Blood Drive – Edwards AFB Main Base – July 9-10, 2024

by Aerotech News
American Red Cross Edwards AFB Blood Drive July 9, 2024
American Red Cross Edwards AFB Blood Drive July 9, 2024

Honor your hero. Be a hero. Donate blood.

2-Day Blood Drive July 9-10, 2024

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All donors will get a Red Cross Twister Umbrella and a Fandango Movie Ticket + a chance to win a Big Ram Truck when they save the life of someone who needs their blood type.

American Red Cross

Make an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: oasis or call 800-REDCROSS and say sponsor code: oasis For more information contact Bob Woodall, Red Cross at 661-477-9138

 

Edwards AFB Main Base
Building 2500
Oasis Club
205 W. Popson Ave
Edwards, CA 93524

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

 

