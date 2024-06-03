Headlines — June 3

News

Eisenhower carrier strike group deployment extended

The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike group that for months has launched crucial strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen to protect military and commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden will remain in the region for at least another month, according to U.S. officials.

Parachute jump over Normandy kicks off D-Day 80th anniversary

Parachutists jumping from World War II-era planes hurled themselves Sunday into now peaceful Normandy skies where war once raged, heralding a week of ceremonies for the fast-disappearing generation of Allied troops who fought from D-Day beaches 80 years ago to Adolf Hitler’s fall, helping free Europe of his tyranny.

US airstrike in Somalia kills three ISIS members

The U.S. military’s fight against ISIS continues, even outside of the Middle East. , according to U.S. Africa Command. On Friday, May 31, the American military killed three ISIS members operating in inland Somalia.

US, Singapore to work together on counter-drone, electronic warfare tech

The U.S. and Singapore have agreed to collaborate more closely on defense innovation as part of a broader effort by the Pentagon to pair the American defense industry with countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

Names of soldiers killed in Black Hawk crash added to memorial wall

The U.S. Army Special Operations Command added five new names to its memorial wall during a ceremony Thursday, May 23, bringing the total number of command soldiers who died in the line of duty to 1,273.

82nd Airborne Division inducts 2024 Hall of Fame paratroopers

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell was running on the beach several months ago when he received a phone call from Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena.

Air Force

Florida sheriff’s office fires deputy who fatally shot senior airman

A Florida Panhandle sheriff on Friday fired a deputy who fatally shot an airman at his home while holding a handgun pointed to the ground, saying the deputy’s life was never in danger and he should not have fired his weapon.

Air Guard unit to resume intel mission paused after Discord leaks

A Massachusetts Air National Guard unit will resume its intelligence mission that was suspended after one of its airmen leaked highly classified military documents last year, the Air Force said Friday.

Airmen faced less competition for promotion to lieutenant colonel in 2024

Competition for promotions to lieutenant colonel eased for much of the Air Force in 2024, driven by a smaller pool of majors considered.

Air Force dangles big bucks, expands eligibility for retention bonuses

Thinking about reenlisting? Eligible airmen in critical jobs can now nab bonuses of up to $180,000, up from $100,000 in previous years, for agreeing to stay in the service.



Possible North Korean balloon debris falls near elementary school on Osan Air Base

Debris discovered Sunday near a school on Osan Air Base may have come from one of about 720 balloons North Korea floated across the border over the weekend.

Space Force

Space Force eyes advanced tech, new orbits for narrowband SATCOM

The Space Force offered a glimpse this week of its vision for the future of narrowband satellite communications, a plan that could include a large number of spacecraft in multiple orbits with advanced capabilities.

Defense

Open DAGIR: DoD plans July industry day, experiments for new CJADC2 command apps

Instead of a single megaprogram run by a single contractor, the Pentagon wants its nascent global battle network, called CJADC2, to evolve into a rapidly adaptive ecosystem, where dozens of different applications bloom and die as military needs arise and change.

Veterans

D-Day at 80: Enthusiastic welcome for US veterans as they arrive in France for D-Day remembrance

After a roaring sendoff from enthusiastic well-wishers, World War II veterans flew Saturday to Paris to pay homage to the thousands of fellow Americans who perished in the fight to liberate Europe from Nazism.

Psychedelic drug MDMA faces questions as FDA considers approval for PTSD

Federal health regulators are questioning the safety and evidence behind the first bid to use MDMA, the mind-altering club drug, as a treatment for PTSD, part of a decadeslong effort by advocates to move psychedelic drugs into the medical mainstream.

Outreach effort in Los Angeles is connecting some homeless veterans with services — but is it enough?

A focused approach in Los Angeles for moving homeless veterans off the streets, tearing down sidewalk encampments and providing them with assistance is yielding promising results for some but failing others, according to some veterans advocates.