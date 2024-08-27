Watch Paralympic Games for free on base

DALLAS – Service members and honorably discharged Veterans can enjoy free access to stream NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games from their personal devices and computers through ShopMyExchange.com thanks to a collaboration with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Comcast NBCUniversal.

The Paralympic Games take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in Paris.

More than 1,500 hours of live coverage will be available to U.S. service members and honorably discharged Veterans, including all 22 Paralympic sports; medal events; select practice and warm-ups; recaps; highlights; interviews and more.

“The Exchange is excited to give service members and their families the opportunity to cheer on Team USA in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange’s collaboration with Comcast NBCUniversal in bringing the Paris Paralympics to those who serve is invaluable, and we can’t wait to celebrate Team USA.”

Service members can access NBCUniversal’s coverage from their computers or personal devices by visiting NBCOlympics.com (desktop) and the NBC Sports App (U.S. only) and choosing the Exchange as their service provider.

“It’s a privilege to help ensure the military community enjoys unprecedented coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” said Mona Dexter, Vice President of Military & Veteran Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal. “This collaboration with the Exchange reflects our commitment to veterans, service members, and military families as we all rally behind Team USA.”

Because of content rights restrictions, an active ShopMyExchange.com account is required. OCONUS viewers must also be physically located on-installation at a military location with internet service through an authorized internet service provider to gain access. Authorized providers have partnered with the Exchange on technical solutions to allow streaming on U.S. military installations in OCONUS. They include: 101 GLOBAL, Allied Telesis, Americable, Babtel, Basefix, Boingo, DHI/TravelWiFi, DSN, LG Uplus, Mediatti Broadband, Solutions by STC, Telecom Italia, TKS and US Wicom.

For more information on how to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, go to https://www.nbcolympics.com/paralympic-games