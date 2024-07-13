Army

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, was awarded a $251,483,904 modification (P00056) to contract W58RGZ-22-C-0010 for UH-60M aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement, Army funds; and Foreign Military Sales (Croatia and Jordan) funds in the amount of $251,483,904, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, Socorro, New Mexico, was awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for support capabilities to conduct specialized experimentation on force protection technologies and to develop and test state-of-the-art force protection technologies tailored to a range of threats. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 11, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research and Development Center, Vicksburg, Mississippi, is the contracting activity (W912HZ-24-D-0003).

Navy

Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts, is awarded a cost-plus fixed-fee contract for the Radar Advanced Signal Processing effort. The total cumulative value of this contract, including a 36-month base period with two 27-month, one 18-month, and one 36-month option periods, is $42,998,434. This contract provides for the development of enhanced radar signal processing capabilities that take advantage of next generation receivers and exciters and computing accelerators for transition into shipboard radars that operate in increasingly harsh environments against challenging targets. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and the base period is expected to be completed in July 2027. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,866,250 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under long range broad agency announcement (N00014-23-S-B001) entitled “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology.” Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long-range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N0001424C1103).

Pacific Federal Management Inc.,* Tumon, Guam, is awarded a $14,529,779 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of training facilities at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. The work to be performed provides for construction of training facilities to support III Marine Expeditionary Force, 9th Engineer Support Battalion. Work will be performed in Dededo, Guam, and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2024 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,529,779 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-24-C-1313).

Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Maryland, is awarded a $10,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-14-C-6322) for engineering and technical support for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System Unmanned Surface Vehicle program. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,539,365 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

CORRECTION: The $14,593,995 firm-fixed-price modification to contract (M95494-18-C-0016) announced on Nov. 15, 2023, to Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, for the management and operation of West Coast mess halls in support of the Marine Corps Regional Garrison Food Services Program only included the funded amount at the time of the modification, however the action was actually an option exercise modification awarded on Sept. 29, 2023, in the amount of $140,502,731.

CORRECTION: The $13,771,066 firm-fixed-price modification to contract (M95494-18-C-0018) announced on Nov. 15, 2023, to Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, for the management and operation of East Coast mess halls in support of the Marine Corps Regional Garrison Food Services Program only included the funded amount at the time of the modification, however the action was actually an option exercise modification awarded on Sept. 29, 2023, in the amount of $134,838,704.

Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded an $11,197,328 modification (P00023) to previously awarded contract FA8617-21-C-6237 for contractor logistics support of Iraq’s C-172 and C-208 fleets. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $46,593,226 to $57,790,554. Work will be performed at Martyr BG Ali Flaih Air Base (formerly Balad Air Base), Iraq, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025. This contract involves foreign military sales to Iraq. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $11,197,328 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Legacy Training Aircraft Division, Rapid Acquisition and Sustainment Management Branch, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

*Small business