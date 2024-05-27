Air Force
The Boeing Co., doing business as Boeing Defense Space and Security, St. Louis, Missouri, was awarded a $7,479,640,772 fixed-price-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action for Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM). This contract provides for JDAM tail kits, spares, repairs, technical and Laser Joint Direct Attack Munition sensor kits. Work will be performed at St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 29, 2030. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022, 2023, and 2024 procurement funds; operation and maintenance funds; research, development, test, and evaluation funds; Navy funds; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $228,196,923, are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8213-24-D-B002).
Science Applications International Corp., San Diego, California, was awarded $29,332,051 requirements contract for Joint Range Extension/Joint Range Extension Gateway/Joint Range Extension Gateway Tactical Equipment Package. This contract tasks include but are not limited to the following: repair services, program management, engineering services, technical support desk, government furnished equipment management, scheduled/unscheduled maintenance, software updates, logistics, cyber security, field support, configuration management, submission of engineering change proposals, deficiency report investigation, and other support as directed by the government. The preponderance of work for this effort is in computer systems integration design services which comprises 45% of the effort to include sustainment and maintenance, field support, technical support desk, and software sustainment as described above. The rest of the effort is broken into tasks with smaller percentages such as cyber security, training, stock/storage parts, and travel. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by May 27, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8574-24-D-0001).
Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,898,028 task order modification (P00009) to previously awarded contract FA8650-21-F-1007 for research and development for Open Digital Automated Architecture. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by April 16, 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $804,394 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.
Defense Health Agency
Dynamic-HHS JV LLC, Winnebago, Nebraska (HT940824D0001); Forefront Healthcare LLC, St. Clair Shores, Michigan (HT940824D0002); Frontline King George JV LLC, Silver Spring, Maryland (HT940824D0003); IG Solutions LLC, Raleigh, North Carolina (HT940824D0004); Main Building Maintenance Inc, San Antonio, Texas (HT940824D0005); Teya Support Services LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (HT940824D0006); TFOM Corp., Austin, Texas (HT940824D0007); Titan Facility Services LLC, Gilbert, Arizona (HT940824D0008); Truleader Services JV LLC, Grovetown, Georgia (HT940824D0009); and The Victor Group Inc., San Antonio, Texas (HT940824D0010) have been awarded these healthcare environmental cleaning (HEC) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contracts with an estimated combined value of $4,100,000,000. The Defense Health Agency (DHA) supports the delivery of integrated, cost effective, and high-quality health services to military beneficiaries of the Military Health System (MHS). Patient care services are provided in a variety of settings within the MHS, including military clinics, hospitals, and medical centers, which are collectively referred to as military medical treatment facilities (MTF). The DHA Enterprise requires highly specialized healthcare environmental cleaning services, conforming to the highest standards of quality and complying strictly with all applicable certification requirements and with rigorous and exacting medical industry standards for maintaining an aseptic space for the administration of healthcare ranging from clinical to surgical. The DHA Enterprise HEC multiple-award contracts will provide such services for MTFs in the U.S., and outlying areas such as Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and minor outlying islands. The highly specialized, aseptic cleaning services to be acquired are Q901-healthcare environmental cleaning, defined as “cleanliness, disinfection and aesthetic maintenance of public and patient care spaces within Department of Defense MTFs.” The contractor is responsible for the performance of the entire scope of HEC operations including management activities such as planning, scheduling, cost accounting, report preparation and submission, establishing and maintaining records, quality control, and performance management. The period of performance is June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2031. This competitive acquisition was a total small business set aside and was solicited through sam.gov, with 13 proposals originally received. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $2,500 to each awardee was obligated at time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Southern Markets Contracting Division, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.
Qbase LLC, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a sole source, fixed-price contract (HT001524C0006) with a value of $13,925,414. This contract provides network sustainment and deployment support services to Military Health System military treatment facilities inside and outside the continental U.S. This work includes functions such as network performance measurement and monitoring, assistance with network design and development, network measurement, customer service in the form of trouble tracking and troubleshooting at the Tier 0 level, onsite support for both contractor and government support teams for escalated trouble tickets, as well as maintenance and sparing support. This is a six-month base contract with one six-month option period, with a June 27, 2025, performance completion date. The base year is funded with fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,833,617. The Defense Health Agency, Enterprise Medical Services Contracting Division, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity. (Awarded May 23, 2024.)
