Headlines — July 10

News

Biden unveils additional air defense aid for Ukraine at NATO summit

President Joe Biden kicked off NATO’s 75th anniversary summit Tuesday by announcing an agreement with four other countries to provide additional air defense systems for Ukraine — a priority for Kyiv as it struggles to thwart Russian missile attacks.

Air Force, Space Force join Army for Bring-Your-Own-Device enrollment

Taking the Army’s lead on bring-your-own-device initiatives, the Space Force and Air Force are preparing to enroll service members in the same technology this summer.

Ukraine mourns as rescuers search the rubble of a Kyiv children’s hospital struck by a missile

Rescuers searched the rubble of Ukraine’s biggest children’s hospital on Tuesday for more dead and wounded, a day after authorities say a Russian missile leveled a wing of the Kyiv facility during a massive daytime barrage that killed at least 42 people throughout the country.

USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier hosts new USO center

The USO unveiled a new leisure center on the USS Abraham Lincoln on Monday, giving sailors access to a new lounge, a theater, library and video game room.

Air Force

Guam commander invites Air Force base to July 4 block party at his house

How often in the Air Force does the base commander throw an open invitation to party for two days at his place around a national holiday?

USFJ commander calls out ‘aggressive regional actors’ at air base command change in Tokyo

The top American general in Japan blasted Chinese, Russian and North Korean aggression during a change of command Tuesday at Yokota Air Base in western Tokyo.

Veterans

VA dropping mandatory overtime for most claims processors as work proceeds at faster clip

The Department of Veterans Affairs has ended a seven-year-old policy that required claims processors to work mandatory overtime, a move enabled by increased hiring and efficiency, according to the VA’s top benefits executive.

Russian hackers infiltrate Veterans Affairs via Microsoft account

A Microsoft-based Veterans Affairs account was accessed in January by Russian hackers, but no personal information or other data was compromised, an agency official confirmed.

Defense

Germany to help procure drones for Ukraine, Pistorius says

Germany will announce a new effort to facilitate joint procurement of its drones on behalf of Ukraine, along with other measures to aid Kyiv in its defense against Russia’s invasion, the German Defense Minister said.

Saab awarded $123 million air defense order from Lithuania

“One of the tasks for me, I would like to create a Lithuanian hedgehog, which could be so strong [that it would be] uncomfortable for bigger Russia to swallow,” Laurynas Kas?i?nas, Lithuania’s Minister of National Defence, said today.

Ukraine industry chief sees bumper year for land-based drones

The head of Ukraine’s strategic industries declared 2024 “the year of land systems” as his country rushes more drones to the battlefield.

Australia takes aim with US-made loitering munitions

Australia said it ordered its first loitering munitions from overseas, the U.S.-manufactured Switchblade 300 from AeroVironment.