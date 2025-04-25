Navy

Black Construction – Tutor Perini JV, Harmon, Guam (N62742-25-D-1327); CDM Constructors Inc., Boston, Massachusetts (N62742-25-D-1328); Conti Federal Services LLC, Orlando, Florida (N62742-25-D-1329); ECC Expeditionary Constructors LLC, Burlingame, California (N62742-25-D-1330); Icon SI (AUST) Pty Ltd., Richmond, Victoria, Australia (N62742-25-D-1331); MVL USA Inc., Lansing, Michigan (N62742-25-D-1332); Nan Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii (N62742-25-D-1333); Pacific Rim International LLC, Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands (N62742-25-D-1334); RELYANT Global LLC, Maryville, Tennessee (N62742-25-D-1335); RORE Inc., San Diego, California (N62742-25-D-1336); Sea Pac Engineering Inc., Los Angeles, California (N62742-25-D-1337); and SLSCO Ltd., Galveston, Texas (N62742-25-D-1338), are awarded a combined $990,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract to support the Pacific Deterrence Initiative program with exercise-related construction, unspecified minor military construction, U.S. Code Title 10 security cooperation and other repair projects within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of operations. Sea Pac Engineering Inc. is awarded a $1,260,622 firm-fixed-price task order for the design and construction of a command-and-control facility/interagency fusion center. Work will be performed in Isabela, Philippines and is expected to be completed by July 2026. All other awardees are awarded a $10,000 minimum contract guarantee. Fiscal 2024 unspecified minor military construction funds in the amount of $1,260,622 will be obligated to Sea Pac Engineering Inc. at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2024 unspecified minor military construction funds in the amount of $110,000 will be obligated to all other awardees at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. The term of the contract is not to exceed 96 months with an expected completion date of April 2033. This acquisition was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website with 16 proposals received. These 12 contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contracts. NAVFAC Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Baldi Bros Inc.,* Beaumont, California (N62473-25-D-5225); Coffman Specialties Inc., San Diego, California (N62473-25-D-5226); Flatiron West Inc., San Diego, California (N62473-25-D-5227); Granite Construction Co., Watsonville, California (N62473-25-D-5228); Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., Vancouver, Washington (N62473-25-D-5229); Pave-Tech Inc.,* Vista, California (N62473-25-D-5230); Southwest Concrete Paving Co., El Mirage, Arizona (N62473-25-D-5231); T1-MW JV,* Centennial, Colorado (N62473-25-D-5232), are awarded a $495,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract for heavy-duty paving projects. This contract provides for new construction, repair, and renovation of airfield paving projects including runway, taxiway, apron, and aircraft support areas. Work will be performed at various installations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) area of responsibility including, but not limited to, California (87%), Arizona (5%), Nevada (3%), Utah (2%), Colorado (2%), and New Mexico (1%), and is expected to be completed by April 2030. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $40,000 will be obligated at time of award, and funds and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Each awardee is awarded a $10,000 minimum contract guarantee at contract award. This contract was competitively procured via the Sam.gov website, with 13 offers received. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Sunnyvale, California (N66001-25-D-0030); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Boulder, Colorado (N66001-25-D-0031); and Peraton Inc., Herndon, Virginia (N66001-25-D-0032), are awarded a combined $244,174,056 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-with-no-fee, and firm-fixed pricing for the development of the U.S. Space Command’s (SSC’s) Relay Ground Station (RGS). The RGS will enable the SSC Next Generation Space Based Infrared Systems (SBIRS) Ground System to operate the SBIRS Geosynchronous (GEO) space vehicles. This effort requires the design, procurement, development, integration, and testing of advanced RGS hardware and software capabilities to provide uplink and downlink capability to the SBIRS GEO, Defense Support Program, Next Generation GEO, and Next Generation Polar space vehicles. Work will be performed in various contractor facilities (75%); the United Kingdom (10%); Colorado Springs, Colorado (10%); and Guam (5%). Work is expected to be completed in April 2030. Awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders and will be issued using research, development, test and evaluation funds. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website and the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command E-Commerce Central website, with three offers received. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-23-R-0030).

Able Heating & Air Conditioning,* Chula Vista, California (N62473-25-D-5219); Astro Mechanical Contractors Inc.,* El Cajon, California (N62473-25-D-5220); FEDVET Construction,* Temecula, California (N62473-25-D-5221); McKenzie Construction & Site Development LLC,* Wesley Chapel, Florida (N62473-25-D-5222); Paradigm Mechanical Corp.,* Santee, California (N62473-25-D-5223); and Sergent Mechanical Systems Inc.,* Santa Paula, California (N62473-25-D-5224), are awarded a combined $200,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. This contract provides for new construction, repair, and renovation of HVAC systems at various government installations across the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of responsibility. Work will be performed in California (90%), Arizona (6%), Nevada (1%), Utah (1%), Colorado (1%), and New Mexico (1%), and is expected to be completed by April 2030. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $30,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Each awardee is awarded a $5,000 minimum contract guarantee at contract award. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the Sam.gov Contract Opportunities website, with 13 offers received. NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Huntington-Ingalls Industries – Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Mississippi, was awarded an $80,739,428 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-4313) to exercise options for the accomplishment of the Planning Yard Services for the Littoral Combat Ship in-service ships. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (83%); McLean, Virginia (10%); San Diego, California (4%); and Jacksonville, Florida (3%), and is expected to be completed by April 2026. No funding was obligated at time of award. Funding for work requirements discussed above will be provided on an incremental basis as needed throughout the period of performance. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 18, 2025)

Mikel Inc.,* Middletown, Rhode Island, is awarded a $43,152,747 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost only indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity type contract for continued Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III development, upgrade, production, and delivery of the Submerged Acoustic Navigation System. This contract includes an ordering period of five years. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (92%); and the government of Japan (8%), under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Fall River, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in April 2030. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $669,282 (6%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $314,080 (3%); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $149,849 (1%), will be obligated on the first task order upon award of the basic contract and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is a SBIR Phase III sole source contract related to SBIR Topic N05-149, Combat Systems of the Future, and was not competitively procured on the SAM.gov website, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(5), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5, authorized or required by statute. Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity (N66604-25-D-K500).

