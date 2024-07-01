Army

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $5,278,302,998 firm-fixed-price contract for Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Clearwater, Florida; East Aurora, New York; Rocket Center, West Virginia; Vergennes, Vermont; Hollister, California; Wichita, Kansas; Lake Mary, Florida; Pinellas Park, Florida; Foothill Ranch, California; Ronkonkoma, New York; Camden, Arkansas; Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Lufkin, Texas; Ocala, Florida; Archibald, Pennsylvania; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2027. Fiscal 2024 missile procurement, Army funds and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $5,278,302,998 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-24-C-0022).

Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, Tucker, Georgia, was awarded a $329,771,376 firm-fixed-price contract for installation food services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2029. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W5168W-24-D-0001).

Clark Construction Group LLC, Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded a $157,980,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a four-story office building. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2027. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $157,980,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-24-C-0018).

Mastodon Design LLC, Rochester, New York, was awarded a $99,991,845 firm-fixed-price contract for the Terrestrial Layer System Brigade Combat Team Manpack. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGY-24-D-0004).

L3 Harris, Palm Bay, Florida, was awarded a $99,400,000 firm-fixed-price contract for large wideband satellite communications terminals and related support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2032. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-24-D-0024).

Inter-Coastal Electronics LLC, Meza, Arizona, was awarded a $94,362,000 firm-fixed-price contract for air defense training exercise capabilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-24-D-0023).

Olin Winchester LLC, Oxford, Mississippi, was awarded a $58,529,810 modification (P00026) to contract W52P1J-21-C-0016 for 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, and .50 caliber ammunition. Work will be performed in Oxford, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2023 and 2024 ammunition procurement, Army funds in the amount of $58,529,810 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Carapace Armor Technology LLC, Aberdeen, North Carolina, was awarded a $40,707,157 firm-fixed-price contract for ballistic windshield kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2031. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-24-D-0041).

Birdon America Inc., Denver, Colorado, was awarded a $27,786,386 firm-fixed-price contract for sustainment equipment and fielding support services. Work will be performed in Denver, Colorado; Fort Johnson, Louisiana; and Fort Riley, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of July 22, 2026. Fiscal 2024 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $27,786,386 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity is the contracting activity (W912CH-24-F-0063).

J Kokolakis Contracting Inc., New York, New York, was awarded a $20,205,093 firm-fixed-price contract for repairing, replacing, and upgrading infrastructure components to support a new radial forge at the Watervliet Arsenal. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Watervliet Arsenal, New York, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 2, 2027. Fiscal 2023 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $20,205,093 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-24-C-0016).



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Spring, Texas, was awarded a $19,495,778 firm-fixed-price contract for delivery, installation and acceptance of computing systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Vicksburg, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of April 24, 2032. Fiscal 2024 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $19,495,778 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research and Development Center, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity (W912HZ-24-F-0213).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded an $18,723,933 modification (P00002) to contract W31P4Q-23-C-0032 for M270A2 spare parts. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; New Boston, Texas; and Camden, Arkansas, with an estimated completion date of July 1, 2027. Fiscal 2024 Cooperative Partner United Kingdom funds and fiscal 2024 Cooperative Partner Italy funds in the amount of $18,723,933 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

H&H Builders Inc., Tooele, Utah, was awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for reserve center support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2029. 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, is the contracting activity (W911SA-24-D-2025).

Washington Headquarters Services

Analytic Services Inc., Falls Church, Virginia (HQ0034-24-D-0011); Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (HQ0034-24-D-0012); CACI Inc. Federal, Chantilly, Virginia (HQ0034-24-D-0013); Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia (HQ0034-24-D-0014); and Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (HQ0034-24-D-0015), are awarded a firm-fixed-price, labor hour, time-and-materials contract valued at $1,500,000,000 to perform cybersecurity; IT; information enterprise; and administrative and program subject matter expertise and support services. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The total, if all options are exercised, is $1,500,000,000. Services include activities such as strategic planning, capital planning, technology performance, assessments, research and analysis, architectures, modeling, hardware and/or software development and/or acquisition, standards development and evaluation, customization of software analytical tools, models, decision aids, screening methods and techniques, simulation and war-gaming, and day-to-day security and administration. The work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia; and Baltimore, Maryland. The estimated contract completion date is June 27, 2029. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Institute for Defense Analyses, Alexandria, Virginia (HQ003424D0020), is awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract valued at $1,424,039,026. No funds are being obligated at time of award. The total, if all options are exercised, is $1,424,039,026. The Institute for Defense Analyses will provide research, analyses, technical evaluation, and test and evaluation support to the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Staff, the combatant commands, and defense agencies. This requirement will maintain the comprehensive evaluation of national security issues, including systems and technologies at all stages of development, deployment, and use. The tasking and future obligations will be issued via task orders and task order modifications. This notification covers all work to be awarded up to the ceiling amount of the indefinite delivery-indefinite quantity contract. The work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia. The estimated contract completion date is June 30, 2029. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Copper River Technologies LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded a $10,691,688 modification (P00008) to firm-fixed-price contract HQ0034-23-C-0069 for services including financial management system and budget formulation tool monitoring support services. This includes technical, administrative, data control, and professional services that cover Defense Agencies Initiative and Hyperion, and budget tool sustainment, budget formulation, improvement, and optimization of the Washington Headquarters Services Revolving Fund and General Fund execution, and Direct Treasury Disbursement. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount $5,253,994 are being obligated at time of award. The total, if all options are exercised, is $26,955,910. The work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia; and Alexandria, Virginia. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Transportation Command

