Headlines — October 7

News

Can the Air Force make its next-gen fighter jet cheaper than the F-35?

Since the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter’s inception, the Defense Department and industry have struggled to wrestle down its price tag to roughly $80 million or $100 million per jet, depending on the model.

US fighter jets and ships strike Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels

The U.S. military struck more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen on Friday, going after weapons systems, bases and other equipment belonging to the Iranian-backed rebels, U.S. officials confirmed.

Air Force

Another Raptor makes precautionary landing at Air Force base on Okinawa

For the second time in as many weeks, an F-22 Raptor made a precautionary landing Thursday at the home of the 18th Wing.

US military’s longest-serving woman 4-star general retires from Air Force

The first woman to lead the U.S. military’s massive logistical enterprise and one of just a handful to ever reach the rank of four-star general in the U.S. military retired Friday. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost passed command of U.S. Transportation Command to Gen. Randall Reed in a ceremony at Scott Air Force Base attended by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

54 job types down to 10? Air Force’s top enlisted leader looks to merge maintenance specialties.

During a recent speech the Air Force’s top enlisted leader, Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi, singled out Special Operations Senior Airman Marlene Guerrero.

MacDill Air Force Base evacuates planes again ahead of new storm

The Air Force is moving its planes out of MacDill Air Force Base once again, this time as the base braces for the approaching Tropical Storm Milton.

Space Force

Space Force taps Impulse Space for next round of tactically responsive space demos

California-based startup Impulse Space has received a $34.5 million contract to demonstrate on-orbit maneuverability for the Space Force’s tactically responsive space program, the service’s acquisition arm announced Friday.

Veterans

Veterans jobless rate drops sharply amid unexpected September hiring blitz

The unemployment rate for the generation of veterans who served after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks fell by a full percentage point to 2.5% in a September hiring surge that added 254,000 jobs to the nation’s payrolls, the Labor Department reported Friday.

Vietnam-era veterans exposed to nerve agents and hallucinogens in secret military tests seek years of back benefits

Vietnam-era veterans exposed to nerve agents and hallucinogenic drugs in a classified military research program more than 50 years ago are appealing for retroactive disability benefits after a federal court ruling found their constitutional rights were violated.

VA brings back travel claims kiosks after pushback from veterans, caregivers

A popular kiosk-based system for veterans to file reimbursement claims for travel is returning to Veterans Health Administration facilities.