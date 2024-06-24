Headlines — June 24

News

Ike carrier heads home as Houthi attacks continue in the Red Sea

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the aircraft carrier leading America’s response to the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, is returning home after an over eight-month deployment in combat that the Navy says is its most intense since World War II.

Alaskan Command operations director killed in civilian aircraft crash

An Air Force fighter pilot and colonel who served as the operations director for the U.S. military’s Alaskan Command was killed in an off-base crash involving a small civilian aircraft, the Air Force said.

Army to buy more than 1,000 Switchblade drones through Replicator

The U.S. Army will field more than 1,000 Switchblade 600 drones over the next year as part of Replicator — the Pentagon’s push to field thousands of uncrewed systems.

Ukrainian drones, missiles kill 6 in Russia and Crimea

Russian authorities said six people died and over 100 were wounded in Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on Sunday, while the second day of Russia’s aerial bombing of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine killed at least one person.

Air Force

Number of Air Force Osprey pilots and aircrew under review amid mechanical issues, flight restriction

Air Force Special Operations Command may shift the number of its CV-22 Osprey pilots and aircrew as it reevaluates how the controversial tilt-rotor aircraft is used — and as officials probe the cause of recent deadly crashes.

National Guard airman paralyzed at Walter Reed petitions Supreme Court to allow him to sue military

Staff Sgt. Ryan Carter walked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on April 6, 2018, for a common back surgery meant to alleviate chronic neck pain. He never walked again.

Air Force mobility fleet seeks on-board defenses against small drones

The US Air Force is asking industry for help for potentially carrying defensive systems aboard mobility aircraft that can fend off small drones.

106th Rescue Wing gets its first Jolly Green helicopter

A new era has begun for the 106th Rescue Wing: The HH-60W Jolly Green II search and rescue helicopter has arrived.

Kirtland AFB’s 58th Special Operations Wing has a new leader

Members of the 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base gave their outgoing commander one final salute and then did the same to the incoming leader at a ceremony on Friday.

Billions in federal funding aimed at SD’s Ellsworth Air Force Base, B-21 projects

Billions in federal funding is earmarked for South Dakota as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2025.

Veterans

A forgotten WWII American bomber crew is being remembered in France

An Army aircrew whose B-17 bomber was shot down over northern France has been honored 80 years later thanks to the joint efforts of an American woman with a history degree and a Frenchman with a penchant for World War II.