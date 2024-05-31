Headlines — May 31

News

Another MQ-9 Reaper drone goes down in Yemen

Another U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone went down in Yemen, images online purported to show Wednesday, as Yemen’s Houthi rebels continued attacks on shipping around the Red Sea over the Israel-Hamas war. It marked potentially the third such downing this month alone.

Dozens of Navy TH-73 Thrasher helicopters damaged in Florida storm

Strong winds damaged 41 TH-73A Thrasher helicopters based out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Florida this month, according to the Chief of Naval Air Training, or CNATRA.

Powerful GOP senator eyes ships, jets, nukes in defense spending surge

The top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee has released a detailed plan calling for an additional $55 billion above the fiscal 2025 defense spending caps imposed under last year’s debt ceiling deal.

Here’s what happened during the 82nd Airborne’s All American Week on Fort Liberty

The annual event, which took place Monday through Thursday last week, is dedicated to maintaining close ties among the division’s veterans, families and the Fort Liberty community.

An LA Fleet Week for the history books as an estimated 100,000 pack San Pedro

More than 100,000 people flooded San Pedro over the Memorial Day weekend to attend the ninth annual Los Angeles Fleet Week, according to organizers.

Rensselaer Army National Guard sergeant undergoing rehab after chopper crash

Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Pratt, the sole survivor of an Army National Guard helicopter crash that killed two local members of the National Guard and a Border Patrol agent, has begun physical rehabilitation at a spinal cord injury center.

Air Force

Jet fuel spilled on Okinawa flowed toward Kadena Marina, Air Force says

A weekend jet fuel spill at the 18th Wing’s home on Okinawa was contained and cleaned up, the Air Force said Wednesday, but not before rain washed some toward a marina used by base residents.

Police records in Roger Fortson shooting show confusion, secondhand information led to apartment

Newly released police records and phone calls from a Florida sheriff’s department raise more questions over how the deputy who shot and killed Senior Airman Roger Fortson in his home this month was led to the apartment by bystanders.

VP Harris to address US Air Force Academy graduates

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation on Thursday in Colorado, her first address at the ceremony that launches cadets into the Air Force or Space Force with pomp and the roar of jets.

USAF Acting Undersecretary Jones on Sentinel, Wedgetail and Australia

In likely her last interview in the job, Kristyn Jones reveals a few lessons-learned from the embattled Sentinel ICBM development program.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Air Force aims to field new moving target indication capability in 2027

The new capability is currently being funded by the Defense Department’s Quick Start authorities, according to an Air Force spokesperson.

How airmen pulled off an ‘unheard-of’ 26-hour C-130 flight across the Pacific

The loud, rugged C-130J transport plane is not known for comfort, but that did not stop two crews assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron from flying more than 26 hours and 7,000 miles from their home at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, to Guam last month in an effort to prepare for potential conflict in the Pacific.

Defense

Palantir lands $480M Army contract for Maven artificial intelligence tech

The Pentagon announced a deal for a Maven Smart System prototype.

Veterans

VA says its trust scores among veterans are at highest level ever

Trust in Veterans Affairs programs rose dramatically over the last eight years amid department efforts to improve delivery of medical and disability benefits, according to new data released by agency officials on Tuesday.

Veterans living in US territories and on Pacific islands face significant gaps in VA health care, report finds

Thousands of veterans who are residents of U.S. territories or reside on islands in the Pacific face significant challenges seeing medical specialists, getting their prescriptions filled or obtaining care from a facility that can manage their medical needs, according to a new federal watchdog report.

Pearl Harbor attack survivor Herb Elfring dies at 102

On Dec. 7, 1941, Elfring was a 19-year-old Guardsman stationed at Camp Ma­lakole in the Barbers Point area about 3 miles from Pearl Harbor. He was supposed to have that Sunday day off. As he started his day, he could hear booming sounds in Pearl Harbor, but assumed it was part of some sort of exercise. He didn’t think much of it until a plane flew overhead and strafed him and fellow troops with bullets.

Veterans get 3 mental health visits a year for free with VA’s new copay exemption

Department of Veterans Affairs beneficiaries won’t have to pay copays for their first three mental health appointments of each year thanks to a new exemption. Meanwhile, patients who paid copays starting in the latter half of 2023 will receive automatic refunds.

Connecticut soldier receives posthumous Purple Heart 105 years after death in WWI

U.S. Army Sgt. Paul Maynard of Torrington, Connecticut, was 21 years old in 1918. He had recently recovered from a hospital stay because of gas poisoning. He had spent weeks at the front of one of the deadliest campaigns in World War I. And on Nov. 4, 2018, he was happy to be back with his men and sensed the war was coming to a close.