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), Washington, D.C. and is expected to be completed by April 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $150,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with one offer received via Contract Opportunities on SAM.gov. The NRL, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0017324D2005, N0017324F2014).

DCS Corp., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded an $9,688,777 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the research, development, and application-oriented activities in the generation, propagation, detection, and use of radiation in the wavelength region between near-ultraviolet and far-infrared wavelengths to meet naval visible, electro-optic/infrared (VIS/EO/IR) advanced intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems and technology challenges. This contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $49,751,099. Work will be performed at the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), Washington, D.C., and is expected to be completed by April 2025. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,521,102 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with one offer received via Contract Opportunities on SAM.GOV. The NRL, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0017324C2008).

DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is awarded an $8,199,902 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract (N0002422C5235) for Ship Self Defense System Technical Insertion 2016 hardware production and engineering services. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by April 2025. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $808,108 (100%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a $58,273,692 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for strategic planning, business analysis, and program management. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 15, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition with one offer received against a Fair Opportunity Proposal Request. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation appropriations; fiscal 2023 Air Force procurement appropriations; fiscal 2024 Air Force procurement appropriations; and fiscal 2024 Defense Procurement Act Title III appropriations in the amount of $3,223,836 are being obligated at the time of award . This is a multi-year contract with one base year, four option years, and an option to extend services up to six months. Funds. The contracting activity is Air Force Research Laboratory, Enterprise Acquisition Branch, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio (FA2396-24-F-B089).

The University of Dayton Research Institute, Dayton, Ohio, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract task order modification (P00007) of $35,000,000 to previously awarded contract FA8651-20-D-0003. This modification will explore the phenomenology of energetic materials and quantify the factors, which could affect a material’s sensitivity to shock, electrostatic discharge, friction, aging, temperature, mechanical loading and other environmental or operational factors. This modification will increase the total contract value to $60,000,000. Work will be performed at Dayton, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by April 7, 2025. This contract will be funded by research, development, test and evaluation funds and no funds are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded an $11,007,700 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development, to include advanced compact pulsed-power, pulse-forming networks, pulse-forming lines, linear transformer drivers, hybrid pulsed-power topologies, nonlinear transmission lines, solid-state switches, gas switches, capacitors, transformers, insulating dielectrics, varactors, resistors, magnetic and dielectric conducting and structural materials. Research will include design, development, engineering, fabrication, assembly, analysis, and testing of pulsed and prime power topologies and components. Location of performance is primarily at the contractors’ facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with additional performance at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition and is expected to complete by April 2028. This contract will be funded by fiscal 2024 research development test and evaluation funds, and $609,232 will be obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is Air Force Research Laboratory/RDKP at Kirtland AFB, New Mexico (FA9451-24-C-X011).

Lead Builders Inc., Thousand Oaks, California, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract totaling $8,869,543. This contract will provide setup and installation of utilities for a test measurement facility at Edwards Air Force Base, California. Work will be performed at Edwards AFB, California, and is expected to be complete July 25, 2025. The contract is funded by fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds and $8,869,543 is being obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is Edwards Air Force Base, California (FA9301-24-F-0068).

Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded an option modification of $8,850,096 (P00025) to previously awarded, firm-fixed-price contract FA2517-20-C-0003. This modification will provide operations and maintenance support for the ground-based, electro-optical deep space surveillance system. Work will be performed at various continental U.S. and outside of the continental U.S. locations. Pending all future option periods are exercised, work is expected to be complete by Oct. 31, 2027. This option modification is funded with fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds. This option modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $39,829,661. The contracting activity is the Space Force, Space Operations Command, Space Acquisition, and Integration Office, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

Department of Defense Education Activity

ATP Gov LLC, Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Ecotech Imaging, San Diego, California; JTF Gov, Springfield, Virginia; New Tech Solutions Inc., Fremont, California, have been awarded a maximum $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for providing interactive flat panels, smart TVs, and peripherals for use in classroom spaces, meetings spaces, and other collaborative areas in schools and offices located inside and outside of the continental U.S, to include shipping and installation. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. Ordering period is from April 15, 2024, through 14 April 2029. Location will be determined by the individual delivery orders. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029, operation and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is Department of Defense Education Activity, Alexandria, Virginia.

Missile Defense Agency

Aerojet Rocketdyne, Coleman Aerospace Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Inc., Orlando, Florida, is being awarded a $33,415,038 modification P00209 to a previously awarded contract (HQ1047-14-C-0001) to address Lot 3 Hardware Obsolescence. The value of this contract is increased from $1,520,510,911 to $1,553,925,949. Under this modification, the contractor will update hardware obsolescence on contract line item number 0095 in accordance with the performance work statement. The work will be performed in Orlando and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. The performance period is from April 15, 2024, through December 2029. Fiscal 2024-2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,500,000 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

*Small Business