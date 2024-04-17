Honoring veterans: U.S. Army veteran James “Jim” Brown

James “Jim” Brown was born in February 1936 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He attended Syracuse University, where he participated in ROTC and achieved All-American honors in lacrosse and football before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1957. After graduation, he commissioned into the Army Reserve, serving four years simultaneously while playing in the NFL.

In the NFL, Brown established himself as one of the greatest players of the era, and in NFL history. He was a three-time MVP who led the league in rushing yards for eight seasons. At the height of his athletic peak, though, Brown left the sport to pursue acting.

Brown starred in various films, including “The Dirty Dozen,” where he portrayed Robert Jefferson, a soldier on a mission for redemption. Brown had a knack for roles that showcased grit and resilience. His acting career would go on to span decades, with more than 50 film credits that often highlighted themes of justice and moral integrity.

In the late 1960s, Brown took his advocacy for social justice to new heights. He founded the Negro Industrial Economic Union, later named the Black Economic Union, an organization aimed at promoting economic development within Black communities.

Even after retiring from professional sports and acting, Brown continued to advocate for social justice, lending his platform to various causes over the years. He received numerous awards not only for his contributions to sports but also for his enduring efforts to bring about social change.

Brown died in May 2023. He was 87.

We honor his service.

Editor’s Note: This Honoring Veterans profile was created with interviews submitted to the Veterans History Project. The project collects, preserves, and makes accessible the personal accounts of American war Veterans so that future generations may hear directly from Veterans and better understand the realities of war. Find out more at http://www.loc.gov/vets/.