Navy

AAR Government Services Inc., Wood Dale, Illinois (N0001924D0112); and Standard Aero Inc., San Antonio, Texas (N0001924D0115), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The estimated aggregate ceiling for both is $1,210,116,191 with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. These contracts provide depot-level engine maintenance, repair, overhaul, and field assessment and repair in support of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft for the Navy, the Royal Australian Air Force, and Foreign Military Sales customers. For AAR Government Services Inc., work will be performed in Atlanta, Georgia (88%); and Wood Dale, Illinois (12%), and for Standard Aero Inc., work will be performed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada (99%); and San Antonio, Texas (1%), and is expected to be completed in September 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; four offers were received. Naval Air System Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Chugach Solutions Enterprise,** Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded a $98,684,975 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with five-year ordering period. This effort is for the continued support services to include contract policy, contract management, records management, workload analysis, automation support, artificial intelligence and eBusiness support. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (70%); and at the contractor facility (30%), with an expected completion date of September 2029. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $497,971 will be obligated at the time of award on the first delivery order. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N00039-24-D-4006).

J.F. Taylor Inc.,* Great Mills, Maryland, is awarded a $98,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide training systems and upgrade existing training device capabilities as well as associated system support including interim contractor support, provisioning item orders, technical data, and on-site training for the Navy Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) in support of MH-60R/S pilots, aircrew, instructors, and maintainers. Work will be performed in Great Mills, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in September 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside; three offers were received. NAWCTSD, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (N61340240012).

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., is awarded an $87,621,018 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the production and delivery of 1592 radio frequency countermeasures and repair of muti-function test stations in support of the Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (40%); Elkton, Maryland (16%); Chatsworth, California (7%); Rosamond, California (4%); Dover, New Hampshire (4%); Rochester, New York (4%); Topsfield, Massachusetts (3%); Poughkeepsie, New York (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (21%), and is expected to be completed in March 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $24,024,657; fiscal 2024 procurement and ammunition (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,100,961; and FMS funds in the amount of $42,495,400, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001924C0003).

Rockwell Collins Inc., a part of Collins Aerospace, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $46,061,430 modification (P00013) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N0001922C0045). This modification adds scope to provide expanded risk reduction non-recurring engineering efforts to further address size, weight, and power-cooling of the airborne very low frequency (VLF) design considerations for the integration of the VLF transmit system into a C-130 aircraft. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas, and is expected to be completed in September 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $46,061,430 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $30,208,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-5101) to procure AEGIS Linear Processing Systems in support of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (80%); and Clearwater, Florida (20%), and is expected to be completed by June 2027. Fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,749,271 (69%); and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $9,458,729 (31%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

MGS Construction Services Inc.,* Lemoore, California, is awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for commercial and institutional building construction projects at various locations within the Naval Base (NB) Ventura County area of operations. The work to be performed provides for new construction, renovation, and repair at NB Ventura County, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, San Nicholas Island, and Fort Hunter Liggett. All work will be performed in California, and is expected to be completed by September 2032. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee) will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov Contract Opportunities website as a woman-owned small business set-aside with ten offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N62473-24-D-2621).

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $21,030,021 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00008) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-24-C-6007) to provide logistics engineering and integration support services for the Trident II Strategic Weapon System and the Submarine Submersible Guided Missile Attack Weapon System. Tasks to be performed include software engineering, maintenance and modernization, data management and integration, and technical support. This contract modification also benefits a Foreign Military Sale to the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (29.2%); Kings Bay, Georgia (21.1%); Saint Marys, Georgia (19.6%); Rockville, Maryland (14.7%); York, Pennsylvania (3.6%); Frederick, Maryland (2.0%); Fort Benning, Georgia (1.8%); Silverdale, Washington (1.8%); Spring Lake, North Carolina (1.7%); and various other locations (less than 1% each, 4.5% total). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,349,559; and fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $200,000, will be obligated upon award. Remaining amounts will be subject to the availability of funds. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $14,454,981 modification P00006, to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-24-C-6032), to exercise and optional line item for support services of the Trident II Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile Strategic Weapons System. Tasks to be performed include technical services, program support services, facilities management, assessments, and activation support services. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia (86%); and Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) Headquarters, Washington Navy Yard, Washington D.C., (14%). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2025. While this action will increase the contract value, no funding will be obligated at this time. The action is being awarded subject to the availability of funds and no funds will expire at the end of this fiscal year. This contract was originally awarded as a sole source acquisition with the authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). SSP, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $9,982,161 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-6117) to exercise options for the Navy’s procurement of long lead material. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); Clearwater, Florida (32%); Syracuse, New York (2%); and Marion, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed by October 2027. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,982,161 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Hawkeye 360 Inc., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a firm-fixed-price contract modification in the amount of $8,995,000 to exercise an option of a previously awarded contract (N66001-22-C-0065) for commercial radio frequency data and analytics subscription products, analytical support, and training for identified end users in Southeast Asia. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia (91%); and outside the continental U.S. (9%). Work is expected to be completed in September 2025. Funding from Foreign Military Sales (Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam) in the amount of $8,995,000 will be obligated at the time of award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded as a sole-source acquisition under the statutory authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), as prescribed by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, Only One Responsible Source and No Other Supplies or Services Will Satisfy Agency Requirements. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Army

BBGS SP. Z. O. O., Warsaw, Poland (W912GB-24-D-0046); CDM Constructors Inc., Boston, Massachusetts (W912GB-24-D-0047); Conti Federal Services LLC, Orlando, Florida (W912GB-24-D-0048); Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California (W912GB-24-D-0049); JV SKE Italy 2012, Vicenza, Italy (W912GB-24-D-0050); and Warbud SA, Warsaw, Poland (W912GB-24-D-0051), will compete for each order of the $98,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for new facilities and real property repair and maintenance. Bids were solicited via the internet with 25 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 18, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity.

