Registration Now Open for Summer Education Programs at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force™

DAYTON, Ohio – Registration is now open for several of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s engaging and educational summer programs. Designed to spark curiosity and build foundational STEM skills, these experiences offer students of all abilities the chance to explore aviation, aerospace, rocketry, and cyber technology in a fun and inspiring environment.

Programs include:

Introduction to Becoming a Pilot (Ages 14–18)

This immersive program helps students explore whether aviation is the right path for them—before investing in expensive flight school classes. Participants fly a simulator and receive an overview of flight fundamentals through two introductory-level courses: Introduction to Pilot 101 and Complex Aircraft 201. While the program does not provide certification or substitute for official flight training, it offers a valuable first look at what becoming a pilot entails.

This immersive program helps students explore whether aviation is the right path for them—before investing in expensive flight school classes. Participants fly a simulator and receive an overview of flight fundamentals through two introductory-level courses: Introduction to Pilot 101 and Complex Aircraft 201. While the program does not provide certification or substitute for official flight training, it offers a valuable first look at what becoming a pilot entails. Aerospace Camps (Grades 5–6)

These one-day camps introduce students to the basics of rocketry through engaging, hands-on activities—including building and launching their own model rockets. A newly added modified camp offers a supportive, inclusive experience tailored for students with special needs.

These one-day camps introduce students to the basics of rocketry through engaging, hands-on activities—including building and launching their own model rockets. A newly added modified camp offers a supportive, inclusive experience tailored for students with special needs. American Rocketry Challenge Team (Grades 7–12)

Students collaborate to build, test, and launch rockets while preparing for a national-level competition. This team-based program emphasizes STEM learning, critical thinking, and collaboration.

Students collaborate to build, test, and launch rockets while preparing for a national-level competition. This team-based program emphasizes STEM learning, critical thinking, and collaboration. CyberCamp (Grades 7–12)

This week-long camp introduces students to the world of cybersecurity and digital defense. Developed by the Air & Space Forces Association, CyberCamp is designed for students who are new to the field and features hands-on instruction, interactive activities, and a final team challenge that simulates real-world cyber threats faced by professionals.

“These opportunities give students a chance to try something hands-on, whether it’s flying a simulator, building rockets, or solving cyber challenges,” said Jennifer Hess, Museum Specialist at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. “It’s all about sparking interest and helping them see how their skills might fit into real-world careers—maybe even ones that support the Air Force or national defense someday.”

Support from the Air Force Museum Foundation helps make several of these experiences possible, including the Introduction to Becoming a Pilot course, Aerospace Camps, and the American Rocketry Challenge Team. (Federal endorsement not implied.)

All classes and camps take place on-site at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and are led by experienced instructors in an environment surrounded by real-world aviation history. Space is limited for all offerings, and sessions fill quickly—early registration is strongly encouraged.

For more information and to register, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Education

About the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information or to plan your trip, go to www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.