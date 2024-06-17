NAVY

A multiple-award contract to support current and future unmanned surface vehicle family of systems and subsystems is awarded to the following 49 industry partners: Anduril Industries Inc.,* Costa Mesa, California (N0002424D6306); Applied Research Associates Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico (N0002424D6307); Asymmetric Technologies LLC,* Dublin, Ohio (N0002424D6308); AT&T Corp., Oakton, Virginia (N0002424D6309); Atlas Technologies Inc.,* North Charleston, South Carolina (N0002424D6313); Autonodyne LLC,* Boston, Massachusetts (N0002424D6315); Beast Code LLC,* Fort Walton Beach, Florida (N0002424D6316); Bigelow Family Holdings LLC, doing business as Mettle Ops,* Sterling Heights, Michigan (N0002424D6317); Bollinger Shipyards Lockport LLC, Lockport, Louisiana (N0002424D6318); CACI Inc. – Federal, Chantilly, Virginia (N0002424D6319); Carnegie Robotics LLC, doing business as CR Tactical,* Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (N0002424D6320); Cydecor Inc.,* Arlington, Virginia (N0002424D6361); DELTA Resources Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (N0002424D6363); Fairbanks Morse LLC, Beloit, Wisconsin (N0002424D6364); Teledyne FLIR Surveillance Inc., North Billerica, Massachusetts (N0002424D6365); General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California (N0002424D6366); GIRD Systems Inc.,* Cincinnati, Ohio (N0002424D6367); Herren Associates Inc.,* Washington, D.C. (N0002424D6368); Honeywell International Inc., Clearwater, Florida (N0002424D6369); IERUS Technologies Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama (N0002424D6370); Integer Technologies LLC,* Columbia, South Carolina (N0002424D6371); KIHOMAC Inc.,* Reston, Virginia (N0002424D6372); Leonardo Electronics US Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (N0002424D6373); MAK Technologies Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts (N0002424D6374); Marine Ventures International Inc.,* Stuart, Florida (N0002424D6375); Marinette Marine Corp., Marinette, Wisconsin (N0002424D6376); Metron Inc.,* Reston, Virginia (N0002424D6378); Microsoft Corp., Redmond, Washington (N0002424D6379); Murtech Inc.,* Glen Burnie, Maryland (N0002424D6380); NewSat North America LLC,* Indian Harbour Beach, Florida (N0002424D6381); Noblis MSD LLC, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (N0002424D6382); Novetta Inc., McLean, Virginia (N0002424D6383); Ocean Specialists Inc.,* Stuart, Florida (N0002424D6384); PACMAR Technologies LLC,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N0002424D6377); Persistent Systems LLC,* New York, New York (N0002424D6385); Physical Sciences Inc.,* Andover, Massachusetts (N0002424D6386); Prescient Edge Corp.,* McLean, Virginia (N0002424D6387); Programs Management Analytics & Technologies Inc.,* San Diego, California (N0002424D6388); Reliability & Performance Technologies LLC,* Dublin, Pennsylvania (N0002424D6389); Saab Inc., East Syracuse, New York (N0002424D6390); Scientific Systems Co. Inc.,* Woburn, Massachusetts (N0002424D6391); Secmation, LLC,* Raleigh, North Carolina (N0002424D6392); SES Government Solutions Inc., Reston, Virginia (N0002424D6393); SIMIS Inc.,* Portsmouth, Virginia (N0002424D6394); Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC, De Leon Springs, Florida (N0002424D6395); Systems and Proposal Engineering Co.,* Manassas, Virginia (N0002424D6396); Systems Technology & Research Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama (N0002424D6397); TDI Technologies Inc.,* King of Prussia, Pennsylvania (N0002424D6398); and Triton Systems Inc.,* Chelmsford, Massachusetts (N0002424D6399), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost only, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurements involving one or more functional areas, i.e. payloads, non-payload sensors, mission support systems, autonomy and vehicle control systems, ashore and host platform elements, and logistics and sustainment for the Unmanned Surface Vehicle Family of Systems. The maximum dollar value for all (total number) contracts combined is $982,100,000. Each awardee will be awarded $1,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Work will be performed in various locations in the contiguous U.S. and is expected to be completed by February 2025. These contracts include a five-year ordering period option which, if exercised, will continue work through February 2030. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $49,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery or task order level as contracting actions occur. These contracts were competitively procured via SAM.gov and there were 55 offers received. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics, Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is being awarded a $202,733,090 cost-plus-award-fee contract, for DDG 51 Class Planning Yard. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $1,130,051,137. Work will be performed in Bath, Maine, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,992,369 (45%); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,216,706 (55%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $5,992,369 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-24-C-4212).

