Air Force

Kekolu Contracting LLC, La Plata, Maryland, was awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, single award contract with a ceiling of $200,000,000 for construction work on real property facilities at Eglin Air Force Base and its associated sites in Florida. This contract provides for support of real property maintenance, repair, alteration, non-complex minor construction, restoration and moderation, and renovations efforts. Work will be performed at Eglin AFB, Florida, and is expected to be completed by July 7, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and six offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Eglin AFB, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA2823-24-D-0006).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $51,443,980 cost-plus-incentive-fee missile warning missile threat enhancement contract. This contract provides the North American Aerospace Defense Command, Cheyenne Mountain Complex-Integrated Tactical Warning and Attack Assessment (NCMC-ITW/AA) system to obtain essential services to enhance the Combatant Commanders Integrated Command and Control Systems’ (CCIC2S) missile warning capabilities. It will also develop the capability within non-traditional source-processing and display to process, display, and evaluate high fidelity data from non-traditional data sources for integration into the CCIC2S enterprise. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by July 1, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and three offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,800,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command Acquisitions, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA8723-24-F-B007).

Army

DRS Network & Imaging Systems LLC, Melbourne, Florida, was awarded a $99,100,000 firm-fixed-price contract for FireCon-Pro Mortar Fire Control Systems hardware and training services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 28, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-24-D-0035).

Omega Foundation Services Inc.,* Slaughter, Maryland, was awarded a $28,927,540 firm-fixed-price contract for clearing and grubbing; construction of temporary retaining structures; maintenance and diversion of stormwater; construction of cast-in-place flumes, transitions and demolition; structural excavation and backfill; construction unwatering; driving pre-stressed concrete piles and compression pile load tests; driving steel sheet piling; fertilizing, seeding and mulching; relocation of utilities; installation of storm drainage systems; installation of sanitary sewer pipe, removal and replacement of street paving and curbs; providing and maintaining traffic control and coordination; installation of roadway lighting; miscellaneous metal work; and other related incidental work. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in New Orleans, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of April 27, 2026. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $28,927,540 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-24-C-0015).

Defense Logistics Agency

AAR Supply Chain Inc., doing business as AAR Defense Systems and Logistics, Wood Dale, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $46,569,952 fixed-price prospective-price redetermination, requirements contract for V-22 Osprey Black Hawk aircraft repair and replacement parts. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year base contract with three three-year option periods. The performance completion date is June 29, 2027. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4AX-24-D-9401).

Navy

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nevada, is awarded $11,631,636 for a firm-fixed-price, spares delivery order (N00383-24-F-S700) under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-23-G-S701) for the purchase of four communication interface units used in support of the F/A-18 aircraft. The delivery order does not include an option period. All work will be performed in Sparks, Nevada, and work is expected to be completed by July 2026. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $8,723,727; and Australian funds in the amount of $2,907,909, will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

*Small business