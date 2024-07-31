Headlines — July 31

News

Air Force ‘taking a pause’ on NGAD next-gen fighter: Kendall

(Breaking Defense) After months of hinting at a disruption in the program, the US Air Force has formally decided to “pause” its effort to field a new stealth fighter, according to Secretary Frank Kendall.

Boeing’s KC-46 has a new top-tier deficiency

(Defense News) The Air Force and Boeing identified a new KC-46 deficiency this spring that’s causing damage to the tanker’s air system ducts — adding to the aircraft’s running list of unresolved, high-risk design flaws.

F-16s not a ‘golden bullet’ for Ukraine, but they are an upgrade, USAFE’s Hecker says

(Air & Space Forces Magazine) The F-16s provided to Ukraine in the coming weeks cannot deliver instant air superiority over Russia’s robust Russian air defenses, but they will allow Kyiv to transition to a Western-style air force and better employ U.S. munitions, the U.S. Air Force’s top general in Europe said July 30.

F-5 fighter jets of ‘Top Gun’ fame arrive in Beaufort, will train pilots ‘for next fight’

(The Island Packet) A new “adversary” squadron of F-5N Tiger II fighter jets — perhaps most widely known for an appearance in a huge Hollywood movie nearly 30 years ago — will soon be sparring with F-35 aircraft pilots who train in the skies up and down the East Coast.

Air Force

Air Force selects 78 airmen for first warrant officer class in 66 years

For the first time in more than 60 years, a group of Airmen have punched their tickets to become warrant officers. The Air Force announced an initial cohort of 78 Airmen from across the Active-duty, Reserve, and Air National Guard total force who will attend the newly-created Warrant Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. starting this October.

Sexual abuse allegations against Nellis officer dropped in military court

Sexual abuse allegations against a Nellis Air Force Base officer have been dropped in military court, but he could still be discharged from the military.

Two selected CCA contractors may not get equal share of work, USAF official says

The Air Force wants to carry two contractors into the production phase of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program, but there’s no fixed limit or minimum of work that they can win, the service’s Program Executive Officer for fighters and advanced aircraft told reporters July 29.

Attorney for parents of 14-year-old killed in wall collapse at Air Force base pool says they’re in ‘utter shock’

A 14-year-old who died last week after a wall collapsed on him and his friends at an Air Force base in Georgia has been identified, and his family says they’re seeking answers and an investigation into the incident.

Air Force launches new ‘Foundations’ courses for enlisted airmen

The Air Force launched the enlisted Foundations courses on July 19. The program is meant to fill the years-long gap in enlisted professional military education (PME) between established schools such as the Airman Leadership School and the Noncommissioned Officer Academy.

Veterans

A nearly $3 billion shortfall in VA benefits is looming — the Senate has proposed a fix, but time is running out

Seeking to avoid a disruption in veterans benefits payments later this year, a bipartisan group of senators has introduced a bill to fix a nearly $3 billion shortfall for disability and education benefits the Department of Veterans Affairs expects to face by October.

Connecticut veterans organizations struggle to survive

The merger of two Connecticut VFW posts and the ebbing health of another are the most recent signs of state veterans organizations’ ongoing struggles to retain members and remain financially stable.

VA secretary tells employees he’ll stay on the job until the end of his term in January

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough plans to stay in his post through Jan. 20 and until then continue to “fight like hell” for veterans as he promised when nominated on Dec. 11, 2020 — although what happens next for the nearly four-year Cabinet secretary remains to be seen.