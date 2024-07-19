Headlines — July 19

News

US-built Gaza aid pier will be dismantled after troubled mission

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, deputy commander at U.S. Central Command, told reporters in a Pentagon briefing on Wednesday that the pier achieved its intended effect in what he called an “unprecedented operation.”

How the Swedish Air Force is finding its flow as part of NATO

The commander of the Swedish Air Force, Maj. Gen. Jonas Wikman, has led the flying force since December 2022, overseeing the integration efforts of Sweden into NATO’s deterrence and defense posture since joining the alliance in March. He spearheads a force of 2,700 military personnel and fighter fleet numbering almost 100 aircraft. Sweden has proposed to increase its defense spending to 2.6% relative to the size of its economy by 2030.

Russia and Ukraine set to swap 180 prisoners in UAE-backed deal

Russia and Ukraine were set to swap 180 prisoners in a deal facilitated by the United Arab Emirates, a person familiar with the matter said, in what will be the sixth exchange this year managed by the Gulf state.

Family of aircraft carrier sailor who died by suicide files lawsuit

A lawsuit filed by the survivors of a sailor who died by suicide aboard the aircraft carrier George Washington alleges that the Navy and Huntington Ingalls Industries failed to provide adequate living conditions aboard the ship.

USS Blue Ridge sailors visit 50-year-old helicopter crash site during Vietnam port call

The U.S. 7th Fleet’s flagship recently wrapped up a five-day port call on Vietnam that included a visit to the site of an Army helicopter lost during the Vietnam War.

Air Force

Suspected E. coli contamination closes food court at Air Force base in South Korea

Authorities closed the base exchange food court Wednesday after a routine inspection discovered possible E. coli contamination, according to a base spokesman.

Amid standards push, ACC considers new rules for beanie, fleece wear

Air Combat Command is considering a supplement to dress and appearance standards that would limit the use of cold weather clothes such as beanies and fleeces to only certain colors, places, and times of year for Airmen assigned to ACC.

No effort to hide details of contaminated water spill on US base, Japanese official says

The spill of around 167 gallons occurred at the receiving dock at the Yokota Community Center, which houses the base commissary and exchange, on Jan. 25, 2023, the Tokyo Shimbun reported July 10, citing unnamed officials.

Want to fly? Air Force Museum introduction takes flight in August

If you’re interested in an introduction to a possible career in aviation, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force would like a word with you.

Photos: Minot AFB B-52s, airmen take off for exercise Agile Warbird

Airmen and B-52s from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota left this week to participate in Agile Combat Employment exercises at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas; Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington; and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.



Space Force

Space Force’s Saltzman sees ‘room’ for space capabilities in AUKUS Pillar II

Pillar II of the trilateral AUKUS security arrangement already hopes to boost development of AI, hypersonics and other cutting edge tech, but today a key American official suggested it should widen its scope further and aim much higher: to space.

Veterans

VA’s threat to withhold disability checks over decades-old separation pay surprises vets

In 1990, Maj. Raymond Thomas learned that he was not selected to become a lieutenant colonel. Having been passed over twice, he left the Air Force at 17 years, 10 months and, for his efforts, received $30,000 in separation pay.

Veterans can become certified teachers under new Texas law — few opted for the classroom

Faced with an educator shortage, Texas lawmakers last year made it easier for military veterans to become teachers. The idea was touted not just as a way to fill vacant classrooms but to expose children to people who fought for their country. The legislation passed easily — at the same time when several other bills aimed at boosting teacher pay and strengthening educator recruitment and training failed.

VA projects $15B shortfall driven by costs for veterans benefits, prescription drugs and a bigger workforce

The Department of Veterans Affairs is anticipating a $3 billion budget shortfall through fiscal 2024 from an increase in veterans benefits, and a $12 billion spending gap in 2025 driven by higher costs for prescription drugs and the hiring of more workers.

Defense

German businessman convicted of delivering components to Russian firms

A German court on Wednesday convicted a businessman of delivering electronic components to Russian firms associated with the production of military equipment, and sentenced him to six years and nine months in prison.

Concepts expected soon for NATO’s next-gen rotorcraft

Next week’s 2024 Farnborough International Airshow could see the unveiling of competing concepts for NATO’s Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability project.