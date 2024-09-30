Headlines — September 30

News

Veterans could get free gun safes under suicide prevention proposal introduced in House

Any veteran who wants a lockbox to store their firearm would be able to get one for free from the Department of Veterans Affairs under a bipartisan bill introduced in the House on Wednesday aimed at curbing veteran suicides.

Putin lowers threshold of nuclear response as he issues new warnings to the West over Ukraine

In a strong, new warning to the West, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that any nation’s conventional attack on Russia that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.

Pentagon makes early pick for hypersonic interceptor developer

The Missile Defense Agency has chosen Northrop Grumman to design an interceptor capable of defeating hypersonic weapons in the glide phase of flight, the agency announced Wednesday.

Army enlists AI to identify prospective new recruits

Army recruiters may soon be relieved from the dreaded “cold calls” to high school students in their frustrated fishing expedition for new recruits.

Here’s what the Navy is doing to improve women’s uniforms

The Navy is rolling out a five-year program aimed at “improving the design, form, fit, and function” of uniforms for women in the fleet, according to the service.

Air Force

The Air Force unveiled an ambitious reorganization plan. Can it survive a presidential election?

The Department of the Air Force’s ambitious reorganization plan designed to keep the Air Force and Space Force competitive against China was unveiled earlier this year, listing 24 items ranging from bringing back warrant officers and reorganizing training to creating new offices and elevating new commands.

‘We can go faster’ on EW reprogramming, Air Force spectrum warfare commander believes

The new commander of the Air Force’s electronic reprogramming wing wants his personnel to be able to send fixes back to operational forces less than three hours after problems are discovered.

One-and-only Air Force PJ dog prepares to wrap historic career

It was there, dangling from an HH-60 helicopter’s hoist cable in a snowstorm in the middle of the night, that Master Sgt. Rudy Parsons realized he was part of something special.

US Air Force to retire final KC-10 tanker

The US Air Force (USAF) will retire its final Boeing KC-10 Extender tanker, ending a service run spanning more than four decades.

Repair team behind the scenes at Tinker essential to keeping Air Force strong

The heartbeat of the U.S. Air Force is right here in Oklahoma, where every day, the work done at Tinker Air Force Base keeps the U.S. protected and ensures that the military stays the strongest in the world.

Air Force evacuates aircraft, Florida Guard activated as Hurricane Helene approaches Gulf Coast

The Air Force evacuated aircraft from several Florida and Georgia bases on Wednesday, and some 3,300 Florida National Guard troops prepared to respond as Hurricane Helene bared down on the state’s Gulf Coast.

Air Combat Command activates 3 new air task forces; 5 of 6 now open

Air Combat Command activated three new air task forces this week, bringing the Air Force closer to starting all six of the units that will form the next stage of its deployment model.

Space Force

Space Force picks four firms to design ‘Resilient GPS’ satellites

The Space Force announced this week the four companies that will compete to build its first batch of Resilient GPS satellites, aimed at ensuring military and civilian users have access to reliable positioning, navigation and timing signals.

Defense

Dutch Navy to buy armed sidekick ships for its air-defense frigates

The Netherlands plans to buy two support vessels that will act as sidekicks to its air-defense frigates, packing additional missiles to defeat swarms of anti-ship missiles and drones, for an investment in the range of €250 million to €1 billion (US $279 million to $1.1 billion).