Washington Headquarters Services
The University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland, is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003424D0003) valued at $500,000,000. The purpose of the contract is to provide for operation of the University of Maryland Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security University Affiliated Research Center and serve as the primary sponsor contract. The University of Maryland will execute activities consistent with the University Affiliate Research Center mission and provide essential research and development capabilities in human and social systems applied artificial intelligence, automation, and augmentation, and advanced computing and emerging technologies for a wide variety of security and intelligence applications. This vehicle will enable the contractor to respond to evolving government requirements; maintain comprehensive knowledge of government requirements and problems; and acquire broad access to necessary information, including proprietary data, to meet and anticipate the government’s current and future needs. The contracting agency is Washington Headquarters Agency, Alexandria, Virginia.
Navy
Science Application International Corp., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $143,330,865 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-6419) for the production, spares, production support material, engineering support, and hardware repair of components for MK 48 Heavyweight Torpedo All Up Round in support of the MK 48 MOD 7 Heavyweight Torpedo program. This contract combines purchases to support the Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, and the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Bedford, Indiana (80%); and Middletown, Rhode Island (20%), and is expected to be completed by July 2027. Multiple lines of funding totaling $141,543,379 to include fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $101,894,602 (72%); fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,832,118 (8%); and Foreign Partner Funds in the amount of $28,816,659 (20%), will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.
Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $22,735,844 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2300) to exercise an option for industrial post-delivery availability support for the Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Cleveland (LCS 31). Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisconsin, and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) post-delivery funds in the amount of $1,500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.
FFI Aerospace and Defense, doing business as Flight Fab,* Westminster, Maryland, is awarded a $13,866,723 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of plastic waste processing equipment for use on Navy Ships. Work will be performed at the contractor’s facility in Westminster, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by May 2029. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $665,770 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-24-D-4008).
Green Expert Technology, Inc.,* Haddonfield, New Jersey, is awarded a $13,004,009 cost-plus-fixed fee task order for cybersecurity support for Arleigh Burke-class integrated bridge control systems. This task order includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this task order to $67,669,637. Work will be performed in Haddonfield, New Jersey (81%); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (19%), and is expected to be completed by May 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through May 2029. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,883,047 (76%); fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,080,641 (16%), and fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $1,040,321 (8%) will be obligated at time of award, of which $2,080,641 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This task order was competitively procured via the Navy SeaPort, with one offer received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N0017819D7732, N6449824F3062).
Army
Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $108,935,583 firm-fixed-price contract for the Family of Medium Trucks. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-24-F-0082).
MorseCorp Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts, was awarded a $66,676,574 firm-fixed-price contract for data and software engineering support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 21, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-24-D-0015).
Torch Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $9,296,371 modification (P00016) to contract W31P4Q-23-F-C002 for technical services support for aviation mission systems. Work will be performed in Madison, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of May 7, 2028. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement, Army funds; operation and maintenance, Army funds; and Foreign Military Sales (Germany) funds in the amount of $9,296,371, were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity. (Awarded May 23, 2024)
Defense Logistics Agency
Elbit Systems of America–Night Vision LLC, Roanoke, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for aviator’s night vision imaging system support. The was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is May 23, 2029. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Aberdeen, Maryland (SPRBL1-24-D-0006).
Aurora Industries LLC,** Orocovis, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $17,044,200 modification (P00031) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-1283) with four one-year option periods for various types of coats. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is May 24, 2025. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Hamilton Sundstrand Corp., Winsor Locks, Connecticut, has been awarded a maximum $14,934,642 firm-fixed-price purchase order (SPRTA1-24-F-0179) against a five-year basic ordering agreement (SPRPA1-19-G-CE01) for B-52 alternating current generators. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Location of performance is Illinois, with an Aug. 29, 2031, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
National Industries for the Blind,*** Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $8,642,500 modification (P00010) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-B112) with four one-year option periods for physical fitness uniform pants. This is an indefinite-delivery contract. Locations of performance are North Carolina and Tennessee, with a June 9, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
*Small Business
**Small-disadvantaged business
***Mandatory source