Navy

J.F. Taylor Inc, Great Mills, Maryland, is awarded a $563,189,472 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides continued design, development, documentation, coding and/or fabrication, integration and delivery of simulation systems supporting research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) and acquisition program activities as well as fleet operator training. This requirement also includes associated services for the upgrade, maintenance, and sustainment of simulation systems and the operational support of those systems associated with RDT&E activities for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (55%); and Great Mills, Maryland (45%), and is expected to be completed in September 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offeror was received. Naval Air Warfare Center, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042124D0021).

Federal Connect LLC,* Gaithersburg, Maryland, is awarded an estimated $72,098,863 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price ordering provisions to provide research and surveillance support services required to conduct medical research, development, testing infectious disease samples, evaluation, and surveillance to enhance deployment readiness of Department of Defense personnel worldwide in support of Naval Health Research Center Operation Infectious Diseases department. The contract will include a five-year ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 which, if exercised, will bring the total estimated value of the contract to $80,040,214. Work will be completed by September 2029; if the option is exercised, work will be completed by March 2030. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (80%); and various locations inside and outside of the contiguous U.S. that cannot be determined at this time (20%). Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) (RDT&E) funds in the contract’s minimum amount of $1,000 will be obligated at time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Subsequent task orders will be funded with appropriate fiscal year operations and maintenance (Navy) or RDT&E (Navy) funds. The requirement was competitively procured on Navy Electronic Commerce Online and sam.gov websites under a small business set-aside with three offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Contracting Department, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00189-24-D-Z047).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $38,934,272 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-X93H) under a previously awarded contract (N00383-20-G-X901), for the procurement of six probes, 28 center cargo hooks, six different center cargo hooks, five other center cargo hooks, 36 load cells, seven hoist cargos, 10 additional center cargo hooks, 26 machine bolts, eight fluid valve stems, 29 machine bolts, six system one and two pumps, 79 plain plate nuts, 19 center cargo hooks, 24 hydraulics pumps, six emergency releases, five actuating cylinders, six switch module units, five mechanical actuators, 11 helicopter underslung sling hooks, 37 tail rotor actuator bolt locks, 12 electro-mechanical actuators, 32 air heat exchangers, five servo cylinders, 25 radio base stations, 23 electric control panels, 23 communication systems, 21 actuators, and five control motors in support of the CH-53K aircrafts. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. This contract contains no options and work is expected to be completed by December 2028. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $19,077,793 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $27,400,278 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-X93J) under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-20-G-X901) for the procurement of 31 junction boxes, 59 rotor positioners, five supplemental armors, 38 electromechanical rotary actuators, 42 aircraft seat frames, 16 standardized electronic modules, five aircraft seats, five different aircraft seats, and seven other aircraft seats in support of the CH-53K aircraft. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. This contract contains no options and work is expected to be completed by December 2028. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $13,426,136 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the activity.

Pole/Zero Acquisitions Inc., West Chester, Ohio, is awarded a $24,659,697 modification (P00003) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6833523D0001). This contract modification increases the ceiling to procure up to 160 additional antenna interface units and communications trays, to include 130 for the Navy and 30 for Foreign Military Sales customers, as well as required technical data, in support of the P-8A Poseidon communications suite. Work will be performed in West Chester, Ohio and is expected to be completed in October 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $20,075,821 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-24-F-X937), under a previously awarded contract (N00383-20-G-X901), for the procurement of 10 accumulators, 20 valve selectors, 54 reserve systems, 78 metallic particle detectors, 29 other metallic particle detectors, 31 lower swivels, five manifold valve assemblies, 28 aircraft components modification kits, 25 aircraft mechanical actuators, 46 metallic particle detectors, 40 chip sensors, five accumulators, 12 mechanical actuators, five control module units, and 19 gate valves in support of the CH-53K aircrafts. All work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut. This contract contains no options and work is expected to be completed by September 2027. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $15,056,866 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code. 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

CACI Technologies LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded a $8,417,291 cost-plus-fixed-fee definitized bridge contract action for scientific, engineering, technological and analytical services in support of the Naval Sea Systems Command, Industrial Operations Management Office. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (25.73%); Bremerton, Washington (22.69%); Kittery, Maine (11.35%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (12.85%); and Washington, D.C. (27.38%), and is expected to be completed by Jan. 15, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,483,686 (100%) will be obligated at time of award, of which $3,483,686 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division, Corona, California, is the contracting activity (N6426724C0074).

Army

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., York, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $121,385,753 modification (P00012) to contract W56HZV-23-F-0395 produce M2A4 and M7A4 Bradley vehicles from various inducted legacy source variants. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Messer Construction Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, was awarded a $32,975,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a child development center. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of March 16, 2027. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $32,975,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0030).

Navigator Development Group Inc., Enterprise, Alabama, was awarded an $8,596,685 modification (P00027) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-D001 for programmatic services support for Program Executive Office Aviation. Work will be performed in Enterprise, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of March 7, 2027. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds; aircraft procurement, Army funds; and research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $8,596,685, were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



Axxeum Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded an $8,523,116 firm-fixed-price contract to overhaul landing gear. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 4, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-D-0080).

VGS Infrastructure Services Inc., Greenville, South Carolina, was awarded a $7,971,753 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and repairs services for petroleum facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-24-F-0257).

AR6-Cram Roofing JV LLC, New Braunfels, Texas, was awarded a $7,884,400 firm-fixed-price contract to repair failed or failing roofs. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Tafuna, American Samoa, with an estimated completion date of May 27, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $7,884,400 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-F-0243).

Air Force

Idaho Scientific LLC, Boise, Idaho, was awarded a $42,666,676 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract for BitterCloud. This contract provides for the development and fabrication of a prototype defense-grade application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) to achieve a production-grade secure processor ASIC. Work will be performed in Boise, Idaho, and is expected to be completed by July 3, 2028. This contract was a sole acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Army-OSD) funds in the amount of $9,125,000; and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,875,223 are being obligated at time of award. The Anti-Tamper Executive Agent Field Program Office, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8684-24-C-B013). (Awarded on Sept. 4, 2024)

Defense Logistics Agency

Southern Tire Mart, Columbia, Mississippi, has been awarded a maximum $20,702,490 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for wheel and tire assemblies. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Arizona, with a Sept. 5, 2029, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2029 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-24-D-0062).

*Small business