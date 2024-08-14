Washington Headquarters Services

The Trustees of Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, New Jersey, is awarded a $520,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (HQ003424F0233) to procure research and development services. Under this University Affiliated Research Center contract, the contractor shall provide personnel from academic disciplines required to accomplish the following core research and development competencies: conduct long-term, comprehensive systems engineering research focused on Department of Defense (DOD) acquisition by improving, vetting, and developing new systems engineering methods, processes, and tools; use developments in systems architecting, complex systems theory, systems thinking, systems science, knowledge management, and software engineering to perform research to advance the design and development of complex systems across all DOD domains; and to use developments in open systems standards, organizational theory, program management, systems engineering management, and information technology to provide needed integration of program and technical management methods, processes and tools. The work will be performed at Hoboken, New Jersey. Funds are not being obligated at the time of the award. There is not a cumulative total applicable prior to the actions on this contract. The estimated completion date is Aug. 13, 2029. Washington Headquarter Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Navy

Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded $248,144,000 for a ceiling-priced delivery order (N00383-24-F-YY22) under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-22-G-YY01) for the repair of landing gear used on the F/A-18 E/F aircraft. The delivery order does not include an option period. Work will be performed in Longueui, Quebec, Canada (37%); St. Louis, Missouri (21%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (18%); Ajax, Ontario, Canada (12%); San Diego, California (6%); and various other locations that cannot be determined at this time (6%). Work is expected to be completed by May 2028. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $121,590,560 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Standard Aero Inc., San Antonio, Texas, is awarded a $44,816,525 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract. This contract will provide depot repair of T56-A-427A engines, including the repair of the power section, torque meter, gearbox, and accessories for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (92%); and Winnipeg, Canada (8%), and is expected to be completed by August 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924D0126).

KBR Wyle Services LLC, Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $25,751,029 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable modification (P00018) to a previously awarded contract (N0042120C0032). This modification exercises an option to provide program management, engineering, financial, and logistics services for F/A-18 air vehicles, subsystems, armament, engine, and airborne weapons in support of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers to include the countries of Kuwait, Finland, Australia, and Switzerland. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (86.6%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (3.98%); Dübendorf, Switzerland (3.87%); Whidbey Island, Washington (2%); North Island, California (1.86%); and various locations within and outside of the continental U.S (1.69%), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. FMS customer funds in the amount of $21,802,248 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is awarded a $9,299,186 firm-fixed-price order (N0001924F0097) against a basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0007). This order provides unmanned aircraft systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services in support of the Department of Defense and other government agencies. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (20%); and various locations outside of the continental U.S. (80%) and is expected to be completed February 2028. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,299,186 will be obligated at the time of award, $9,299,186 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Patten Co., Inc.,* Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a $8,284,683 long-term, firm-fixed-priced contract for the repair of five hardware parts in support of the aviation life support system with the common system integrated weapon support team. The contract is a five-year, long-term contract with no options. All work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, and will be completed by August 2029. No funds will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be funded with appropriate fiscal year working capital funds (Navy) at the time of their issuance. One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 3204 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-24-D-N101).

Air Force

New Dominion Construction, Dumfries, Virginia (FA8501‐24‐D‐0002); Apex FSE JV, McDonough, Georgia (FA8501‐24‐D‐0003); Gulf Pacific Contracting, Bonifay, Florida (FA8501‐24‐D‐0004); and RCA Contracting, Montezuma, Georgia (FA8501‐24‐D‐0005), have been awarded a firm-fixed-price, multiple award, indefinite‐delivery/indefinite‐quantity contract, with a maximum ceiling of $95,000,000. This contract provides for maintenance, repair, and alteration of mechanical, electrical, and electrical sub-systems, demolition, asbestos remediation, HVAC repairs, renovations, and upgrades, HVAC direct digital controls, hot and chilled water, steam underground distribution, fuel distribution systems gas, electric, and oil-fired boiler repairs and replacements, primary and secondary electrical, electrical repair and upgrades, generators repairs and replacements, airfield interior and exterior lighting repairs, renovations, and upgrades, lightning protection systems, fire suppression, and fire alarm and mass notification system repairs, renovations, and upgrades. Work will be performed on Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 13, 2029. These awards are the result of a competitive acquisition, and six offers were received. Fiscal 2024 funds in the amount of $8,000 which will provide $2,000 per awardee, are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Material Command, Operational Contracting, Robins AFB, Warner Robins, Georgia is the contracting activity.

Northrup Grumman, Northridge, California, has been awarded a $26,800,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee ceiling increase modification (P00001) to previously awarded contract FA8651-24-D-B002 for on-going work within the scope of the statement of work and is needed to continue counter air science and technology efforts. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $36,000,000. Work will be performed at Northridge, California, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 15, 2029. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

Salient Federal-SGIS Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, has been awarded a $46,496,753 firm-fixed-price task order (HS0021-24-F-0043) issued against a General Services Administration multiple award schedule contract (GS-35F-0609S) for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition in which one offer was received. This task order provides non-personal services to provide case processing operations and enhancement support to DCSA. Work will be performed at multiple DCSA facilities to include Washington D.C.; Macon Georgia; Boyers Pennsylvania; Quantico, Virginia; and Fort Meade Maryland, with an estimated completion of March 4, 2030 (inclusive of options). Fiscal 2024 DCSA Defense Working Capital Fund funds in the amount of $5,727,784 were obligated at the time of award. The cumulative face value of the contract to date is $8,110,879. This is not a multiyear contract. DCSA Contracting and Procurement Office, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Excel Garment Manufacturing Ltd., El Paso, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $26,655,200 modification (P00018) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-1248) with four one-year option periods for improved flame-resistant coveralls. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Aug. 18, 2025. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Army

Aimpoint Inc.,* Manassas, Virginia, was awarded an $8,643,252 firm-fixed-price contract for reflex sights. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 8, 2025. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-24-C-0004).

J.F. Brennan Co. Inc., La Crosse, Wisconsin, was awarded a $7,899,000 firm-fixed-price contract to replace auxiliary lock miter gate machinery and auxiliary lock grating, and repair guardrails. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in East Alton, Illinois, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 13, 2026. Fiscal 2024 civil expenses funds in the amount of $7,899,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912P9-24-C-0016).

*Small business