M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $63,734,087 modification (P00177) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for aviation maintenance. Work will be performed at Fort Novosel, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 15, 2025. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $134,507,174 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles Defense, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $46,843,858 modification (P00083) to contract W31P4Q-18-D-0010 for engineering and technical services to support the Stinger Weapon System. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

GBA Builders LLC, Lenexa, Kansas, was awarded a $31,206,734 firm-fixed-price contract to repair and reconfigure a building. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 14, 2026. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $31,206,734 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912DQ-24-C-4014).

GBA Builders LLC, Lenexa, Texas, was awarded a $31,059,845 firm-fixed-price contract for the design/build for the renovation of an Army Reserve Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Des Moines, Iowa, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2027. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $31,059,845 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-24-C-0034).

VGS Infrastructure Services Inc., Greenville, South Carolina, was awarded a $30,061,690 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and minor repair services for petroleum facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 29, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-24-F-0261).

Advon Corp.,* Tallahassee, Florida, was awarded a $20,375,940 firm-fixed-price contract to construct an addition to a child development center. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of July 2, 2028. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $20,375,940 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W912HN-24-C-4004).

G&G Steel Inc.,* Russellville, Alabama, was awarded an $18,196,338 firm-fixed-price contract for fabrication and delivery of replacement miter gates and associated ancillary equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Russellville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 1, 2029. Fiscal 2024 civil construction funds in the amount of $18,196,338 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul, Minnesota, is the contracting activity (W912ES-24-C-0016).

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Washington, was awarded a $15,784,500 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Venice, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 26, 2025. Fiscal 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $15,784,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-24-C-0033).

Luhr Crosby LLC, Columbia, Illinois, was awarded a $15,424,200 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of stone foreshore protection along the Calcasieu River. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Lake Charles, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of March 24, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $15,424,200 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-24-C-0032).

Raytheon Missiles Defense, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $12,200,000 modification (PZ0009) to contract W31P4Q-22-F-0131 for Stinger services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2027. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Vector Atomic Inc., Pleasanton, California, was awarded an $11,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Scaling Manufacturing and Affordability of Resilient Timing Systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Pleasanton, California, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation, defense-wide funds in the amount of $11,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-24-C-0030).

Inland Dredging Company LLC, Dyersburg, Tennessee, was awarded a $10,877,578 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Lake Charles, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of April 17, 2025. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,877,578 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-24-C-0035).

Defense Logistics Agency

American Water Operations & Maintenance LLC, Camden, New Jersey, has been awarded an estimated $44,283,888 modification (P00206) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-09-C-8256) with no option periods incorporating the fifth price-redetermination price adjustment for privatized water and wastewater utility services at Fort Meade, Maryland. The performance completion date is July 31, 2060. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2010 through 2060 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

UPDATE: The Akana Group, Houston, Texas (SPE8EC-24-D-0041, $86,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for agricultural equipment, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0006 and awarded July 29, 2022.

Air Force

Strategic Technologies Analytics Group LLC, San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a $18,848,326 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00021) to previously awarded (FA8750-22-C-0516) for systems engineering analysis for targeting software development prototype. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $34,574,738. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 10, 2026. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $150,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity.

SolAero Technologies Corp., Albuquerque, New Mexico, was awarded a $15,004,784 ceiling, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract action with a basic award for the Space Technology Advanced Research effort. This contract provides funding for space solar power advancement for constellation-class expansion. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 27, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 congressional funds for research and development in the amount of $4,430,000; and fiscal 2024 congressional funds for research and development in the amount of $3,600,000 will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Lab Space Technology Branch, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9453-24-C-X040).

Raytheon Intelligence and Space, Aurora, Colorado, has been awarded a $10,880,557 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification (P00049) to previously awarded (FA8807-21-C-0002) for Global Positioning System Next Generation Operational Control System Block Three Follow-On. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract is $214,568,966. Work will be performed in Aurora, Colorado; and Waterton, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by August 2026. Fiscal 2024 (Space Force) research and development funds in the amount of $242,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a $10,000,000 indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity ceiling increase modification (P00005) to previously awarded (FA7000-21-D-0002) for Center for Aircraft Structural Life Extension research and development support. The modification brings the total cumulative face value from $99,000,000 to $109,000,000. Work will be performed at the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), Colorado; and other locations throughout the U.S., and is expected to be completed by September 2025. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The 10th Contracting Squadron, USAFA, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Two Six Labs LLC, doing business as Two Six Technologies, Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,962,647 modification (P00016) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001121C0106 for additional in-scope work performed under a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) research project. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $21,355,718 from $11,393,071. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of September 2025. Fiscal 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $3,500,000; and fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $1,333,091, are being obligated at the time of award. DARPA, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**8(a) Native American Small Business