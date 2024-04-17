Headlines — April 17

News

Supreme Court rules in favor of veteran who sued over GI Bill limits

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a veteran who unsuccessfully tried to use both his Post-9/11 GI Bill and Montgomery GI Bill benefits, saying that Veterans Affairs officials erred in limiting his education support.

Black junior enlisted likelier to face punishment than white airmen

Black men in the Air Force’s junior enlisted ranks are 86% more likely than their white counterparts to face nonjudicial punishment or court-martial, according to a new study that explores racial disparities in the service’s justice system.

New recruiting programs put Army, Air Force on track to meet goals

After several difficult years, the Army and Air Force say they are on track to meet their recruiting goals this year, reversing previous shortfalls using a swath of new programs and policy changes. But the Navy, while improving, expects once again to fall short.

Meet the Marine aviator of the year – an unmanned aerial vehicle pilot

On March 14, Marine Maj. Shane Gentry’s phone started lighting up with text messages from friends and colleagues saying, “Congratulations.”

Air Force

Air Force to get a head start on GPS, target tracking efforts

The Air Force is using new authority from Congress to get a head start on two development efforts yet to be approved as part of a formal budget cycle.

‘This is a sport’: F-16s pilots use new sensors to max out human performance

Air Force F-16 pilots are testing out new sensors that could help maximize their performance and avoid deadly accidents while flying fast under heavy G-forces and stressful conditions.

F-35 program could reshuffle long-term upgrade plan, deliver TR-3 jets early without full capability

“I’m getting tired of over-promising and under-delivering,” F-35 program head Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Schmidt said.

B-1 bombers perch closer to Mid-East conflict as they exercise with Turkish fighters

Two of the four B-1B Lancers deployed as a Bomber Task Force to Spain last month have been positioned closer to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, the Air Force announced, as the aircraft are now exercising in Turkey with that NATO partner’s air force. The U.S. Air Force has supported Israel’s defense against Iranian missile attacks in recent days, and additional USAF fighters have deployed to the region in the last week, likely in anticipation of potential Iranian attacks on U.S. assets.

Allvin: USAF sticking to 100 B-21s as it considers something new

The Air Force isn’t looking to buy more than 100 B-21s because it may come up with something better by the time all those aircraft are built, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin told the Senate Armed Services Committee on April 16.

Veterans

Veterans sentenced for role in $65 million insurance fraud scheme

Two veterans convicted for helping bilk more than $65 million from the military health care program Tricare received prison sentences and orders to pay back millions of dollars they assisted in stealing, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Expanding VA’s fertility treatment coverage to vets without service injuries too costly, secretary says

Expanding coverage of fertility treatments to veterans whose infertility is not caused by a service-connected injury would lead to “substantial” cost increases for the Department of Veterans Affairs, VA Secretary Denis McDonough told lawmakers Tuesday.

Senators push VA to fix problems with vets’ toxic exposure claims

A group of Senate Democrats is imploring Veterans Affairs officials to fix how they handle constrictive bronchiolitis and hypertension claims under new toxic exposure benefits legislation, saying that too many veterans are left without help due to confusing department rules.