An empty space in local cemetery waits for a lost airman

by Bob Alvis

special to Aerotech News

Modern technology has made sure that the modern soldier will never likely become an MIA (Missing in Action). But that’s not to say that it will never happen, especially for the sailors of the military who can be lost at sea and never recovered.

Soldiers and airmen now fly and fight in combat zones with high-tech equipment keeping track of their movement and locations. Sadly, the POW aspect of war will always be that one undeniable that can create an MIA status.

Here, in my last installment of the Russell Godde story, we see just how far we have come in tracking our missing soldiers when they are lost in battle.

In World War II, the United States ended up losing 78,750 Americans at the end of the war, who were considered MIA, with roughly half in the Indo-Pacific due to the Pacific War.

Our Airmen Russell was one of those lost.

That simple number of one does not really tell the story when you understand the far-reaching loss of that one soldier. Family, loved ones, and friends take that staggering number and multiply it by the ones who were a part of his life, and how that aftermath was dealt with for the years to come.

The unknown versus the final end carries a heavy burden. When families’ loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice have a final resting spot, closure can begin the healing process. But when that patriot falls into the category of the missing, it leaves a void that is hard to fill for family.

On the day that the Godde family received the letter of Russell’s status it was not the way the movies portray it. It wasn’t a Western Union man with a telegram, but rather a letter opened at the family dinner table and read by Russell’s dad that left the family numb. The missing in action status left the possibility that he could return home, but as the letters began to stack up, it was the beginning of saying that he was not.

Russell’s mom held on to hope. As the war dragged on, she did all she could, reaching out to other families and the military hoping for a miracle. Over time, even those avenues became a dead end. After the war other family members also did their best to find the final resting place of Russell but those efforts also came up blank.

At some point after the family received Russell’s foot locker, they had to move on and get on with life and the footlocker became like his casket. All the artifacts of Russell’s military life and all the letters that came and went in hopes of finding him were placed in the locker and closed. The footlocker remained unopened for many decades, stored in an attic.

Russell is out there somewhere, and for the rest of their lives the family would lay their heads on pillows at night and think about where Russell’s was laying his head. Many reports said local partisans in Romania would rush to crash sites, remove the bodies of American airmen, and bury them in unmarked graves to keep the Germans searching, thinking that the airmen had escaped.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

It was a tactic of war but also created the possibility of never returning a lost airmen home. I was thinking that when the U.S. Army Air Corps officially moved Russell to Killed in Action, we must also realize as never being discharged he in fact is still serving our nation as are all our nations’ POWs and MIAs.

As painful as it is, Russell’s family of that era never got to see him come home but in their final acts here on earth they still held out for hope that maybe, just maybe he would find his way home to the place that held all the sweet memories of his life, and rest with his mother and dad in the green field of a Lancaster Cemetery in Southern California.

There in that field of grass, between a mother and father, is an empty plot that waits for their son to come home. And we as a nation also wait for his return, as we do for all the other thousands that never made it back home.

God bless all those that serve, God bless all those that make the ultimate sacrifice, and God bless all those that never came home.

“An empty chair at every dinner table, parents missing essential milestones in a child’s life and those who will never know the missing part of their family. These are the costs paid in blood by those who stood up when their country called upon them.” — Disabled American Veteran quote.

Thank you for being a part of my sharing this story and I hope it touched your heart and soul in a special way.

Until next time, Airmen Bob out …