Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Space Systems Division, Redondo Beach, California, was awarded a $97,348,304 contract modification (P00090) to a previously awarded contract (FA8810-18-C-0006) for Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Polar Space Vehicles 1 and 2 for the additional scope to complete the design, build, integration and testing of mission payload. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $2,301,726,852. Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, and Azusa, California, and is expected to be completed by July 25, 2026. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $39,597,988 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $82,742,559 firm-fixed-price, level-of-effort contract for continued life cycle management process – integrated data environment (LCMP-IDE) support. This contract provides for support of the LCMP-IDE program management tool and software system, plus infrastructure, applications, and related IT management services. Work will be performed at McLean, Virginia; and Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 17, 2029. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,147,556 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8219-24-F-0010). (Contract awarded on Aug. 17, 2024)

RTX, Fullerton, California was awarded a $9,923,932 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for providing continuation of software maintenance services and support for deployed Situation Awareness Data Link receiver transmitters. Work will be performed in Fullerton, California, and is expected to be completed Feb. 21, 2030. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 operational and maintenance funds in the amount of $947,336 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA2291-24-C-B0008).

Army

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, was awarded a $97,262,416 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for various H-60 Black Hawk configurations. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 21, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-D-0059).

Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, Louisiana, was awarded a $58,252,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Houston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 23, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $58,252,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-24-C-0007).

Plateau Software Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for general application support, system management, operations and maintenance, cybersecurity and training in support of the Army’s Environmental Health and Safety system. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 21, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-24-D-0054).

Beckenhauer Construction Inc.,* Norfolk, Nebraska (W50S89-24-D-0001); BKM Construction LLC,* Leavenworth, Kansas (W50S89-24-D-0002); Caspers Construction Co.,* Beatrice, Nebraska (W50S89-24-D-0003); Elkhorn West Construction Inc.,* Omaha, Nebraska (W50S89-24-D-0004); Firelake Construction Inc.,* Lawrence, Kansas (W50S89-24-D-0005); Fuller Construction Holding Co. Inc.,* Chadron, Nebraska (W50S89-24-D-0006); HD Inc.,* Loveland, Colorado (W50S89-24-D-0007); Mark-VII Enterprises Inc.,* Omaha, Nebraska (W50S89-24-D-0008); Razor Consulting Solutions Inc.,* Watford City, North Dakota (W50S89-24-D-0009); RGC Constructors Inc.,* Omaha, Nebraska (W50S89-24-D-0010); Shekar Engineering P.L.C.,* Des Moines, Iowa (W50S89-24-D-0011); and Venus Unlimited LLC,* Davey, Nebraska (W50S89-24-D-0012), will compete for each order of the $38,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, repair, and construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 15 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 20, 2029. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Nebraska, is the contracting activity.

ADC Engineering Inc.,* Hanahan, South Carolina (W9133L-24-D-6109); Prairie-Hanson 8A JV,* Columbia, Illinois (W9133L-24-D-6110); and Raymond Pond Enterprise Solutions JV LLC,* Conyers, Georgia (W9133L-24-D-6111), will compete for each order of the $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 20, 2029. The National Guard Bureau’s Directorate of Acquisitions, Operational Contracting Division, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

DHPC Technologies Inc., Woodbridge, New Jersey, was awarded a $14,690,271 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research, development and rapid prototyping of Next-Generation Army Precision Targeting Solutions. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Woodbridge, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 21, 2024. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $3,502,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-24-C-0056).

George Harms Construction Co. Inc., Farmingdale, New Jersey, was awarded a $13,416,051 firm-fixed-price contract to construct new sheet pile wall. Bids were solicited via the internet with 15 received. Work will be performed in Newark, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 19, 2025. Fiscal 2014 civil construction funds in the amount of $13,416,051 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-24-C-0025).

Defense Logistics Agency

Michelin North America Inc., Greenville, South Carolina (SPE7LX-24-D-0085, $41,438,584); and The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Akron, Ohio (SPE7LX-24-D-0084, $22,100,507), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price requirements contract under solicitation SPE7LX-24-R-0058 for aircraft tires. This was competitive acquisition with three responses received. These are three-year contracts with no options. The performance completion date is Aug. 19, 2027. Using military services are the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio. (Awarded August 20, 2024)

Defense Advanced Reserch Projects Agency

SRI International, Menlo Park, California (HR0011-24-A-0001); Capital Factory Properties LLC, Austin, Texas (HR0011-24-A-0002); The General Hospital Corp., Boston, Massachusetts (HR0011-24-A-0003); Wireless Research Center of North Carolina, Wake Forest, North Carolina (HR0011-24-A-0004); and Hyperion Technologies LLC, Arlington, Virginia (HR0011-24-A-0005), were awarded a maximum value $25,000,000 (total sum among all five contractors) hybrid, firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials, multiple-award blanket purchase agreement for the Commercial Accelerator program. This agreement provides for expert technological and industry proficiency to conduct ongoing, iterative assessments of the technical solutions’ commercial viability. Work will be performed in Menlo Park, California; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Wake Forest, North Carolina; and Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of August 2027. This agreement will not obligate funds at the time of award. This agreement was a competitive acquisition under solicitation HR0011-24-Q-0002, and 39 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Navy

Oceanetics Inc.,* Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N39430-23-D-4050) for a capacity increase of the firm-fixed-price contract line-item number. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $114,989,368. Work will be performed at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering (NAVFAC) and Expeditionary Warfare Center (EXWC) area of responsibility and will be completed by May 2028. No funds are associated with this modification as the capacity increase solely raises the not to exceed limit under the firm-fixed price contract line-item number. The contracting activity is NAVFAC EXWC, Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California.

SCMI1, Hauppauge, New York, was awarded a $9,147,794 firm-fixed-price contract action to provide hull, mechanical, and electrical systems engineering support services for engineering, logistics, and technical support services to Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC). Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (75%); and support provided at other continental U.S. (20%); and outside of the continental U.S. locations (5%). Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (NAVY) funds in the amount of $1,830,514 were obligated at the time of award to base Contract Line-Item Numbers 5000, 5001, 5002, 5003, 5004, 5005, 5006, 5007, 5008, 5009, 5010, 5011, 5012, 5013, 5014, 5015, and 5016, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using a small business set-aside via www.seaport.navy.mil and four offers were received. SERMC, Mayport, Florida, is the contracting activity (N0017819D8601/N40027-24-F-3001). (Awarded on Aug. 20, 2024)

*Small business