PPG Architectural Finishes Inc., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $17,842,103 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity firm-fixed price bridge contract for a base year to provide worldwide paints, coatings, solvents, preservation products, and engineering and technical services. The Contract will contain one 12 month base period. The contract will be performed on a worldwide basis beginning June 14, 2024, and will conclude on June 13, 2025. This contract was a sole source, unusual and compelling urgency in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a) (2) and solicited via the Government Point of Entry website; one timely proposal was received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Global, A 1st Flagship Co., Irvine, California, is awarded a $17,133,783 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N0002422C4203 to exercise options for the accomplishment of the Inactive Ships Maintenance Philadelphia requirement. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed June 25, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and management (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,950,332 (100%) are obligated at time of the award, of which $5,950,332 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems, Nashua, New Hampshire, is awarded a $17,032,142 modification (P00002) to a firm-fixed-price contract (N0001923C0052). This modification exercises an option to provide for the production and delivery of eight OE-120/UPX antenna group systems (six for the Navy, and two for the government of Canada); four OE-120 retrofit kits for the Navy; and two OE-120 installation and checkout kits for the government of Canada. The antenna group supports a wide range of systems, including identification of friend or foe, secondary surveillance radar, and air traffic control radar. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire, and is expected to be completed in January 2027. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,001,112; fiscal 2024 ship conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,526,436; fiscal 2023 ship conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,763,218; procurement (Defense) funds in the amount of $333,704; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $4,407,672, will be obligated at the time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

ARMY

Lockheed Martin Corp.-Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $65,548,326 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for Phased Array Tracking to Intercept of Target Advanced Capability-3 software. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Bahrain, Germany, Japan, Kuwait, Netherlands, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, and Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2026. Fiscal 2024 missile procurement, Army funds and Foreign Military Sales (Bahrain, Germany, Japan, Kuwait, Netherlands, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates) funds in the amount of $65,548,326 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-24-F-0015).

Spectrum Builders & Renovations Inc.,* Sacramento, California, was awarded a $16,381,125 firm-fixed-price contract for alteration, repairs, and construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 13, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, California, is the contracting activity (W91238-24-D-0004).

Richard E Pierson Construction Co., Pilesgrove, New Jersey, was awarded a $15,504,300 firm-fixed-price contract to construct approximately 25,000 linear feet of earthen embankments. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Pennsville, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 26, 2026. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $15,504,300 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-24-C-0010).

AIR FORCE

Palantir USG Inc., Palo Alto, California, has been awarded a $21,669,638 firm-fixed-price modification (P00009) to previously awarded contract FA8806-23-C-0002 for data-as-a-service platform for Headquarters Air Force. The contract modification is for a period of performance extension to continue current state effort in providing for automatic data ingestion with data across the Department of the Air Force (DAF) that continually pushes personnel, equipment, planning, health, and other readiness data sources into their common data foundation. This readiness information is a critical component of DAF-wide decision making and data analysis. The location of performance is Palo Alto, California. The work is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2024. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $21,669,638 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $21,669,638. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity. (FA8806-23-C-0002).

Palantir USG Inc., Palo Alto, California, has been awarded a $9,224,460 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract FA8806-23-C-0001 for data-as-a-service platform for two separate mission areas in support to Space Command and Control System and mission partners. The contract modification is for a period of performance extension to continue current state effort in providing mission-critical space situational awareness and command and control capabilities to operational users at the National Space Defense Center and the Combined Space Operations Center through the furnishing of commercial software licenses. This will also continue providing support to enable the platform to ingest Special Access Program data. The location of performance is Palo Alto, California. The work is expected to be complete by Sept. 15, 2024. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 Space Force research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,692,528 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $9,224,460. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity (FA8806-23-C-0001).

DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

AMR Supply LLC,* Bradenton, Florida (SPE8E6-24-D-0006); and CJ Connolly LLC,* Baltimore, Maryland (SPE8E6-24-D-0007), are sharing a maximum $19,380,313 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE8E6-23-R-0006 for polypropylene and cotton duck sandbags. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. These are two-year base contracts with three one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is June 14, 2026. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

U.S. TRANSPORTATION COMMAND

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. LLC, Annapolis, Maryland (HTC71124DW026), has been awarded a fixed-price contract with economic-price-adjustment in the amount of $15,533,341. This contract is to obtain ocean intermodal and related commercial services, for the movement of containerized and breakbulk cargo between Jacksonville and Blount Island, Florida; and U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The base period of performance is from Aug. 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025. Working capital funds (transportation) will be obligated for fiscal 2024. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

DEFENSE THREAT REDUCTION AGENCY

K2 Group Inc.,* Vienna, Virginia, was awarded an $8,894,241 cost-plus-fixed-fee, corrective action award (HDTRA124C0038) for Nimble Elder technical support group services. This contract provides for worldwide, military led, rapidly deployable teams that offer the Combatant Commands, and other U.S. government agencies, the low-visibility search capability to counter chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. The principal place of performance is Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Work is expected to be completed by June 13, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of award. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. The Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment was used to solicit proposals and two proposals were received. Mission Support Division, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

*Small business