Aerotech News and Review STEM Special Edition – August 2024

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Aerospace, Military and Veteran Community of the Desert Southwest including the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA., Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ, Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans and the surrounding communities of each base. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Please enjoy this special edition brought to you by Aerotech News and Review, “Serving the Aerospace, Military and Veteran Community of the Desert Southwest.”

From STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics to STEAM: Science Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics, we invite you to join us as we take a deep dive into “STEM Education” in this souvenir issue.

Our journey begins on the cover with “Building for Tomorrow.”

Also included in this issue:

Robotics: 25 years of building robots and skills – Page 2

‘If you can see it, you can be it’: Women in aerospace – Page 3

STEM national competitions – Page 4

Lockheed offers $10,000 scholarships – Page 6

DOD grows STEM talent pool through scholarships, internships – Page 8

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/082324AERODIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/bcfx/

All this and more as we explore how STEM has transformed the education world in this keepsake edition of Aerotech News and Review. Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning August 23rd. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more aerospace and defense industry news, and “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.