Defense Logistics Agency

Brothers Produce of Dallas Inc.,* Garland, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $270,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruit and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with seven responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Oct. 9, 2029. Using customers are non-Department of Defense schools in the Houston, Texas, zone. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-25-D-S780).

Avon Protection Systems Inc., Cadillac, Michigan, has been awarded a maximum $9,822,600 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for canteen caps. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is Oct. 8, 2027. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0004).

Air Force

Tecolote Research Inc., Goleta, California, was awarded a $148,131,860 firm-fixed-price contract for acquisition and financial advisory and assistance services. This contract provides for Space Systems Command Assured Access to Space programs. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California; Kirtland AFB, New Mexico; Vandenberg Space Force Base, California; Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida; and the Pentagon, Washington D.C.; and is expected to be completed by Nov. 13, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2024 space procurement funds in the amount of $2,400,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles AFB, California is the contracting activity (FA8811-25-F-B003).

Navy

Ashford Leebcor Enterprises IV LLC, Williamsburg, Virginia (N69450-22-D-0002); CCI Solutions LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (N69450-22-D-0003); Dawson Enterprises LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii (N69450-22-D-0004); P&S Construction Inc., North Chelmsford, Massachusetts (N69450-22-D-0005); Southeastern Industrial Barlovento JV-2, Destin, Florida (N69450-22-D-0006); VHB LLC, Boyds, Maryland (N69450-22-D-0007); Walga Ross Group 3 JV, Joplin, Montana (N69450-22-D-0008); and Web LLC (doing business as WEBCO), Springfield, Virginia (N69450-22-D-0009), are awarded a combined $70,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to their respective previously awarded contracts. This modification provides for increasing the capacity for general building type projects. Award of this modification brings the total cumulative value for all 8 contracts combined to $319,000,000. Work will be performed in Florida (34%), Georgia (33%), and South Carolina (33%), and is expected to be completed by November 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

*Small business