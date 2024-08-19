Headlines — August 19

News

10 sailors injured in MH-60S Seahawk helicopter mishap

Ten sailors aboard two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters were hospitalized Thursday following an “incident” on the training ranges at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, the Navy said.

No boonie hats at Nellis Air Force Base, general says

Airmen at Nellis Air Force Base are out of luck for now. The head of Air Combat Command, Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, denied a request from the commander of the 99th Air Base Wing to let troops at the base wear boonie hats during the hotter months of the year.

Airman deployed to ‘undisclosed location’ dies in non-combat incident

An airman deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations died Thursday in a non-combat incident, Air Force officials confirmed.

Soldiers work with Marines as the Corps ramps up its air defenses

Marines and soldiers are trading notes on how to defend their airspace in an increasingly complex and threatening battlespace.

Air taxi in UAE next year: First aircraft delivered to US Air Force for evaluation

U.S.-based Archer Aviation, which will manufacture and operate its Midnight aircraft as an air taxi in UAE, on Thursday delivered the first aircraft to the U.S. Air Force for evaluation.

Allvin: Vision for new requirements command may be the toughest of Air Force reforms

The Air Force’s sweeping re-optimization effort is well underway, Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin said this week. But there’s one change in particular he is concerned may face some headwinds: the new Integrated Capabilities Command.

Lawyer and family of US Air Force airman killed by Florida deputy demand that he face charges

More than three months after a U.S. Air Force airman was gunned down by a Florida sheriff’s deputy, his family and their lawyer are demanding that prosecutors decide whether to bring charges against the former lawman.

Yokota evacuates C-130Js ahead of major typhoon

Yokota Air Base evacuated 11 C-130J Super Hercules in under 24 hours ahead of a typhoon nearing Japan packing the punch of a Category 4 hurricane.

Space Force relies on airmen to recruit, but change is coming

The Space Force isn’t quite ready to take full responsibility for recruiting its own Guardians yet, but the service is preparing a detachment within the Air Force Recruiting Service to build a strategy for doing so, Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna said this week.

HII lands $30M Wright-Patterson contract to support Air Force One, other VIP craft

HII’s Mission Technologies division has been awarded a task order to support the Air Force work to recapitalize and sustain its fleet of presidential and executive aircraft.

Japan inks deal on 2 General Atomics SeaGuardian surveillance drones

Japan’s Coast Guard has formally signed a contract to purchase two SeaGuardian drones from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

VA awards $800M to nonprofits to find housing for vets

More than $800 million in grants were awarded by the Department of Veterans Affairs to community nonprofits to help them find housing rapidly for veterans who are homeless or at immediate risk of losing their homes.