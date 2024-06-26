Navy

Reliance Test and Technology LLC, Crestview, Florida, is awarded an $86,421,108 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00045) to a previously awarded contract (N0042120C0033). This modification exercises an option to provide research, development, test, evaluation, engineering, fleet and management support services required to perform aircraft engineering and developmental flight tests, as well as fleet training events for the Navy and Marine Corps air vehicle systems and trainers in support of the Atlantic Ranges and Targets Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (78%); Norfolk, Virginia (13%); Dam Neck, Virginia (5%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (4%), and is expected to be completed in June 2031. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,616,828; fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,096,339; fiscal 2024 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,709,405; fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Defense Wide) funds in the amount of $1,071,250, will be obligated at time of award, $4,096,339 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Army

R.C. Construction Co. Inc., Greenwood, Mississippi, was awarded a $52,417,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a multipurpose training range. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 1, 2026. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $52,417,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W912HN-24-C-3001).

Arizona Department of Economic Security Services for the Blind, Visually Impaired and Deaf, Phoenix, Arizona, was awarded a $21,854,558 firm-fixed-price contract for dining facility management functions. Work will be performed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $4,296,261 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W9124A-24-C-0004).

Vantex Service Corp.,* Buda, Texas, was awarded a $12,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for latrine and shower services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2029. 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W91248-24-D-2000).

Washington Headquarters Services

Riverside Research Institute, Arlington, Virginia (47QRAA19D00CN), is awarded a hybrid firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials contract valued at $26,224,634 to provide engineering and technical support services to the Defense Innovation Unit Enterprise, including project management, commercial and defense engagement, due diligence, and analytical support to the portfolios, sister organizations, and supporting functional teams throughout the entirety of DIU’s acquisition lifecycle and in accordance with DIU’s unique quality standards. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds are being obligated. Washington Headquarters Services, Alexandria, Virginia, is the contracting agency.

CORRECTION: The $1,500,000,000 firm-fixed-price, labor hour, time-and-materials contract awarded to Analytic Services Inc. (ANSER), Falls Church, Virginia (HQ0034-24-D-0011); Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (HQ0034-24-D-0012); CACI Inc. Federal, Chantilly, Virginia (HQ0034-24-D-0013); Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia (HQ0034-24-D-0014); and Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (HQ0034-24-D-0015), announced on June 24, 2024, has not yet been awarded.

Defense Logistics Agency

Pomp’s Tire Service Inc., New Berlin, Wisconsin, has been awarded an estimated $20,150,346 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for ground vehicle tires. This was competitive acquisition with seven responses received. This is a three-year contract with no options. The performance completion date is Sept. 24, 2027. Using military services are Army and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-24-D-0075).

Air Force

AAR Manufacturing Inc., Cadillac, Michigan, has been awarded a $9,290,190 contract delivery order on contract FA8534-20-D-0003. This delivery order acquisition is for the repair of 5,810 463L legacy cargo pallets. These pallets will provide the warfighter with the ability to effectively transport air cargo on specific compatible aircrafts. The location of performance is Cadillac, Michigan. The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 23, 2024. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8534-24-F-0043).

Impres Technology Solutions Inc., Round Rock, Texas, and place of performance Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a $7,743,549 delivery order off of a mandatory use General Services Administration (GSA) 2nd Generation Information Technology (2GIT) blanket purchase agreement (47QTCA21A001G) for Dell equipment with VMWare. This contract provides for Dell Equipment with VMWare to the 318th Test Squadron. The location of performance is Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. The delivery of equipment is expected to be complete by July 30, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and publicized on the GSA 2GIT website for all 79 small businesses, and four offers were received. Fiscal 2024 other procurement funds in the amount of $7,743,549 are being obligated at the time of award. The Acquisition Management Integration Center, Detachment 2, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8773-24-F-0102).

*Small business