Headlines — June 19

News

Thousands of airmen face inspection as 4-star warns of lax standards

Standards matter, says the new leader of the Air Force’s largest swath of air combat forces. Now he wants assurance that all airmen are measuring up.

Drones in Ukraine get smarter to dodge Russia’s jamming signals

Electronic warfare is rapidly evolving, pushing drone makers to swap out parts and make craft more autonomous; Western companies are watching closely

Congress OKs Israel F-15 sale as Biden takes heat on heavy bomb pause

The White House has convinced two key Democrats on Capitol Hill to lift their hold on a roughly $18 billion F-15 sale to Israel, even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adds to pressure on the Biden administration to release its own pause on a shipment of thousands of heavy bombs to the country.

US approves new $360 million arms sale to Taiwan for drones, related equipment

The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a new $360 million weapons sale to Taiwan, sending the island hundreds of armed drones, missile equipment and related support material, the State Department said in a statement that is sure to draw condemnation from China.

Air Force

Jury selection begins in Air Force general’s sexual assault trial

Jury selection began Tuesday as the military trial of a two-star Air Force general accused of sexually assaulting a female officer got underway at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

Master sergeant earns Bronze Star for leadership after Al Asad attack

When he arrived at Iraq’s Al Asad Air Base in April 2023, Master Sgt. Peter Pease began preparing his team of security forces to expect the unexpected. Then the unexpected came true.

Air Force has spent nearly $59M to address PFAS at Wright-Patterson

As the Air Force embraces new federal standards for the presence of PFAS chemicals in drinking water, the service says it is employing new techniques to address the chemicals at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Robins Air Force Base officer sued over vaccine rule — what happens now with mandate dropped?

A lawsuit filed by an anonymous officer working at Robins Air Force Base, who requested to be exempted from the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, will go before a judge again after the federal government requested to have its own appeal denied.

Asbestos discovery postpones $4.9 million Aviano Air Base project

A $4.9 million project to demolish two buildings and clear the way for a new gate at this Air Force base in northeastern Italy has been put on hold indefinitely due to the presence of asbestos, according to service officials.

New report: B-52J initial operational capability will slip three years to 2033

Initial operational capability for the B-52J—the new designation for the bomber after extensive re-engining and upgrade programs—won’t be achieved until 2033. The three-year delay is due to issues both with its new engines and new radar, the Government Accountability Office said in a new report.

Space Force

Vandenberg Space Force Base launches test of unarmed reentry vehicle for next generation of ICBMs

Vandenberg Space Force Base held a test launch Monday night of an unarmed reentry vehicle meant to eventually be able to deploy a thermonuclear warhead as part of the United States’ next generation of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Lisa Costa retires from position as top Space Force technology officer

Costa served as the Space Force’s first-chief technology and innovation officer since 2021.

Veterans

Army Ultimate Champion: Fayetteville veteran finds ‘what’s next’ after crash

Despite a 2017 motorcycle accident that nearly claimed his life, Fayetteville resident Justin Mathers will represent the Army this week at a national adaptive games competition.

Veterans cemetery gets approval from Planning Commission for Anaheim Hills, California

The Anaheim Planning Commission gave its approval Monday, June 17, for Orange County’s first veterans cemetery to be built in Anaheim Hills’s Gypsum Canyon.