Crowley Government Services Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (HTC71124DR035), has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract in the amount of $613,333,344. This Defense Transportation Services contract is to obtain transportation services to support the Department of Defense from receipt of a shipment request through final payment for services rendered. Transportation support for Freight All Kinds services will be provided within the continental U.S., Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The base period of performance is from Aug. 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025. Working capital funds (Transportation) will be obligated for fiscal years 2024, 2025, and 2026. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Navy

Moog Inc., East Aurora, New York, is being awarded $160,000,799 for a firm-fixed-price, long-term contract for the repair of swashplates, elevators, and flaperons in support of the V-22 aircraft. This is a three-year contract with no option periods, and work will be completed by June 2027. Work will be performed in East Aurora, New York (60%); and Cherry Point, North Carolina (40%), for the first year. The remaining two years will be distributed 50% and 50% for both locations. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. Individual delivery orders will be funded with appropriate fiscal year working capital funds (Navy) at the time of their issuance, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-24-D-BL01).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $50,462,612 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-5325) for MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) modules and ancillary hardware in support of fiscal 2022-2027 MK 41 VLS production requirements. This procurement combines purchases for the Navy (62%); and the government of the Netherlands (38%) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (31%); Indianapolis, Indiana (27%); Saginaw, Michigan (7%); Farmingdale, New York (6%); St. Peters, Missouri (3%); San Jose, California (2%); Radford, Virginia (1%); and various other locations (23%), and is expected to be completed by July 2030. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,304,910 (38%); FMS (Netherlands) funds in the amount of $12,181,928 (24%); fiscal 2024 defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $8,691,687 (17%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,834,403 (16%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,172,610 (4%); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $277,074 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, is being awarded a $41,009,379 ceiling-priced delivery order N00383-24-F-S51H under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-22-G-S501) for the procurement of four E-2D rotodome spares that enhance the E-2D advance capabilities used on the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircrafts. The delivery order does not include an option period. All work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida. Work is expected to be completed by July 2030. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $20,094,596 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One firm was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $28,329,633 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost-type modification to a previously awarded task order (N00024-23-F-5100) for Canadian surface combatant system design, analysis, computer program software development, and integrated logistics support. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Canada. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by December 2024. FMS (Canada) funds in the amount of $28,329,633 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $27,359,086 firm-fixed-price modification (P00007) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0031). This modification adds scope and increases ceiling to procure 24 mid-body range safety subsystem kits and flight test kits in support of Tactical Tomahawk missiles for the Navy, Army, and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (50.13%); Boulder, Colorado (10.52%); Bristol, Pennsylvania (9.54%); Middletown, Connecticut (7.5%); Joplin, Missouri (6.02%); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (4.87%); Hanahan, South Carolina (3.88%); Anniston, Alabama (3.31%); Ontario, Canada (2.12%); Tampa, Florida (1.4%); and various location within the continental U.S.(below 1%), and is expected to be completed in May 2027. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,139,962; fiscal 2023 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,239,391; fiscal 2023 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $4,559,847; fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $3,419,886, will be obligated at the time of award, of which $3, 419,886 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Conrad Shipyard LLC,* Morgan City, Louisiana, is awarded a $19,216,091 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-2253 for the detail design and construction of an additional yard repair, berthing, and messing craft, with delivery to San Diego, California. This award includes exercise of a design changes option. Work will be performed in Amelia, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,216,091 will be obligated at time of award which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Corp., Charlottesville, Virginia, is awarded a $19,153,912 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-23-C-5234 for the manufacture of surface and submarine inertial sensor module configurations, and associated support equipment, in support of the integrated warfare systems navigation program. Work will be performed in Charlottesville, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by January 2027. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,539,475 (50%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of 5,798,647 (30%); and fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,815,790 (20%), will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Laurel Technologies Partnership, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is awarded an $18,955,631 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N6339422C0003) for the manufacture, assembly, test, and delivery of vertical launching system launch control units and associated maintenance assistance modules, onboard repair parts and installation and checkout components kits. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,772,643 (20%); Presidential Drawdown Authority funds in the amount of $2,515,494 (13%); other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,812,275 (10%); and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $10,855,219 (57%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the U.S. government (43%); and the governments of Germany (21%), Japan (16%), Netherlands (10%), and Belgium (10%), under the FMS Program. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Corp., Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a noncompetitive, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with a total value of $122,449,643. Under this contract extension, Lockheed Martin will continue systems development, sustainment, and test support of the Long-Range Discrimination Radar. The work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey; and Clear, Alaska. The performance period is July 1, 2024, to March 31, 2027. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $122,449,643 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0147-16-C-0011).

U.S. Special Operations Command

Blue Tech Inc.,** San Diego, California, is being awarded a delivery order (H9241524F0075) to a contract (NNG15SD00B) for VMware Cloud Foundation software and a technical account manager with a 12-month period of performance and four 12-month option periods starting July 1, 2024. This is a firm-fixed-price order with a value of $49,348,375 in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,576,035 are being obligated at time of award. Subsequent funding will utilize the appropriate fiscal year operations and maintenance. USSOCOM, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

L3 Harris ForceX Inc., Nashville, Tennessee, has been awarded a minimum $16,694,371 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRRA2-24-F-0146) against a six-year long-term contract (SPRRA2-24-D-0017) for material and non-recurring engineering. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1) as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The delivery order completion date is Feb. 1, 2025. Using customers are Army and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 Army research, development, test and evaluation funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

MTP Drivetrain Services LLC,* Many, Louisiana, has been awarded an estimated $8,426,952 firm-fixed-price, requirements type contract for various axle assemblies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is June 28, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-24-D-0055).

*Small business

**Women-owned small business