NOREAS Inc.,* Irvine, California, is awarded a $21,977,162 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for environmental services for hazardous waste, hazardous material, other regulated waste, and spill response at Joint Region Marianas, Guam. Work will be performed within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas area of operations, including but not limited to Guam, and is expected to be completed by May 2030. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Operation and maintenance (Navy) funds for non-recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period. This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website, with five offers received. NAVFAC Marianas, Guam, is the contracting activity (N40192-25-D-5000).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $18,102,659 modification (P00021) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001921C0040). This modification adds scope to provide continued development and integration efforts, to include software development and system engineering, in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for Israel System Development and Design Phase II efforts. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (80%); and undisclosed locations outside the continental U.S. (20%), and is expected to be completed in February 2027. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $18,102,659 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract action was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $8,671,715 modification (P00022) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001921C0040). This modification adds scope to provide continued development and integration efforts for the Israel 40P02+ Weapons Certification capability under the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for Israel System Development and Design Phase II efforts. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (80%); and undisclosed locations outside the continental U.S. (20%), and is expected to be completed in February 2027. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $8,671,715 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract action was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Army

LOGMET LLC, Round Rock, Texas, was awarded a $22,917,320 firm-fixed-price contract for aviation support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work will be performed at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2030. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $769,653 were obligated at the time of the award. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, is the contracting activity (W9124R-25-C-A002).



Applied Research Associates Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico, was awarded a $16,829,891 modification (P00015) to contract W911QX-23-C-0010 to support development, implementation and extension of the National System for Geospatial architecture. Work will be performed in Raleigh, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of June 1, 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $7,912,818v were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Cottrell Contracting Corp.,* Chesapeake, Virginia, was awarded a $9,110,750 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Kings Bay, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 18, 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $9,110,750 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-25-C-A001).

L-J Inc.,* Cayce, South Carolina, was awarded a $7,540,880 firm-fixed-price contract to raise dikes and berms, and install new spillway systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina, with an estimated completion date of March 20, 2026. Fiscal 2025 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,540,880 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity (W912HP-25-C-0003).

U.S. Special Operations Command

McCallie Associates Inc., Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract (H9241525CE002) with a value of $10,902,192 for TALCAN Software Engineering Support Team for a 12-month period of performance and four 12-month option periods starting April 18, 2025. The contract is funded with operations and maintenance funds and is not multiyear. U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Gil Sewing Corp.,* Morton Grove, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $16,088,400 modification (P00019) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1467) with four one-year option periods for men’s coats. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is May 6, 2026. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Fechheimer Brothers Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $14,170,000 modification (P00021) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1468) with four one-year option periods for men’s trousers and women’s slacks. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Kentucky and Tennessee, with a May 4, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Space Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Meggitt (Rockmart) Inc., Rockmart, Georgia, has been awarded a maximum $13,609,843 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for KC-135 fuel cells. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year base contract with one six-month option period. The performance completion date is April 23, 2028. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (SPRTA1-25-D-0011).

Peckham Vocational Industries Inc.,** Lansing, Michigan, has been awarded a maximum $12,383,000 modification (P00009) exercising the third one‐year option period of a one‐year base contract (SPE1C1‐22‐D-N162) with four one‐year option periods for silkweight base layer drawers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is April 28, 2026. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Meggitt (Rockmart) Inc., Rockmart, Georgia, has been awarded a maximum $10,211,295 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for KC-135 fuel cells. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year base contract with one six-month option period. The performance completion date is April 23, 2028. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (SPRTA1-25-D-0012).

Air Force

Phoenix Management Inc., Cedar Park, Texas, was awarded a $74,876,040 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operations and support services. This contract provides for all personnel, supervision, equipment, tools, materials, supplies, test equipment, and other items and services necessary to accomplish materiel management, ground transportation and vehicle management, traffic management, real property maintenance, and fuels management. Work will be performed at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and 11 offers were received. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,000 are being obligated at time of award. The 439th Airlift Wing, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA6606-25-D-0002).

Washington Headquarters Services

Silver Lake – TMG JV2, LLC, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; HSU Development, Gaithersburg, Maryland; APC DB JV LLC, Harvey, Louisiana; Athena Construction Group, Inc., Fredericksburg, Virginia; PEM-Harkins JV LLP, Columbus, Ohio; Stampede Ventures, Inc., Nome, Alaska; and Signature Renovations LLC, Capital Heights, Maryland were awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract. The cumulative total of the contract is $75,010,000. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The total, if all options are exercised, is $150,000,000. The purpose of this contract is to exercise Option One to provide design-build and design-bid-build construction in the National Capitol Region. The ordering period is up to 10 years if all options are exercised. The work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia; Alexandria, Virginia; Washington, D.C.; Fairfield, Pennsylvania; and Frederick, Maryland. The estimated contract completion date is May 23, 2032. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Mandatory source