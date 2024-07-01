Headlines — July 1

News

House passes defense spending bill amid F-35, submarine purchase spats

The House on Friday passed 217-198 its annual defense spending bill for fiscal 2025, with appropriators rebuffing intense bipartisan pressure from their colleagues over attack submarine and F-35 fighter jet purchases.

Two-star Air Force general found not guilty of sexual assault, guilty on other charges

Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart was convicted of conduct unbecoming of an officer and dereliction of duty.

Zelenskyy appeals to West to relax targeting limits for Ukraine as glide bombs hammer front line

Drone footage from Ukraine’s military released Sunday has shown what appears to be bodies in a civilian area in the embattled eastern town of Toretsk, which has come under heavy Russian bombardment in recent days.

Air Force

On ‘I-Day’ at Air Force Academy, Class of 2028 becomes basic cadets

The Class of 2028 at the U.S. Air Force Academy arrived at the school for in-processing day, known as ‘I-Day’ on June 26. The appointees checked in to commence administrative records processing, receive uniforms and equipment, and take the oath of office.

1 airman dead, several injured at Malmstrom Air Force Base

One airman died and three airmen were injured in a vehicle accident on Malmstrom Air Force Base on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

A chunk taken out of his spine: F-16, KC-46 in refueling incident over Europe

A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter and a KC-46 Pegasus tanker were involved in an aerial refueling incident off the coast of the Netherlands on June 27, service officials told Air & Space Forces Magazine.

Space Force

Space Force working with SpaceX to closely watch falling Starlinks

The Space Force now is collaborating directly with SpaceX to closely monitor the company’s thousands of Starlink satellites as they lower their orbits and subsequently reenter the Earth’s atmosphere at the end of their lives — hopefully burning up, rather than raining bits and pieces down into the ocean or the ground or somebody’s house.

Defense

Construction begins on new fleet of warships for Royal Canadian Navy

Initial construction is beginning on a new fleet of warships for the Royal Canadian Navy, with the vessels expected to be operational by 2035, service and government officials said.

Boeing defense officials ‘lean forward’ with bets on future programs in St. Louis area

Boeing officials signaled, over the past week, that they are shifting their views on the types of defense work the company will take on, as it grows some programs, prepares to end others and embarks on a $1.8 billion expansion project here.

BAE cuts steel on first anti-submarine frigate for Australia

BAE Systems Australia ceremonially cut steel on the first batch of Hunter-class Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) frigates at the Osborne Naval Shipyard in South Australia on June 21.



P-8 LRASM testing expected to wrap this summer, Boeing official says

The Navy’s effort to integrate a long-range, ship-killing missile for the service’s P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft should finish testing activities this summer, according to a Boeing executive.

Finland selects SNC’s RAPCON-X for MVX border surveillance jet program

Finland has picked Sierra Nevada Corporation’s (SNC) Bombardier Challenger 650 outfitted with the company’s RAPCON-X (Rapidly Configurable to any mission) capability, for its MVX border surveillance jet program, awarding the US manufacturer a two aircraft contract valued at $170 million.

Next-gen helo engines delivered to Sikorsky for Black Hawk integration

(Defense News) A pair of the Army’s next-generation rotary-wing engines were delivered to Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky ahead of integration into the UH-60M Black Hawk utility helicopter, the company announced.

Veterans

Delayed surgeries, a mass staff exodus, a culture of fear: New IG reports outline issues at Aurora VA hospital

Two VA Office of Inspector General reports released last week outlined numerous issues at the Rocky Mountain Region VA Medical Center

Air Force veteran accused of disclosing classified data on aircraft, weapons in latest military leak case

An Air Force veteran in Florida has been charged with unauthorized possession and transmission of classified material related to U.S. aircraft and weapons, marking the latest case of a current or former service member being accused of mishandling sensitive information.

Retired NY National Guard sergeant receives Bronze Star with ‘V’ device for actions in Iraq in 2004

A retired New York Army National Guard soldier received the Bronze Star Medal with “V’ device last week in recognition of his heroic actions 20 years ago in Iraq.

Doris Allen, intelligence analyst who predicted the Tet Offensive, dies

Doris ‘Lucki’ Allen saw a North Vietnamese build up of troops and correctly warned that a major attack was coming. But as an enlisted Black woman, her calls went unheard.