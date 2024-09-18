Army

Bechtel Parsons Blue Grass JV, Richmond, Kentucky, was awarded a $481,943,710 modification (P00275) to contract W52P1J09-C-0013 for the closure phase of the Blue Grass Chemical-Agent Destruction Pilot Plant. Work will be performed in Richmond, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2037. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $84,550,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Palantir USG Inc., Palo Alto, California, was awarded a $99,804,561 firm-fixed-price contract for user licenses for the Maven Smart System AI tool, ancillary software support and hardware. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2029. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-24-D-0026).

General Dynamic Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $51,011,943 modification (P00083) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0012 to exercise option hours for Abrams systems technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $51,011,943 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Grose Constructions LLC, Aberdeen, Maryland, was awarded a $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for minor construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 17, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-24-D-0025).

Advanced Accelerator Applications USA Inc., Millburn, New Jersey, was awarded a $30,000,000 fixed-price-with-economic-price-adjustment contract for Lutathera and Pluvicto. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2029. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K00-24-D-0004).

Raytheon Co., Fort Wayne, Indiana, was awarded an $18,589,000 firm-fixed-price contract for International Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Georgia) in the amount of $18,589,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-24-C-5034).

Ahtna-Forgen JV LLC,* West Sacramento, California, was awarded a $17,888,574 firm-fixed-price contract for levee repairs. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Stockton, California, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 25, 2026. Fiscal 2010 civil construction funds in the amount of $17,888,574 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, California, is the contracting activity (W91238-24-C-0022).

E-Corp,* Layton, Utah, was awarded an $11,395,082 firm-fixed price contract to design and construct a simulator facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of April 17, 2026. Fiscal 2024 Department of the Air Force funds in the amount of $11,395,082 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, California, is the contracting activity (W912PL-24-C-0020).

Direct Viz Solutions, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $10,241,622 modification (P00043) to contract W91RUS-19-C-0014 for information technology support services. Work will be performed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,241,622 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

AICI-Archirodon JV LLC, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $9,688,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work will be performed in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of March 21, 2027. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $9,688,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0033).



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Grimes Aerospace Co., Urbana, Ohio, was awarded a $9,217,435 firm-fixed-price contract for searchlights for UH-60 aircraft. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 18, 2029. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-24-D-0085).

Navy

Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a delivery order with a ceiling price of $29,476,999 (N00383-24-F-YY2P) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-22-G-YY01) for the procurement of black III windshield panel spares used on the F/A-18 E/F aircraft. The delivery order does not include an option period. All work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri. Work is expected to be completed by December 2029. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,443,730 will be obligated at the time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Storage Strategies Inc.,* Manassas Park, Virginia, is awarded $21,375,393 for a firm-fixed-price contract for information technology support services in support of Commander, Navy Region Southeast. The contract includes a seven-month base period, four 12-month options, one five-month option period plus a six-month extension in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8, option to extend services. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (32%); Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (21%); Fort Worth, Texas (9%); Meridian, Mississippi (6%); Corpus, Christi, Texas (6%); Milton, Florida (6%); Kingsville, Texas (6%); Millington, Tennessee (6%); Panama City, Florida (4%); and Key West, Florida (4%). Work is expected to be completed April 2025; if all options on the contract are exercised, work will be completed by March 2030. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the full amount of $21,375,393 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This requirement was competitively solicited as a 100% small business HUBZone set-aside on GSA eBuy with five offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (N68836-24-F0293).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Charlottesville, Virginia, is awarded $17,925,512 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of inertial measuring units in support of the WSN-7 Weapon System. This contract has no options. All work will be performed in Charlottesville, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2030. Working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $17,925,512 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source post-negotiation business clearance pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-24-C-UA22).

Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $13,884,462 modification (P00034) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-21-C-6019) to provide support services for the Trident II Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile Strategic Weapons System. Tasks to be performed include technical services, program support services, assessments, special studies, and systems engineering services. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia (86%); and Strategic Systems Programs Headquarters, Washington Navy Yard, Washington D.C., (14%). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance, Navy (OMN) funds in the amount of $928,944; and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation, Navy funds in the amount of $2,392,276, will be obligated on this award. The remaining balance of funding will be obligated subject to the availability of funds. Fiscal 2024 OMN funds in the amount of $928,944.00 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded as a sole source acquisition with the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Teledyne FLIR Detection Inc., Stillwater, Oklahoma, is awarded a $13,244,015 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00174-22-D-0027) to exercise Option Year Two for the procurement of R400 and R425 IdentiFINDER systems and accessories for all IdentiFINDER components as well as maintenance, calibration and repair support for the IdentiFINDER R400, R425, and other series IdentiFINDERs. The work will be performed in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and is expected to be completed by September 2027. No funds are being obligated at the time of modification award. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

AMP United LLC,* Dover, New Hampshire (N55236-24-D-0014); Coastal Marine Services Inc.,* San Diego, California (N55236-24-D-0015); DLP Enterprises Inc.,* National City, California (N55236-24-D-0016); Navigational Services Inc.,* National City, California (N55236-24-D-0017); Sitta Paige & Associates Inc. (Paige Floor Covering Specialists),* National City, California (N55236-24-D-0018); and Surface Technologies Corp.,* Atlantic Beach, Florida (N55236-24-D-0019), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract with a five base year ordering period to provide commercial industrial services interior decking service. This contract will provide management, labor, services, equipment, and materials for the removal, repair, installation, and replacement of interior deck covering systems onboard Navy ships. These contracts have an overall maximum ceiling value of $10,451,689. These six companies will have an opportunity to compete for individual delivery orders. Work will be performed in San Diego, California. Each contract’s base year begins Sept. 18, 2024, and completes on Sept. 15, 2029. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,000 ($10,000 for minimum guarantee per contract) will be obligated under each contract’s initial delivery order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. The requirement was competitively procured and solicited through the Sam.gov web site, with ten offers received in response to the solicitation. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N55236-24-D-0014-0019).

VSolvit LLC,* Ventura, California, is awarded a $8,985,657 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract is a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase III for the procurement of telecommunication decision support system services along with an associated communication decision support system in support of Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Guam mission critical systems and equipment. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $47,496,640. Work will be performed in Guam (95%); and Ventura, California (5%), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2029. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,323,325 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 15 U.S. Code 638(r)(4), as it is a STTR Phase III for additional work to be performed after the STTR Phase II period. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Corona, California, is the contracting activity (N6426724C0348).

British Aerospace Systems, San Diego Ship Repair (BAE), San Diego, California, is awarded a $7,836,475 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-4420) for fiscal 2022 Docking Selected Restricted Availability. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by April 2025. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,504,274 (83%); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,332,201 (17%), will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year; and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Katadyn Desalination LLC, Petaluma, California, is awarded $7,590,518 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the repair of critical damage control and personal safety equipment called manual reverse osmosis desalinators that are part of the DC and deck weapon system used on ships. This is a five-year contract with no options. All work will be performed in Petaluma, California, and is expected to be completed by September 2029. Working capital funds (Navy) will be used as delivery orders are executed, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source post-negotiation business clearance pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00104-24-D-A501).

Air Force

Zone 5 Technologies Inc., San Luis Obispo, California, was awarded a $20,000,000 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Counter-Maritime Integrated Demonstration requirement. This contract is seeking to integrate Zone 5 operational weapons platform avionics and software into kinetic kill vehicle hardware in the loop. Work will be performed in San Luis Obispo, California; and Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 18, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $150,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory Munitions Directorate, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8651-24-D-B016).

Missile Defense Agency

EOSPACE Inc., Redmond, Washington, is being awarded a competitive firm-fixed-price contract valued at $10,500,000. Under this new contract, the contractor will increase the production rate and affordability of high energy phase modulators. The work will be performed in Redmond, Washington. The period of performance is September 2024 through September 2026. This contract was competitively awarded via the Department of Defense Small Business Innovative Research Program. This effort will be fully funded with fiscal 2024 Procurement funds from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering via the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies Program. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0860-24-C-7304).

Defense Logistics Agency

Gentex Corp., Simpson, Pennsylvania, has been awarded an estimated $8,098,641 modification (P00010) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1496) with four one-year option periods for HGU-56/P aircrew integrated helmet system and components. This is a firm-fixed-price, requirements contract. The performance completion date is Sept. 21, 2025. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

*Small business