Headlines — June 25

News

Air Force general pleads guilty to adultery, dereliction of duty

A two-star Air Force general pleaded guilty Monday to adultery and dereliction of duty for pursuing an unprofessional relationship as the rare court-martial of a high-ranking officer got underway at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

US to vacate first air base within weeks as it withdraws from Niger

The U.S. will have fully cleared out of one air base in Niger as it continues to move personnel and equipment from the African country ahead of a September deadline to complete its withdrawal, according to the head of U.S. Africa Command.

Aircraft carrier Nimitz returns to sea after maintenance stint

The aircraft carrier Nimitz left Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Washington, on Wednesday and has returned to sea after months of maintenance.

Air Force

US military members discuss seeking conscientious objector status over support of Israel in Gaza

Two Air Force enlistees are requesting to become conscientious objectors over U.S. support of Israel, a decision they said was emboldened by the ongoing war in Gaza.

No cleanup in sight for Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station polluted with ‘forever chemicals’

Six years after the federal government learned that the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station was one of the worst polluted military sites in the nation with PFAS, it still has no cleanup plans.

Air Force Research Laboratory is set to welcome a new commander

Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei will assume command of AFRL during a change of command ceremony hosted by Air Force Materiel Command Commander Gen. Duke Z. Richardson July 10 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s Hangar 2.

For this US airman, the Gaza war hit too close to home

Mohammed Abu Hashem ended a 22-year military career after his aunt was killed in an Israeli strike. “I can’t be part of the system that enabled this,” he says.

Air Force to make first of 13 HACM hypersonic tests this fall

The Air Force expects to fly 13 tests of the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile between October 2024 and March 2027, with a production decision to follow if the project is successful, the Government Accountability Office revealed in a new report.

Veterans

Vietnam War hero who braved enemy fire for his men honored by old unit

Soldiers recently gathered at the headquarters of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado, for a ceremony to rename the building after a Medal of Honor recipient who earned the decoration for his heroism during the Vietnam War, including for running through enemy fire, while wounded, to stop a machine-gunner firing on his unit.

Thousands of LGBTQ+ veterans sue Defense Department claiming discrimination and wrongful discharge

A federal court in San Francisco has refused to dismiss a class-action lawsuit brought by more than 35,000 LGBTQ+ veterans against the Defense Department, claiming they were wrongfully discharged because of their sexual orientation and often disqualified for veterans benefits.