Operation Tidal Wave and an Airman named Russell

Being an old Air Force veteran and a baby boomer, pivotal and dramatic battles that surrounded our understanding of history were always the backdrop of my upbringing.

There was a time when you would be hard-pressed to find an Air Force veteran who was not schooled in the greatest air battle the Air Force was ever involved in.

Aug. 1, 1943, would become a day where great expectations and hundreds of airmen would rise in the early morning in North Africa, hoping to deal a crippling blow to the German military machine and the Nazi high command quests.

What looked good on paper was not even close to being any good. Months of planning and bringing the forces together in the deserts of Africa had our Air Force feeling confident. At the end of the day all the planning and execution would leave very little damage to the Nazi war machine, but staggering losses of Allied planes and men.

The planned surprise attack on the oil fields of Ploiesti, Romania — code name Operation Tidal Wave — would create a wave all right, but not one with the desired outcome. In the Reader’s Digest version, I will just say that launching mass numbers of B-24 Liberator bombers to fly a low-level attack with unseasoned crews and leadership with formations depending on each other, hoping they would not be noticed, led to crews floundering on the way to the targets, becoming separated and lost.

When the runs on the oil fields began, every German 88-gun emplacement and AA anti-aircraft guns were waiting and would relentlessly hammer the American formations. It would be a long day ending in the loss of 58 B-24 aircraft and more than 500 airmen.

A 1999 research report prepared for the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., concluded that the bombing campaign in Ploiesti was “one of the bloodiest and most heroic missions of all time.” When it was all over, five Medals of Honor and 56 Distinguished Service Crosses, went to crew members of those 150 B-24s. Numerous other awards went to Operation Tidal Wave crew members also.

So, this is where my story becomes a personal journey of one of those men. His relatives opened their family’s personal and painful remembrance of that mission, via a solitary footlocker stored untouched in an attic since World War II, until a friend of the family opened up about the existence of it and wanted to know about its content from a military historian guy like me.

Russell Godde was the son of farmers who could have very easily avoided the war, as his family was a major producer of crops during that time. But Russell had hopes of becoming a pilot, and joining in the war effort was a high priority for him. Shortly after he arrived at Santa Ana, Calif., where the Army Air Corps were sorting out prospects of who was best suited for what position on a crew, Russell learned he was going to become a bombardier. He was disappointed a bit, but he pressed on, hoping someday he could turn that into a seat in a cockpit. Little did Russell know then that his new position on a crew would seal his fate and destiny.

After months of training, his bombardier wings earned and his commission awarded, the newly commissioned Lt. Russell Godde was ready for active duty, and he was off to war. Visiting home for the last time— like all good service men —he took a few cherished keepsakes to follow him where the war wanted him, away from his family and hometown. His journey began on the Gulf Coast with him flying anti-submarine missions in the Gulf that consisted of hours and hours of boredom in a place he did not really want to be.



But that all changed when he and his crew were called into the 98th Bomb Group and made the hop across the Atlantic via the southern route and flew up to Benghazi, Libya. Their new base would introduce them to the war they so wanted to be a part of —at last, a chance to make a difference. The day they arrived was at the end of July. Little did they know that a new bomber crew was not about the bomber, it was all about the men of those bombers. The newly arrived crews would be broken up to fill open positions with seasoned crews.

Everybody on the field knew something big was brewing, as 158 B-24s were being readied for a single date launch, and the men waited for whatever that big mission was.

Russell was now part of the 98th — BG, the “Pyramiders”, and as things were moving fast, he soon became a part of the 415th Bomb Squadron. In the early morning hours, as the briefings began Russell found out he would not be flying with any of his crew on his very first mission, but he was being assigned to a plane that needed a bombardier.

In the morning darkness of that North Africa air base, Lt. Russell was driven out to a B-24 #520 nicknamed Yen Tu, where he met his crew for the very first time. After shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries it was time for business and the crew settled into their positions. With check lists completed it was time for start-up and Russell started his target plotting from his morning briefings to a place that was called Ploesti in a country named Romania.

Back here in America, Russell’s family rose early to start the daily chores of farming, not knowing by day’s end, the Godde Family would have their lives changed forever. A beloved son would start a journey that would have him lost in time, and have his family seeking answers for the rest of their lives.

In the next issue we will unravel the mystery of that mission, the family’s quest for answers, and the opening of Lt. Godde’s footlocker that was sent home to his family. The footlocker has remained sealed since his mom put the last memories of her son’s life in it after the end of World War II.

I am looking forward to bringing you the rest of this story next month, as we go in search of a lost Airmen, halfway around the world while we stand in the presence of a footlocker that tells the story of his very short life in service to our country

Until next time, Bob out …

Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part story. Look for part two in the next issue of Aerotech News.