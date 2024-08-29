STEM jobs pay the most in California

A new study reveals that California is where STEM jobs pay the most.

California ranks first with an average salary of almost $125,000 pretax. Washington is second by a whisker, with an average salary of nearly $124,000, while New York is third. Mississippi is the state where STEM jobs pay the least, with an average of $85,300.

The study, conducted by CYTENA, analyzed Glassdoor data on average salaries for more than 75 jobs within science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in each U.S. state to determine which one is most remunerative in this field.

California ranks first with an average salary of $124,937, based on the average wage of all jobs included in the study. The highest-paying positions are anesthesiologist at $330,000 per year, cardiologist at $310,000 yearly, and orthopedic surgeon at $269,000 yearly.

Washington comes in second by a whisker, with an average salary for STEM jobs of $123,954. Like California, the highest-paying jobs within the state are anesthesiologists, who can earn $314,500 per year; neurologists, who can earn $284,500 per year; and orthopedic surgeons, who can earn $275,500 per year.

Third is New York, with an average annual salary of $114,437. Neurologists, anesthesiologists, and cardiologists have the biggest paychecks, with $285,500, $275,000, and $264,000, respectively.

Further down on the list, Nevada ranks fourth with an average salary of $111,767 annually.

Maryland rounds up the top five, with an average salary of $110,226.

Massachusetts, Idaho, Hawaii, Colorado and Connecticut rank sixth to tenth, with average salaries ranging from $109,807 to $107,625.

Yafees Sarwar, Director of Marketing at CYTENA, commented on the findings. “STEM professions are widely renowned for being highly remunerative positions. However, individuals who dream of pursuing them must go through many years of studies and various career steps before reaching their goals, often including a dream salary that can provide for a comfortable lifestyle.

“This dataset shows in which states working within certain professions is the most advantageous, providing suggestions to whoever dreams of said goals of where to pursue these careers.”