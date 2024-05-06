Headlines — May 6

News

Eyeing the storm: Air Force’s ‘Hurricane Hunters’ are busier than ever

About 130 miles off the coast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, Master Sgt. Shawn Hogue grabs a tube from above his computer station in the belly of a WC-130J “Weatherbird” and launches it through a chute.

One defense strategy, two drastically different budgets

Why the US Air Force and Navy created contrasting spending plans to prepare for conflict with China

Air Force

F-22 Raptor involved in ‘mishap’ during Georgia training exercise

The Air Force is investigating the cause of a mishap involving an F-22 Raptor during an Air National Guard fighter exercise Monday.

McConnell Air Force Base relocates aircraft ahead of severe weather

As a precaution, McConnell moved its KC-135R Stratotanker and KC-46A Pegasus aircraft to other military bases outside the local area to protect them from potential damage and to preserve the base’s mission to provide Air Refueling, Airlift and Aeromedical Evacuation worldwide.

Air Force rebrands Key Spouse program to meet needs of modern families

The Air Force has changed the name of its Key Spouse Program to embrace more participants and reflect the changing nature of military families.

AC-130 gunship crewman killed in shooting with Florida sheriff deputy

An airman who flew as a crewmember on AC-130 gunships died in a shooting with a sheriff’s deputy at an apartment complex near Hurlburt Field Sunday, sources on the base and in Florida told Task & Purpose.

Space Force

Space Force will ‘not support’ delays in ISR, tracking data to shooters: SpOC chief

Lt. Gen. David Miller, head of Space Operations Command, said the ongoing tussle with the Intelligence Community is like when dogs first meet in a dog park. “The dogs like spend five minutes sniffing each other’s butts. That’s the phase I think we’re in. We just need to get off that,” he said.

Meet the first ‘Space Cowboys’: 3 guardians complete arduous Army Cavalry Spur Ride

After being covered in dust, sweat, dirt and blood, three officers emerged from the West Texas desert last week and were given their spurs and Stetson cowboy hats by the Army, becoming the first ever “space cowboys.”

Space Force gets vote on IC Commercial Space Council

The status change should give the Space Force more weight in debate about how to share acquisition authority for commercial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Veterans

Atomic vets are on the verge of losing federal benefits. Congress hasn’t helped

In the spring of 1947, Navy sailor Lincoln Grahlfs went to an Oakland, Calif., hospital suffering from a 103-degree fever, a strange facial abscess and an abnormal white blood cell count.

Defense

Lockheed, Howmet settle lawsuit over F-35 titanium

Lockheed Martin alleged in court filings that Howmet cut off the supply of titanium after the aerospace giant refused to agree to higher prices, threatening production of the F-35.

Northrop gets $7 billion for B-2 support through 2029. After that, funding dries up

Northrop Grumman received a $7 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract on May 3 to support the B-2 bomber fleet through 2029. While Air Force budget documents indicate no further procurement or research and development on the B-2 after that, the service was not immediately able to say if the B-2 will retire at that point or soon after.