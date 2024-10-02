Edwards hosts groundbreaking for first commercial AF apartment complex

Base leadership and Mayroad hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to formally announce the beginning of the Air Force’s first commercial apartment complex at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024.

In a move to address the housing challenges faced by unaccompanied active-duty service members, Mayroad, the Military Housing Privatized Initiative Project Owner at Edwards has announced plans to construct the inaugural commercial apartment complex. The ambitious project, which will feature 142 apartments with a total of 246 beds, aims to alleviate the current housing shortage for service members stationed at Edwards and potentially other remote and isolated installations.

“Many Airmen at the 412 Test Wing have been impacted by the shortage of housing options on or in proximity to the base. That’s why we’re going to flip the script and try something new, something tailored for the men and women who serve here and to our families,” said Ravi Chaudhary, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment. “I can say this, we hear you, we see you, but now it’s time to deliver for you.”

The new complex will cater to ranks of Senior Airmen, E-4 and above, as well as students of the prestigious Test Pilot School, a key institution at Edwards AFB, which is slated to double the number of students. The design and cost estimates for the project are slated for review early next year, with construction expected to commence soon after. If all goes according to plan, the first units could be ready for occupancy by the summer of 2026.

Edwards AFB, renowned for its significant contributions to aerospace testing and its multi-billion-dollar economic impact on Southern California, was selected as the site for this pioneering initiative due to its remote and isolated location. The base’s critical role in testing cutting-edge technologies underscores the need for adequate and accessible housing for its personnel.

The new apartment complex will serve as a model for future housing solutions at similar installations, potentially setting a precedent for how the Air Force addresses housing shortages in remote locations. As the U.S. Air Force continues to lead in aerospace innovation, ensuring that its personnel have access to quality living accommodations remains a top priority.

The Air Force’s commitment to providing robust housing solutions underscores its dedication to the welfare of its members, reinforcing its reputation as a leading institution in aerospace testing and a pillar of national defense.

“Edwards Air Force Base is a place of firsts: our first jet took off on the lakebed just a couple miles that way. We first broke the sound barrier here less than a month after the Air Force was created. Then Mach 2, Mach 3, Mach 3.2, Mach 6.7; all firsts … Every generation of bombers since World War II has flown here, including the first flight of the B-2,” said Col. Douglas Wickert, 412th Test Wing Commander. “There’s a reason that we like to say we live for first in flight test and to that long list of historic firsts that have taken place here Edwards Air Force Base, I am so thrilled that we now get to celebrate one more: the Air Force’s first commercial apartment complex.”